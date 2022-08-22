Cleveland Clinic's pediatric and neuroradiologists will now be available 24-7 to Children's Hospital New Orleans providers through a new teleradiology partnership. "This means families will know their child's imaging is read by pediatric experts at all Children’s Hospital New Orleans locations at any time of day, instead of having to rely on adult radiologists or waiting until the next day for a study to be read by a pediatric expert, as is the case at other pediatric facilities in our community," Jonathan Brouk, COO and chief strategy officer at the children's hospital, stated in an Aug. 24 news release from the medical centers.

