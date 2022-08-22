Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Attention barbecue lovers! Houston’s legendary Burns Original BBQ to open location in Katy during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open its third bistro in Kroger! On Sept. 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location. Their Acres Home restaurant has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Houston episode of Parts...
Click2Houston.com
Hundreds of Harmony Public Schools teachers across Houston to receive up to an additional $22K in salary
HOUSTON – Harmony Public Schools is proud to announce that 227 teachers in the Greater Houston area are recipients of the Teacher Incentive Allotment, a special fund created to reward the state’s highest-performing teachers. The recognition means these Harmony teachers will receive up to $22,000 in additional salary,...
Click2Houston.com
Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas Thursday; Here’s what you need to know
HOUSTON – Circle K is offering a huge discount on gas just days before Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. during “Circle K Fuel Day.” The price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that time. The company said any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the 40 cents off discount.
Click2Houston.com
Montrose bargoers say Anti-LGBTQ+ religious groups are antagonizing, harassing them with hate speech
HOUSTON, Texas – Visitors and residents KPRC 2 spoke to in the Montrose community say they respect freedom of speech and religion, but won’t tolerate being harassed and antagonized which now happens there on a routine basis, and at times turns violent. ”Once they start triggering people, it...
Click2Houston.com
Dog owners take legal action against training facility after beloved pet dies from heat stroke during 10-day stay
HOUSTON – For Devin and Jessica van der Hahn, Einstein and Kramer is their pride and joy. “He was a little bit of a scaredy cat. If someone rang the doorbell, he would run upstairs and hide behind the bathtub, actually,” van der Hahn said. On May 25,...
Click2Houston.com
‘The Texas Bucket List’ host and creator Shane McAuliffe in Houston to spotlight a sweet local favorite
HOUSTON – A Texas summer-time favorite is checking off their bucket list!. Host and creator Shane McAuliffe and the rest of ‘The Texas Bucket List’ team are excited about meeting fans and sharing their enjoyment of the iconic brand’s sweet treats and eats. Guests can enjoy...
Click2Houston.com
Couple rescues German Shepherd ejected from speeding truck in Katy area
KATY – The witnesses who rescued a German Shepherd after it was ejected onto a busy road in the Katy area are sharing their story, hoping it serves as a wake-up call on how not to transport pets. “He called me (and) he was like, ‘I think it’s dead....
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Houston homeowners waiting to have solar panels connected to grid
HOUSTON – Chris Bourque and his wife Zury wash dishes inside their home in Cypress, but what they’d really like to do is wash their hands of a huge problem with their brand new solar panel system. You see, despite all the money they have spent, they can’t...
Click2Houston.com
Here’s how you can make $1,000 by binge-watching classic summer movies
HOUSTON – Calling all movie lovers!. One company is offering $1,000 to binge-watch several classic summer movies. The ability and availability to watch 10 movies within four weeks. Strong attention to detail and ability to fill out a worksheet for each movie. Overall enthusiasm for summertime movies. Here’s the...
Click2Houston.com
City of Katy rescinds mandatory water restrictions for residents after increase rainfall, limited water use
KATY, Texas – The city of Katy has lifted its a mandatory water restriction for residents after an increase in rainfall over the past two weeks and limited use of water in the city. The city issued the water restriction on Aug. 5 after reaching Stage 3 Severe Drought...
Click2Houston.com
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Thieves target Houston area sneaker stores; Owner says he lost nearly $30,000 on merchandise
The owners of several sneaker stores in the Houston area have banded together in hopes of stopping what they suspect has been a string of burglaries, amounting to tens of thousands of dollars of sneakers and other inventory stolen within a matter of minutes. “It’s just really deflating to kind...
Click2Houston.com
Prairie View A&M’s Marching Storm band gets attention of singer Tems with rendition of popular hit ‘Free Mind’
HOUSTON – Prairie View A&M University’s iconic Marching Storm Band wowed the crowd with their performance at the 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands competition this past weekend and also got the attention of Grammy-nominated singer Tems. The band performed the popular hit “Free Mind” on Saturday...
Click2Houston.com
Grief-stricken families band together after bodies of 2 men found in grassy fields near each other in SE Houston
HOUSTON – Two families that didn’t know each other before the summer started are banding together trying to get answers after separate tragedies brought them together. “I just want to know what happened. I think we deserve to know what happened,” Lavinia Escamilla said. Her 29-year-old brother...
Click2Houston.com
Baytown youth football team gifted shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors after team’s trailer stolen
BAYTOWN – A youth sports organization scored big Wednesday with a shopping spree meant to help replace thousands of dollars of stolen practice gear, concession equipment, and other items. “The support we’ve gotten has been amazing, and it has definitely surpassed what we were hoping for,” said Courtney Correa,...
Click2Houston.com
Lamar Consolidated ISD approves billion dollar bond package that will make major improvements to the district
FORT BEND COUNTY – The November Election is right around the corner and voters in Fort Bend County will decide on a $1.72 billion bond package that will make major improvements at Lamar Consolidated ISD. “Lamar is now the fastest growing school district in the state of Texas,” Dr....
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman claiming to have been drugged at hookah lounge says she’s now experiencing seizures, memory loss, anxiety
HOUSTON – It isn’t easy for Brittany to talk about what happened to her this past Friday night while she was listening to live music with her brother and sister-in-law at the Kulture Hookah Lounge in southwest Houston. “The waitress handed me a drink,” Brittany said. “I never...
Click2Houston.com
‘Thousands of dollars of equipment’: Baytown youth football team’s trailer stolen with all their supplies inside
BAYTOWN, Texas – A youth sports organization was left without thousands of dollars in equipment Saturday after someone stole a storage trailer filled with supplies. “Our tackle dummies, extra helmets, chin straps, mouthpieces, our blow-up run-out tunnel that took us a while to be able to get for the kids,” described president of Baytown Broncos Youth Sports Organization Courtney Correa.
Click2Houston.com
Mayor of La Marque facing possible recall election this November
LA MARQUE – The city of La Marque Mayor Keith Bell is facing a recall election this November. Bell has been on the city council since 2004, he then served as interim Mayor before being formally elected to the position in 2021. “(He) operates in the shadows and (is...
Click2Houston.com
Turn this guy in and get up to $5K. Bank robber dubbed ‘Little Red Robbing Hood’ strikes again, this time wearing blue
HOUSTON – The bank robbery suspect originally dubbed ‘Little Red Robbing Hood’ has struck again, but this time, he was wearing blue, FBI Houston Field Office representatives said. According to authorities, on Aug. 27, the suspect walked into the First Convenience Bank located inside the Joe V’s...
Click2Houston.com
‘Paying it forward’: Mayor Turner announces water donation event for Mississippi
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Thursday a water donation event will be held Friday to help residents of Jackson, Mississippi, who are experiencing a catastrophic water system failure. Jackson’s water system failure has caused the city to lack safe drinking water or water to flush toilets earlier this...
