Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Excessive heat warning issued in the Santa Cruz mountains
SAN LORENZO, Calif. — The Central Coast is bracing for a heat wave in the coming days that could heat things up during the Labor Day Weekend. Santa Cruz County residents are going to have to deal with it. There's not a lot of air conditioning in Santa Cruz because we don't normally get temperatures like what's projected.
KSBW.com
Monterey-Salinas transit seeks community input on new 'SURF!' bus transit project
MARINA, Calif. — On Wednesday, Monterey-Salinas Transit held an open house to educate and receive input from the community on the new “SURF! Busway and Bus Rapid Transit” project. One long-time local, Richard Vasquez, weighed in on the project. "I'm hoping it will draw some attention and...
KSBW.com
Progress on the new Fort Ord courthouse project
SEASIDE, Calif. — The Judicial Council of California has decided on a plot of land for what will be Monterey County's newest courthouse. In April a report from the JCC confirmed that the new courthouse will likely be built on the former Fort Ord in Seaside, but a specific location was not decided on.
KSBW.com
Monterey displays 1500 flags in honor of fentanyl overdose victims
MONTEREY, Calif. — The city of Monterey held a press conference Tuesday morning at city hall to raise awareness of a nationwide fentanyl crisis. "If you're taking a drug from the street, just assume it has fentanyl in it," Dr. Reb Close, an emergency physician at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSBW.com
Firefighters investigate fire that destroyed popular Soquel restaurant
SOQUEL, Calif. — A fire ripped through a well-known restaurant in Soquel early Thursday morning. Michael Harrison, the owner of Michael's on Main, tells KSBW 8 that he received a call about the fire around 4:30 a.m. He saw flames shooting through the roof when he arrived. "You have...
KSBW.com
Monterey County man arrested for stealing valuables from Pebble Beach home
DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — A Monterey County man is facing felony charges after allegedly breaking into a Pebble Beach home and stealing thousands of dollars worth of items. Monterey County Sheriff detectives say they found some of the stolen items in a home on the 1100 block of W. Alisal St. in Salinas where they wrote a search warrant, recovered the property, and identified the suspect as 49-year-old Scott Russo.
KSBW.com
Fiery car crash leaves four homeless men dead
SALINAS, Calif. — All four victims from the fatal car crash in Marina on Friday were homeless men from Salinas' Chinatown, friends confirmed. The crash happened at about 2:56 p.m. Friday on Blanco Road in Marina, between Copper and Reservation Road. The victims were driving a Home Depot moving...
KSBW.com
Excessive heat forces changes to football schedule at SLV
FELTON, Calif. — San Lorenzo Valley High School has changed the start times of its junior varsity and varsity football games on Saturday due to extreme heat in the forecast. SLV is scheduled to host Scotts Valley. The junior varsity game will kick off at 8 a.m., three hours...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSBW.com
King City traffic stop leads to ghost guns and arrest
KING CITY, Calif. — A 24-year-old King City resident was arrested after police found a 9mm pistol, later determined to be a "ghost gun" during a traffic stop on August 17. Tuesday morning, officers served a search warrant at Anthony Morales Garza's home on the 600 block of Bassett Street.
KSBW.com
Gov. Newsom signs bill in support of families of fallen officers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Newsom has signed Senate Bill 850, ensuring families of fallen officers receive their full survival benefits regardless of family structure. The legislation was authored by Sen. John Laird in honor of Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, who was fatally shot in an ambush on June 6, 2020, while responding to a call for service.
KSBW.com
Alleged arsonist pleads not guilty to 9 felony counts
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Mitchell Swienton, 58, is a transient who reportedly went on a fire-starting spree when he set eight fires just two weeks ago. Mitchell Swienton has been on the fire department's radar for the last nine years. He always seemed to plead down the charges and receive probation.
Comments / 0