Northwest Health hospitals tap Dr. Scott Ellis as new chief nursing officer
Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health named Scott Ellis, DNP, RN, the new chief nursing officer of its La Porte and Starke hospitals, NWI.Life reported Aug. 25. Dr. Ellis has over 20 years of experience and most recently served as vice president of patient services and CNO at Carroll, Iowa-based St. Anthony Regional Hospital.
22 health systems with investment arms
Health systems across the U.S. are increasingly embracing venture capital as a way to test new technologies, a shift away from the traditional reliance on developing in-house intellectual property. The innovation funds or venture capital funds health system create help provide financial investment and resources to start-ups in their portfolio....
Vacasa Appoints Rob Greyber as Next Chief Executive Officer
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, today announced the appointment of Rob Greyber as Chief Executive Officer effective September 6. Greyber joins Vacasa with 20 years of experience building and leading companies in the travel and technology industries. He recently served as President of Egencia, a corporate travel business previously owned by Expedia Group (Nasdaq: EXPE), which is the fourth largest travel management company in the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005211/en/ Rob Greyber, Vacasa’s next Chief Executive Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Domo Welcomes Wendy Steinle as Chief Marketing Officer
SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Wendy Steinle will join the company as chief marketing officer (CMO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005794/en/ Wendy Steinle (Photo: Business Wire)
Johnson & Johnson names former CVS president, CEO as future board chair of consumer health arm
Johnson & Johnson has named former CVS president and CEO Larry Merlo the non-executive chair designate for board of directors of its new consumer health company. Mr. Merlo will formally assume the role as non-executive chair upon completion of the planned separation of Johnson & Johnson's consumer line from the rest of its healthcare research and development business, according to an Aug. 24 press release.
Best hospitals, health systems to work for by state
Forbes released its "America's Best Employers by State" list Aug. 24, and 262 hospitals and health systems made the cut. Forbes, in collaboration with market research company Statista, surveyed 70,000 employees working for businesses with more than 500 employees. A total of 1,382 employers were ranked from varying industries, up to 101 per state. Employers could be ranked more than once if they operate in more than one state.
10 systems seeking supply chain talent
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that have posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Baptist Health System, based in San Antonio,
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Aug. 19:. 1. Randy Neiswonger, MSN, was named CEO of Community Hospital in Munster, Ind. 2. Vincent McDermott was named CFO of Boston-based Mass General Brigham Community Division. 3. Anne Rassmussen was named system...
Mental health platform Psych Hub gets $16M
Psych Hub, a platform that aims to help clinicians and patients navigate a complicated mental healthcare system, has raised $16 million in a funding round co-led by HC9 and First Cressey Ventures. The startup offers an educational platform and YouTube channel used by healthcare organizations, governments, nonprofits and educators. "Psych...
Teladoc in the headlines: 6 recent stories
From hiring a former Renton, Wash.-based Providence executive to reporting a net loss of $9.78 billion in its second-quarter earning report, here are six of the most recent healthcare moves from Teladoc as reported by Becker's:. Teladoc expanded the offerings for Primary360, its virtual primary care platform, to give members...
Mount Sinai Health System receives $11.6M grant
New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System has received $11.6 million from the New York City Economic Development Corporation. The funds will be used to build the health system's new Comprehensive Center for Surgical Innovation, which aims to develop and commercialize new surgical technology and instruments. The center will build upon Mount Sinai's work through BioDesign, which focuses on developing technological treatments for patients.
Cleveland Clinic, Children's Hospital New Orleans partner on teleradiology
Cleveland Clinic's pediatric and neuroradiologists will now be available 24-7 to Children's Hospital New Orleans providers through a new teleradiology partnership. "This means families will know their child's imaging is read by pediatric experts at all Children’s Hospital New Orleans locations at any time of day, instead of having to rely on adult radiologists or waiting until the next day for a study to be read by a pediatric expert, as is the case at other pediatric facilities in our community," Jonathan Brouk, COO and chief strategy officer at the children's hospital, stated in an Aug. 24 news release from the medical centers.
Where CIOs are spending most of their IT budgets
From the increasing up-keep of an EHR system to IT infrastructures that power the backbone of a health system, CIOs detail what areas of tech are the most costly for their health systems. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Linda Reed, RN. Vice President and CIO of...
CommonSpirit, Morehouse partner to diversify clinician base
Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine — a historically Black institution — have joined forces with the intent of improving health equity by training diverse clinicians. The partners chose seven sites nationwide, including Seattle-based Virginia Mason Medical Center, to host three Morehouse students for rotationals...
Gender-affirming virtual care startup Plume raises $24M
Plume, a telehealth startup that focuses on the transgender community, landed $24 million in a series B funding round to expand nationwide and grow into virtual primary care. "As a trans woman and physician, I started Plume to offer a supportive space for trans Americans as they navigate our nation's broken healthcare system," stated Jerrica Kirkley, MD, Plume's co-founder and chief medical officer, in an Aug. 23 company news release. "We are on track to reach our goal of increasing access to high-quality, gender-affirming care to patients across the U.S. in both urban areas and coverage deserts."
Top 10 states for gender equality: Health
States in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic region have fewer gender disparities in several metrics, including physical health, mental health and healthcare coverage, according to an Aug. 25 analysis from U.S. News & World Report. The gender equality "health" category identifies gender disparities in three metrics: physical health, mental health, and...
NIH awards U of Alabama researcher $11.2M for heart attack tissue study
The National Institutes of Health awarded a $11.2 million, five-year grant to Jianyi Zhang, MD, PhD, to study how to restore dead tissue from a heart attack, UAB News reported. Up until an experimental procedure performed by Zhang and his colleagues, mammalian hearts had shown no ability to grow new...
AI quickens CT lung cancer detection by 65%
Researchers at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital have developed a deep learning algorithm that can identify and outline a non-small cell lung cancer tumor on a CT scan within seconds, Science Daily reported Aug. 24. Researchers used CT images from 787 patients to train their AI program to identify tumors...
Financial updates from 13 health systems
Several health systems have recently released financial results for the second quarter and first half of this year, with many seeing higher expenses offset revenue gains. Below are 13 health systems that recently released financial results. Results for the first half of 2022. Pittsburgh-based UPMC reported revenue of $12.5 billion...
