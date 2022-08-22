A 43-year-old local man has been charged with willfully injuring or committing depredation against property of the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Authorities took Jesus Jaimes Merlan into custody today. He is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sam Sheldon tomorrow at 2 p.m. A federal grand jury returned the indictment on July 21. Merlan is charged with allegedly ramming his truck and trailer into the signage entrance to the FBI on May 11. He allegedly caused damage in excess of $1000. If convicted, Merlan faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. The Federal Protection Service conducted the investigation with the assistance of the FBI, Houston Police Department and General Services Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Porto is prosecuting the case.

WALLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO