HOUSTON – Circle K is offering a huge discount on gas just days before Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. during “Circle K Fuel Day.” The price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that time. The company said any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the 40 cents off discount.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO