ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

17 Kindhearted Gifts to Cheer Someone Up During a Tough Time

By Tyler Schoeber
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c3NWA_0hQz3ioN00

These past couple of years have been some of the toughest people have ever faced in our lifetime. The news is constantly rattling off new horror stories depicting what people across the globe are going through. Disease, war, mass murder, natural disasters — all of these can be a lot to handle, even if we’re not directly affected. If somebody you know is down in the dumps for whatever reason, a gift to cheer someone up may be necessary.

Cheer-up gifts are thoughtful presents to give anyone going through a tough time. Whether the situation your friend is facing is big or small, cheer-up gifts will surely find a way into your giftee’s heart. A gift to cheer someone up might not cure your pal’s issues instantly, but it will surely help, even if it’s just for a moment.

Whether this is a gift for dad going through a job loss, a gift for your girlfriend dealing with a family-related issue or even a simple, unique gift for a buddy who’s bummed for reasons you’re unsure of, see all of the best cheer-up gifts to consider below.

1. Heart Pocket Hug Keepsake Token

We can’t always be there for people physically. This keepsake offers a small heart with the term “pocket hug” your giftee can keep in their pocket. Every time they need a little bit of love, they can squeeze this token and be reminded of all the love you have for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYbkG_0hQz3ioN00

Heart Pocket Hug Keepsake Token

Price: $12.99
Buy Now

2. Jeni’s Ice Cream

There is no better way to drown your sorrows than with a pint of ice cream. If there is any way to help cheer somebody up, ice cream is it. Jeni’s does ice cream the best, so snag this variety pack for a sad buddy and ship it straight to their front door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0iDJ_0hQz3ioN00

Jeni’s Ice Cream

Price: $58.00
Buy Now

3. Jovivi 7 Chakra Thumb Worry Stone

Whether or not you believe in the healing powers of natural gemstones, this thumb worry stone still makes for an excellent cheer-up gift. Merging clear quartz, amethyst, dyed lapis lazuli, green aventurine, yellow aventurine, red aventurine and red jasper into one stone, users can rub their thumbs over this multi-gem to help promote anxiety relief and positive energy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4ANm_0hQz3ioN00

Jovivi 7 Chakra Thumb Worry Stone

Price: $14.99
Buy Now

4. Novelty Ceramic Tea & Coffee Mug

Nothing like a positive message to help you get through the day! This coffee mug depicts a message to your sad-stricken buddy to constantly remind them that they’re truly the best on all their down days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nXKn7_0hQz3ioN00

Novelty Ceramic Tea & Coffee Mug

Price: $11.99
Buy Now

5. Homesick Candle

Maybe the reason your friend is sad happens to be because they’re feeling a little homesick. Homesick is here to help. Wherever they’re missing, we’re sure Homesick has a candle for it. But if they don’t, commemorate their new move with a candle specifically made for folks starting a new adventure with the “New Home” candle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NzMSu_0hQz3ioN00

Homesick Candle New Home Candle

Price: $32.30 (orig. $38.00) 15% OFF
Buy Now

6. SAM & LORI Personalized Bracelet

For those suffering from confidence-related issues regarding self-image, job or college rejection letters, addiction and more, this personalized bracelet says so little yet so much at the same time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsUfl_0hQz3ioN00

SAM & LORI Personalized Bracelet

Price: $12.95 (orig. $16.99) 24% OFF
Buy Now

7. Sweet Basil Co. Gift Box

Some of the best gifts for cheering someone up are in a gift box. This one from Etsy is the ideal gift box for just about anybody going through it. Each box features a live succulent in a white pot, a hand-poured soy candle, matches, soap, lip balm, a bath bomb and a personalized card to show how much you care. Plus, it’s all available at a very reasonable price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ES9JX_0hQz3ioN00

Sweet Basil Co. Gift Box

Price: $34.21 (orig. $42.76) 20% OFF
Buy Now

8. Potato Parcel

If your sad friend is a fan of the more comedic side of living, this personalized potato with a message of your choosing is a hilarious option that will surely put a smile on their face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1trc_0hQz3ioN00

Potato Parcel

Price: $18.99 (orig. $21.99) 14% OFF
Buy Now

9. Shutterfly Photo Book

Sure, printing out photos and gifting them to your sad friend is a great idea, but printing a photo book from Shutterfly is an even better idea. Create a photo book with all your favorite memories and gift them the most unique cheer-up gift they’ll ever receive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODbsm_0hQz3ioN00

Shutterfly Photo Book

Price: Starting at $14.99
Buy Now

10. Smiles by Julie

This jar of smiles features quotes for folks to help make them feel happier, laugh a little and feel the weight fall off their shoulders. This is also a great gift you can DIY, but Smiles by Julie sells these jars for a pretty affordable price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9AxV_0hQz3ioN00

Smiles by Julie

Price: $19.99
Buy Now

11. Plants from The Sill

Nothing brings a bigger smile than a gorgeous potted plant in your home. Gift your sad friend a plant from The Sill and inspire their green thumb. These plants are sure to bring a smile to their face no matter which you choose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsVmL_0hQz3ioN00

Plants from The Sill

Price: Prices Vary
Buy Now

12. You Are Fucking Awesome: A Motivating Swear Word Coloring Book for Adults

Who said adults can’t color? This coloring book is specifically made for adults to work out their sadness, anger and frustration in a throwback format.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFo0r_0hQz3ioN00

You Are Fucking Awesome: A Motivating Swear Word Coloring Book for Adults

Price: $6.99
Buy Now

13. Send a Friend

Send a Friend is a care package brand specializing in stuffed animals — because no adult is too old for a new stuffed animal. Cooper the Cow is our favorite and will surely brighten any sad pal’s day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuuRt_0hQz3ioN00

