ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas Thursday; Here’s what you need to know

HOUSTON – Circle K is offering a huge discount on gas just days before Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. during “Circle K Fuel Day.” The price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that time. The company said any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the 40 cents off discount.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Rice#Inflation#Canned Foods#School Lunches#Vitamin#Food Drink
Click2Houston.com

Here’s how you can make $1,000 by binge-watching classic summer movies

HOUSTON – Calling all movie lovers!. One company is offering $1,000 to binge-watch several classic summer movies. The ability and availability to watch 10 movies within four weeks. Strong attention to detail and ability to fill out a worksheet for each movie. Overall enthusiasm for summertime movies. Here’s the...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Click2Houston.com

‘Thousands of dollars of equipment’: Baytown youth football team’s trailer stolen with all their supplies inside

BAYTOWN, Texas – A youth sports organization was left without thousands of dollars in equipment Saturday after someone stole a storage trailer filled with supplies. “Our tackle dummies, extra helmets, chin straps, mouthpieces, our blow-up run-out tunnel that took us a while to be able to get for the kids,” described president of Baytown Broncos Youth Sports Organization Courtney Correa.
BAYTOWN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Mayor of La Marque facing possible recall election this November

LA MARQUE – The city of La Marque Mayor Keith Bell is facing a recall election this November. Bell has been on the city council since 2004, he then served as interim Mayor before being formally elected to the position in 2021. “(He) operates in the shadows and (is...
LA MARQUE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy