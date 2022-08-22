Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas hospital breaks ground on $46M emergency department expansion
Methodist Richardson (Texas) Medical Center broke ground on its $46 million emergency department expansion, Focus Daily News reported Aug. 24. The expansion will add 18 suites, 25,000 square feet for trauma care and 80,000 square feet for pharmacy and lab services. It will allow the hospital to care for over 55,000 patients each year, a 12 percent increase from 2021.
beckershospitalreview.com
Best hospitals, health systems to work for by state
Forbes released its "America's Best Employers by State" list Aug. 24, and 262 hospitals and health systems made the cut. Forbes, in collaboration with market research company Statista, surveyed 70,000 employees working for businesses with more than 500 employees. A total of 1,382 employers were ranked from varying industries, up to 101 per state. Employers could be ranked more than once if they operate in more than one state.
beckershospitalreview.com
Financial updates from 13 health systems
Several health systems have recently released financial results for the second quarter and first half of this year, with many seeing higher expenses offset revenue gains. Below are 13 health systems that recently released financial results. Results for the first half of 2022. Pittsburgh-based UPMC reported revenue of $12.5 billion...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 hospitals hit with credit downgrades
Credit rating downgrades for several hospitals and health systems were tied to capital expenditures and cash flow issues in recent months. The following six hospital and health system credit rating downgrades occurred since June:. Boone Hospital Center (Columbia, Mo.) — lowered in August from "Ba1" to "Ba3" (Moody's Investors Service)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
The HR agenda: What 3 leaders at top US hospitals are starting, stopping
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced hospital and health system human resources leaders to rethink their approach to staffing shortages and other workforce challenges. This means not only starting something new, but also re-evaluating whether to stop an approach that has been in place but could be tweaked. Becker's asked human...
beckershospitalreview.com
UNC Health Rex to close inpatient pediatric unit
Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Health Rex will close its pediatric unit Aug. 31. "Due to the overwhelming need for adult patient beds and the low number of pediatric patients needing care at UNC Health Rex, we have decided to close the hospital's pediatric unit," Tom Hughes, a communications specialist at UNC Health Rex, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We plan to convert the 10 pediatric beds to adult beds soon after."
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking supply chain talent
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that have posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Baptist Health System, based in San Antonio,
beckershospitalreview.com
ScionHealth launches remote monitoring program across 12 states
Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth will remotely monitor thousands of ambulatory patients from its 18 community hospitals across a dozen states through a collaboration with health tech company Cadence. "At ScionHealth, we are committed to advancing innovative healthcare solutions in order to serve patients where and when they need care," health system...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania Hospital#Ssm Health#Community Health Systems#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Medical Services#General Health#Prospect Medical Holdings#Crozer Health#Ochsner Meridian#Rush Health Systems#Ochsner Health#Chs#Alliancehealth#Ssm Health Oklahoma#Temple Health#Redeemer Health#Chestnut Hill Hospital
beckershospitalreview.com
Northwest Health hospitals tap Dr. Scott Ellis as new chief nursing officer
Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health named Scott Ellis, DNP, RN, the new chief nursing officer of its La Porte and Starke hospitals, NWI.Life reported Aug. 25. Dr. Ellis has over 20 years of experience and most recently served as vice president of patient services and CNO at Carroll, Iowa-based St. Anthony Regional Hospital.
beckershospitalreview.com
15 women on the move in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Aug. 19. 1. Rebecca Beck was appointed CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, both in Kingsport, Tenn., part of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health. 2. Joanna Conley was named...
beckershospitalreview.com
Medical University of South Carolina on track to open $50M hospital in 2023
Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Black River Medical Center is building a new hospital, WMBF reported Aug. 25. The new facility will be 64,000 square feet. It will include 25 inpatient beds, five observation beds, two operating rooms and 16 emergency treatment areas. Once it's opened, two local hospitals, Lake City (S.C.)...
beckershospitalreview.com
Allina acquires full ownership of post-hospital care facilities
Minneapolis-based Allina Health plans to acquire Presbyterian Homes & Services' interest in Interlude Restorative Services for the Plymouth, Minn., and Fridley, Minn., facilities, according to an Aug. 25 news release. The two organizations previously collaborated in chartering Interlude Restorative Services in 2015 and will now transition full control to Allina...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Ballad Health makes 5 leadership changes
Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health selected multiple executives for hospital leadership roles and regional nursing positions, according to an Aug. 25 news release. 1. Rebecca Beck was appointed CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, both in Kingsport, Tenn. 2. John Jeter was appointed CEO of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Johnson & Johnson names former CVS president, CEO as future board chair of consumer health arm
Johnson & Johnson has named former CVS president and CEO Larry Merlo the non-executive chair designate for board of directors of its new consumer health company. Mr. Merlo will formally assume the role as non-executive chair upon completion of the planned separation of Johnson & Johnson's consumer line from the rest of its healthcare research and development business, according to an Aug. 24 press release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurses fear closure of maternity unit at UNC Chatham Hospital
Maternal care advocates, midwives and nurses are concerned about the potential closure of Siler City, N.C.-based UNC Chatham's Maternity Care Center, Chatham News and Record reported Aug. 25. The center, which is operating at a 35 percent vacancy rate, is currently the only medical facility in Chatham County providing maternity...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pennsylvania hospital to end scheduled deliveries
Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring, Pa., will end scheduled obstetrics deliveries Oct. 9., the Altoona Mirror reported Aug. 24. The hospital will still provide emergency deliveries, its marketing communications coordinator, Marni Baluta, confirmed in an Aug. 23 statement to the Mirror. Many hospitals are cutting services due to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mercyhealth taps Amy Whitaker as VP of supply chain
Janesville, Wis.-based Mercyhealth has selected Amy Whitaker, BSN, RN, as vice president of supply chain. Ms. Whitaker joins the system from Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health. At Bon Secours, she was the vice president of supply chain clinical transformation. Prior to that, she served in supply chain leadership roles at...
beckershospitalreview.com
22 health systems with investment arms
Health systems across the U.S. are increasingly embracing venture capital as a way to test new technologies, a shift away from the traditional reliance on developing in-house intellectual property. The innovation funds or venture capital funds health system create help provide financial investment and resources to start-ups in their portfolio....
beckershospitalreview.com
Missouri, Kansas hospital leaders fear a 'healthcare crisis' is coming
As flocks of nurses are leaving hospitals and health systems struggle to return to normal bed space, some healthcare executives in the Midwest worry they aren't prepared for the fall and winter. Recent data isn't lining up with seasonal trends, according to Richard Watson, MD, a co-founder of an app...
Comments / 0