Send a Friend Cooper the Cow

Price: $32.00
Buy Now

14. 1-800-Flowers

There’s no better gift to give a sad friend than flowers. 1-800-Flowers has a slew of different options, so whichever their favorite flowers are, be sure to get those. These can also deliver as soon as tomorrow!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVAQb_0hQz3ioN00

1-800-Flowers

Price: Prices Vary
Buy Now

15. Bearaby Blanket

This one is pricy, but it’s a splurge that’s worth it. Bearaby Blankets are weighted blankets that promote better sleep and reduced anxiety. Sounds perfect for a friend who’s down in the dumps, doesn’t it?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xIOK_0hQz3ioN00

Bearaby Tree Napper

Price: Starting at $269.00
Buy Now

16. Verilux HappyLight Lucent UV-Free LED Light Therapy Lamp

Seasonal depression is real, and while this might not be the sexiest gift in the world, it might be the most needed. This light therapy lamp helps promote your mind, focus, energy and sleep through powerful natural light that’s flicker and glare-free. Perfect for those living in colder climates!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QV8K0_0hQz3ioN00

Verilux HappyLight Lucent UV-Free LED Light Therapy Lamp

Price: $39.99 (orig. $44.95) 11% OFF
Buy Now

17. Wine

There’s simply nothing a glass of red can’t sort out. If all else fails, a bottle of wine will do most of your sad friends justice. Try Banfi Chianti Classico, a favorite of ours right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M7wcd_0hQz3ioN00

Banfi Chianti Classico

Price: $15.99
Buy Now

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 12 Best Flat-Screen TVs That Don’t Cost a Small Fortune

Investing in a new TV doesn’t have to require loans, credit card debt, or a second mortgage. There are plenty of $1,000+ flagship models on the market with premium picture features, optimized web performance and jaw-dropping designs, but you can still get your hands on a cutting-edge set for a much more affordable cost. TCL and Hisense are great brands if you’re willing to forego brand loyalty for a good deal on a new TV. Televisions with native 4K resolution have become much cheaper to produce in recent years, meaning you can grab even a 55 or 65-inch TV without having...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

These Hilarious Stocking Stuffers Will Catch Them Off Guard

While some people appreciate genuinely thoughtful gifts (and you can still buy this in addition), others only want one thing: side-splitting laughter. Whether you like to mess with your loved ones or are looking for the ultimate funny stocking stuffers for the prankster in your life, we’ve got your back with the best picks online from Amazon and Etsy. These stocking stuffers are affordable, sometimes practical, and a great lighthearted alternative to fancier gifts. Whether searching for the right present for a romantic partner, a parent or a best friend, these oddball gifts might just become an annual tradition for you...
SHOPPING
SPY

We’re Calling It: Caraway’s New Tea Kettle Will Be a Top Christmas Gift in 2022 — Out Now

Santa Claus is coming to town in just a few months, and this year, we’re anticipating one of the best Christmas gifts to be one of the best tea kettles we’ve ever laid our eyes on. Today, August 23, elite cookware brand Caraway released one of the world’s most thoughtfully-designed tea kettles that every cook needs in their kitchen. Caraway Tea Kettle Price: $195.00 (orig. $245.00) 20% OFF Buy Now This modern take on a vintage lookalike is so gorgeous, it’s left our jaws on the floor. Kettles come in an array of solid colors for standing out on your stovetop. From a vibrant...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Best Gifts
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Medical pros and 17,000+ shoppers love these sneakers — and they're over 30% off

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale for $39, down from $70. That'll put a spring in your step!
SHOPPING
Aabha Gopan

"Go ask your favorite child" Woman refuses to tend to sick mother

Should one help a parent who outrightly displayed favoritism?. Some parents may differentiate between their children and shower one with more love, attention, and resources. This, in long term, can cause depression, anxiety, low self-worth, feelings of rejection, and more, in the child who is avoided.
Apartment Therapy

This Is the $4 IKEA Item Kourtney Kardashian and I Both Swear By, and It’s Always on My Bar Cart

Danielle Blundell is AT's Home Director and covers decorating and design. She loves homes, heels, the history of art, and hockey—but not necessarily always in that order. I don’t have much in common with the Kardashians, but that hasn’t stopped me from watching their shows over the years. I wouldn’t say I’m a fan that lives for the weekly episodes, but every once in a while, I’ll binge a season once it’s available. Whatever you think about the sisters and their rise to fame and becoming bona fide business moguls, the one thing I will say is that they have pretty good taste in interiors — or, at least, their A-list designers, from Martyn Lawrence Bullard to Clements Design, do.
SFGate

Main Squeeze: I’m an Adult Woman Obsessed With Squishmallows and You Can Be Too

Available in avocado shapes, as Disney characters and cuddly animals, Squishmallows are the latest soft toy craze, and the market for these oversized, pear-shaped plushies ranges from toddlers to 20-something-year-olds like me. The hype over Kellytoy’s Squishmallow plushies really hit peak popularity in 2020, and the brand says it has...
SHOPPING
dailyphew.com

Family Takes Turns Sleeping On The Couch With Their Senior Dog Who Can’t Climb Stairs

Spike, an English Springer Spaniel, was taken in by Catherine Morris and her family from a shelter a little more than 9 years ago. The new addition of the family had the entire family quite thrilled, but things have turned out radically differently than they had anticipated. Naturally, the dog has always appreciated sleeping with his family and friends. This is something that has not changed at all over the years.
PETS
SPY

SPY

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
984K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy