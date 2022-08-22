ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Major cleanup on Mass Pike after rental truck went up in flames

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 10 days ago
BOSTON — Crews worked hard cleaning up mattress debris off the Mass Pike after a rental truck caught on fire Monday afternoon, closing Exit 131 Eastbound.

The U-Haul was filled with mattresses as it went up in flames, causing debris to spread across the Mass. highway.

Boston and Cambridge Fire crews worked to knock down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit.

The fire was put out just after 5 p.m., according to a tweet from State Police. Troopers and tow operators are working on removing the truck.

No details on injuries or what caused the fire have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

