Winner's Gear: Patrick Cantlay Claims 2022 BMW Championship Like a (Hugo) Boss

By Morning Read Staff
 12 hours ago

Patrick Cantlay won the BMW Championship for the second straight year while featuring Titleist gear, FootJoy shoes and Hugo Boss apparel. Here's a closer look.

The first BMW Champion to successfully defend his title—in the playoffs!—Patrick Cantlay birdied the 17th hole and hit a tremendous fairway bunker shot on the 18th to set up a two-putt for the win and stroll off the 18th green ready for the finals.

In a fun battle to watch between Cantlay, Scott Stallings and Xander Schauffele, Cantlay came through in the end. He's now ranked second in the standings heading into the final event at East Lake.

Here's a closer look at Cantlay's clubs and apparel, which he'll feature again this week at the 2022 Tour Championship:

Patrick Cantlay’s Golf Clubs That Won Him the 2022 BMW Championship

Patrick Cantlay is a full-bag Titleist player. Here’s what you’ll find in his Titleist golf bag :

Titleist TS3 driver

What Did Patrick Cantlay Wear in Wilmington?

Patrick Cantlay signed with Hugo Boss in 2020. With bold color blocks and fun prints, Cantlay features the latest trends.

Hugo Boss PaddyTech US 1 Shirt

Here are some of his go-to apparel items:

With another PGA Tour title under his belt, Cantlay heads to East Lake in style.

Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

