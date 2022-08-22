I know all too well the stress of paying utilities. And like many people, I am not excited about DTE proposing a rate hike during all this inflation. DTE has programs that assist through payment plans, but rarely do they really help. And according to fox2detroit.com, the proposed hike is for $388 million. And with every penny being counted in today’s economy, that amounts to about $10.31 per month on average.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO