Majority of clinicians at safety net practices reported 'moral distress' during pandemic
Most clinicians in the U.S. safety net practices reported "moral distress" during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Aug. 26 report from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine. The distress of medical professionals working in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic is well documented in media...
Where CIOs are spending most of their IT budgets
From the increasing up-keep of an EHR system to IT infrastructures that power the backbone of a health system, CIOs detail what areas of tech are the most costly for their health systems. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Linda Reed, RN. Vice President and CIO of...
The HR agenda: What 3 leaders at top US hospitals are starting, stopping
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced hospital and health system human resources leaders to rethink their approach to staffing shortages and other workforce challenges. This means not only starting something new, but also re-evaluating whether to stop an approach that has been in place but could be tweaked. Becker's asked human...
ScionHealth launches remote monitoring program across 12 states
Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth will remotely monitor thousands of ambulatory patients from its 18 community hospitals across a dozen states through a collaboration with health tech company Cadence. "At ScionHealth, we are committed to advancing innovative healthcare solutions in order to serve patients where and when they need care," health system...
5 largest medical data breaches since 2009
The healthcare industry has been a favorite target of hackers, with nearly 5,000 data breaches affecting more than 342 million medical records since 2009, according to an Aug. 24 analysis by researcher Comparitech. While healthcare breaches have become more frequent in recent years, with 2020 accounting for one-fifth of the...
Google to label which healthcare facilities provide abortions
Google is updating its search and maps features to show which healthcare facilities provide abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and several states outlawing the procedure, TechCrunch reported Aug. 25. The tech giant will label facilities as "Provides abortions" if it has confirmed that...
Mental health platform Psych Hub gets $16M
Psych Hub, a platform that aims to help clinicians and patients navigate a complicated mental healthcare system, has raised $16 million in a funding round co-led by HC9 and First Cressey Ventures. The startup offers an educational platform and YouTube channel used by healthcare organizations, governments, nonprofits and educators. "Psych...
Task force updates statin use guidance: 3 recommendations
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force updated its 2016 recommendations for use of statins for primary prevention of clinical cardiovascular disease, according to an Aug. 23 statement on its website. The task force made three recommendations for individuals ages 40 to 75 without clinical cardiovascular disease with low-density lipoprotein lower...
Russian ransomware gang targeting healthcare organizations
Russian hackers, known as the Karakurt gang, have targeted at least four healthcare organizations in the last three months, the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center warned Aug. 24. Five things to know about the group:. The Karakurt gang emerged in late 2021 and likely has ties to the Conti ransomware...
Johnson & Johnson names former CVS president, CEO as future board chair of consumer health arm
Johnson & Johnson has named former CVS president and CEO Larry Merlo the non-executive chair designate for board of directors of its new consumer health company. Mr. Merlo will formally assume the role as non-executive chair upon completion of the planned separation of Johnson & Johnson's consumer line from the rest of its healthcare research and development business, according to an Aug. 24 press release.
Pittsburgh health system strikes 10-year partnership for end-to-end revenue cycle management
Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health has selected R1 RCM to serve as its primary end-to-end revenue cycle management provider for the next 10 years. About 150 St. Clair Health revenue cycle employees will be offered comparable positions, pay and benefits with R1 RCM, according to an August 25 news release from the company.
Inspira Health installs Oracle Cloud suite
Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health has implemented Oracle's Cloud suite to support its financial, materials management, human resource management, employee and manager self-service and payroll business processes. The health system teamed up with strategy and digital transformation company Alithya to replace its older on-site system with Oracle's integrated cloud, according...
Amazon exec joins healthcare workforce company
Patty Bedard, head of executive development at Amazon, left the company to join healthcare workforce marketplace platform CareRev. Ms. Bedard will serve as CareRev's chief people officer, according to an Aug. 25 press release. In this role, Ms. Bedard will be responsible for building strategies and processes to drive employee engagement and retention.
Federal agencies directed to stop weighing medical debt in loan approvals
The White House's budget office is directing federal agencies that lend hundreds of millions of dollars annually to individuals and small businesses to stop factoring the existence of medical debt in lending decisions, Bloomberg reported Aug. 25. "The federal government has a responsibility to set the standard for how medical...
Virtual care company Babylon ditches UK for the US
Babylon, which offers an artificial intelligence-powered virtual care app, has largely left the U.K., where it is headquartered, in favor of the U.S. market, Wired reported Aug. 23. In early August, the London-based digital health company exited its last hospital contract with the National Health Service eight years ahead of...
Mercyhealth taps Amy Whitaker as VP of supply chain
Janesville, Wis.-based Mercyhealth has selected Amy Whitaker, BSN, RN, as vice president of supply chain. Ms. Whitaker joins the system from Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health. At Bon Secours, she was the vice president of supply chain clinical transformation. Prior to that, she served in supply chain leadership roles at...
Why health systems pick Microsoft for the cloud over Amazon and Google
Healthcare organizations are choosing Microsoft for the cloud because of its stability, its advancement in recent years and their familiarity with the company, according to an Aug. 25 KLAS Research report. The eight provider and payer groups surveyed all use Microsoft's software-as-service solutions, while some also employ its infrastructure- and...
Telehealth stock jumps amid imminent Amazon Care shutdown
Telehealth companies Amwell and Teladoc saw gains in the stock market following news of tech and retail giant Amazon ending its telehealth program, CNBC reported Aug. 25. Amwell stock was up 6.09 percent on Aug. 25 and Teladoc stock rose 4.01 percent following the announcement that Amazon Care will shut down.
New York hospital $160M in debt after COVID-only designation during pandemic
Brooklyn, N.Y.-based SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University is $160 million in debt following New York's decision to transform the academic medical center into a facility dedicated solely to COVID-19 care at the beginning of the pandemic, City and State reported Aug. 25. The hospital served as a COVID-19 facility for...
