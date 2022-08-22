ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin milk production in July down slightly from 2021

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Milk production in Wisconsin during July totaled 2.72 billion pounds, down slightly from the previous July according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service—Milk Production report.

The average number of milk cows during July, at 1.27 million head, was unchanged from last month but down 6,000 from July 2021. Monthly production per cow averaged 2,140 pounds, up five pounds from last July.

US production

Milk production in the 24 major states during July totaled 18.3 billion pounds, up 0.3% from July 2021.

June revised production, at 18.1 billion pounds, was up slightly from June 2021. The June revision represented a decrease of 45 million pounds or 0.2% from last month’s preliminary production estimate.

Production per cow in the 24 major states averaged 2,055 pounds for July, 21 pounds above July 2021.

The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major states was 8.92 million head, 66,000 head less than July 2021, but 1,000 head more than June 2022.

Milk production in the United States during July totaled 19.1 billion pounds, up 0.2% from July 2021.

Production per cow in the United States averaged 2,033 pounds for July, 19 pounds above July 2021.

The number of milk cows on farms in the United States was 9.42 million head, 67,000 head less than July 2021, but 1,000 head more than June 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Grain and livestock prices end mixed | Wednesday, August 24, 2022

GRAIN AND LIVESTOCK PRICES END MIXED: 3:10 P.M. U.S. grain prices ended the trade on Wednesday mixed. September corn was up 6¢ with December corn up 2¢. September soybean futures were 6¢ lower, and November beans down 4¢. September Chicago wheat closed up 12¢. September Kansas...
AGRICULTURE
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Inflation Eased Slightly to 6.3 Percent in July After June Surge

After a painful June, U.S. consumers are getting a slight reprieve with prices rising just 6.3 percent in July compared with a year earlier (down from 6.8 percent in June). The driving factor is drop in energy costs, which surged in June, according to the Commerce Department statistics. Core inflation costs, which include mostly food and energy, also dropped in July to 4.6 percent compared to the same month a year ago, down from 4.8 percent in June. The news could mean that inflation has peaked since starting its rise in the spring 2021—or at least in the U.S.: Global inflation is expected to continue.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Agriculture Online

U.S. corn, soybeans rise on U.S. output worries

U.S. corn futures rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday to trade near a two-month high, supported by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods could reduce yields. Soybeans also climbed on concerns over supplies from the United States, although an expected...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said.
Joel Eisenberg

Dollar General Stores At Risk of Not Re-Opening Due to “Safety Issues”

The entity has been shuttering locations since June. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, Cleveland19.com, News Journal, and Yahoo.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Report#Milk Cows#Cow#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
TheStreet

Why the Future Looks Different for Hogs and Cattle

The differing supply-demand dynamics of the domestic pork and beef markets are reflected in the divergent forward curves of CME Lean Hog and Live Cattle futures. The USDA predicts tighter beef stocks in 2023, while production of hogs and pork is expected to rise next year. Other differing fundamentals influence the unique volatilities and export profiles of the two product sectors.
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Steak prices decline on waning demand

The price of steak fell slightly last month, driven by a drop in demand from consumers as Americans shift their protein preferences to lower-priced options while persistent inflation continues to squeeze their grocery budgets. Labor Department data show the price of uncooked steak fell 1.5% on an annualized basis in...
AGRICULTURE
beefmagazine.com

Feedlots defy gravity again

Aided and abetted by the drought, feedlots put together another month of large placements in July. July placements were 101.8 percent of last year, despite growing indications that feeder supplies are declining. July 1 estimated feeder supplies outside of feedlots were down 2.7 percent year over year. Drought continues to force cattle to market sooner than planned. Oklahoma auction volumes of feeder cattle for the past six weeks are up 10.9 percent, consistent with the unexpectedly large placements in July.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOXBusiness

Walmart is a top US inflation gauge

As the nation’s biggest retailer and employer, Walmart is considered one of the best inflation gauges out there — and investors will be paying close attention when the company's second-quarter earnings for its 2023 fiscal year are released Tuesday morning. CEO Doug McMillon warned last quarter that price...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
beefmagazine.com

Farm Progress America, August 25, 2022

Max Armstrong looks at the challenges facing California agriculture. He looks at one product where California is the No. 3 producer – watermelon. The state produces melons on about 10,000 acres a year. Max shares news of research from University of California Extension working on grafting for melon growers. The work looked at planting fewer plants farther apart to provide greater yield during an extended harvest season. Max reports on the research.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Agriculture Online

Corn hits two-month high on U.S. crop concerns

Chicago grains futures extended gains on Wednesday, with corn reaching its highest in nearly two months as results from a widely followed Midwest field tour stoked concern about weather damage to U.S. corn and soy crops. Drought in China also fuelled chatter about possible increased demand from the major grain...
CHICAGO, IL
beefmagazine.com

Pasture conditions continues to impact feedlots

The August 1st Cattle on Feed report was released on August 19 and showed feedlot inventories declined seasonally but remained above year-ago levels. As James mentioned last week, drought continues to play a key role in the movement of cattle into feedlots this summer. Placements again exceeded expectations driven by large placements of lighter-weight cattle.
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

After a year-long dip, American consumer spending power will be back in 2023

Goldman Sachs expects household cash flow to reverse a year-long decline beginning right after Christmas. Gains will begin small and accelerate through the next year, making up for the recent decline in cash from federal stimulus payments, and that could help avert the recession that both the stock market and most small businesses have been fearing.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

USDA Crop Progress Report | August 22, 2022

As of August 21, 97% of corn is silking, slightly behind the five-year average of 99%. USDA says 75% of the U.S. corn crop has reached the dough stage, compared to the five-year average of 79%. Read the full article here.
AGRICULTURE
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
149
Followers
578
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy