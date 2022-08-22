ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 9

j Haren
4d ago

Harris county needs to enforce bonds, especially murder, attempted murder and sexual crimes. These people should never be released on their own recognizance. really there should be no bond available for these serious criminals until trial.

Reply
3
Ernie Bunch
4d ago

Why did they give him a bond? That's b.s... They should've kept him locked up in 2016 and he wouldn't have multiple charges on him but the murder charge!! AGAIN !! Our Justice system is so messed up !!. Then they give him 10yrs on top of the 40yrs?! He will be out in 8yrs if not sooner...

Reply(1)
2
Related
cw39.com

Wanted woman arrested for fraudulent credit cards, ID’s and social security cards

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Harris County Precinct 4 Constables have arrested a wanted woman in north Harris County accused of fraud. On August 24, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Briarcreek Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. Upon deputies arriving, the female involved in the disturbance was identified as Shamaine Bryant.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Traffic Stop Leads To The Arrest Of Two Suspects In Spring

SPRING, TX -- On August 24, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 23500 block of Kuykendahl Road. The occupants were identified as Craig Yorek and Michele Heinrich. During the course of the traffic stop, he was found to have an...
SPRING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Strangling#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Assault Family Violence#Capital Murder
KWTX

Murder suspect killed by Harris County deputies

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A murder suspect was shot by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force Tuesday morning after an attempt to flee from custody. Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force members at around 11:35 a.m. Aug. 23 attempted to arrest Jose Velasquez,25, at the Texan Inn in the12221 block on Veterans Memorial Drive.
KHOU

Wanted: Serial robbery suspect has targeted at least 6 drugstores, Houston police say

HOUSTON — A suspected serial robber has hit at least six Houston drugstores since February, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The latest surveillance video shows a shirtless man walking into a drugstore at 2808 Gessner the night of Aug. 19. He walked up to the front counter, pulled out a knife and demanded the clerk hand over money, HPD said. The suspect then grabbed the till containing the money and walked out of the store. Police say he left in a white Hyundai SUV.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Waller man indicted for ramming FBI gate

A 43-year-old local man has been charged with willfully injuring or committing depredation against property of the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Authorities took Jesus Jaimes Merlan into custody today. He is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sam Sheldon tomorrow at 2 p.m. A federal grand jury returned the indictment on July 21. Merlan is charged with allegedly ramming his truck and trailer into the signage entrance to the FBI on May 11. He allegedly caused damage in excess of $1000. If convicted, Merlan faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. The Federal Protection Service conducted the investigation with the assistance of the FBI, Houston Police Department and General Services Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Porto is prosecuting the case.
WALLER, TX
fox44news.com

Woman charged with attempted murder in Moody

Moody, Tx (FOX44) – A 51-yar-old Dayton, Texas woman has been arrested in connection with an August 10 incident in which a woman was beaten in Moody. Moody Police obtained an arrest warrant for Tammy Faye Hill on attempted murder, among other charges. An arrest affidavit stated that at...
MOODY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Navasota Examiner

Paroled rapist returns to prison

ANDERSON– A 57-year-old man who was out on parole for rape is returning to prison following a separate conviction in Grimes County. Scott Hunter Colley was sentenced to life in prison in 1989 for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Harris County but was later granted parole. Colley pled guilty Wednesday, Aug. 17, to Evading Detention in a Vehicle, a 3rd degree felony, before 12th District Judge David Moorman and was sentenced to 40 years in TDCJ as part of the plea agreement. On Dec. 16, 2020, Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance in progress in the Bedias area.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA POLICE LOOKNG FOR SUSPECTS IN RESTAURANT BURGLARY

The Navasota Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for two suspects that broke into a local barbecue restaurant. The burglary occurred at Best Things Smoking located at 1221 La Salle Street in Navasota. The owner, Mark McGinty, told police that sometime after 4am Sunday morning...
NAVASOTA, TX
fox26houston.com

Pearland mother angry after daycare leaves child in van for nearly an hour

PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland mother is in disbelief after she says a daycare facility left her 5-year-old alone in the company van outside for nearly an hour. The mother, who chose to remain anonymous, says surveillance video at The Learning Experience reviewed by police, shows the child was inside of the vehicle for a total of 56 minutes.
PEARLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy