Wisconsin milk production in July down slightly from 2021

Milk production in Wisconsin during July totaled 2.72 billion pounds, down slightly from the previous July according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service—Milk Production report.

The average number of milk cows during July, at 1.27 million head, was unchanged from last month but down 6,000 from July 2021. Monthly production per cow averaged 2,140 pounds, up five pounds from last July.

US production

Milk production in the 24 major states during July totaled 18.3 billion pounds, up 0.3% from July 2021.

June revised production, at 18.1 billion pounds, was up slightly from June 2021. The June revision represented a decrease of 45 million pounds or 0.2% from last month’s preliminary production estimate.

Production per cow in the 24 major states averaged 2,055 pounds for July, 21 pounds above July 2021.

The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major states was 8.92 million head, 66,000 head less than July 2021, but 1,000 head more than June 2022.

Milk production in the United States during July totaled 19.1 billion pounds, up 0.2% from July 2021.

Production per cow in the United States averaged 2,033 pounds for July, 19 pounds above July 2021.

The number of milk cows on farms in the United States was 9.42 million head, 67,000 head less than July 2021, but 1,000 head more than June 2022.