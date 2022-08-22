ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Umbrella Academy star lands next movie role in new Marvel outing

The Umbrella Academy star Robert Sheehan has landed a role in new movie Red Sonja. The project, which is based on the Marvel comics but separate from the MCU, focuses on the titular fearsome warrior, who possesses strong skills with a sword. Sheehan will portray Draygan, while Revenge's Matilda Lutz...
MOVIES
House of the Dragon future confirmed after just one episode

Game of Thrones may have turned a lot of people off with its final season, but clearly people are willing to give House of the Dragon a go, as it has done well enough to be given a second season after just one episode has aired. In the US, the...
TV SERIES
Why I left; Unpopular characters in Soap.

Adam woodyatt got me thinking about this; taking a looong break from Eastenders, he recently admitted that he didn't always like the way Ian had been written as a character. It makes me wonder if Adam were to ever return to EE, would the scriptwriters try to evolve the character a bit, and give Ian a more interesting character arc?
TV SERIES
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities
EE Characters id like to revisit...and how I would write them back in

When Tedd Hills dies, Kathy attends her funeral and comes face to face with her old sister in law Irene. The two reminisce and promise to stay in touch. A few days later Irene turns on Kathys doorstep down on her luck and looking for a place to stay. Kathy and Irene grow close and Irene integrates herself back into the Square.
TV & VIDEOS
EastEnders Departure Spoiler

Breaking on Twitter right now. I think it's time to write out Callum & Vi too. I didn't think Max would quit, he is on a good deal to be fair. Damn! I was just about to post good riddance and then I read the rest of the thread. Something...
TV SERIES
Do you think that Adam Woodyatt will ever return to EastEnders?

He was originally said to be on a break however the more time that passes, the more that break becomes permenant. I honestly didn’t think he’d ever leave and that we would see him wheeled around Albert Square in years to come with a bag attached. I’m genuinely...
TV SERIES
Arctic Monkeys - The Car (new album)

Arctic Monkeys have announced that they're dropping a new album "The Car" on October 21st, their follow-up to the extremely divisive "Tranquillity Base Hotel & Casino" from 2018. Alex Turner has already stated that "sci-fi is off the table, we're back to Earth", so I'm hopeful that the boring elevator...
MUSIC
Emmerdaily - 24/08/22: Scan, Click and Collect

Hi MrB. 🙂 You missed JD's birthday yesterday. (Not that he was about) Back off my trip to the UK. I don't suppose I've missed much. Amelia stares in awe and relief as the sonographer shows her the scan of her baby. Amelia and Noah seem like a couple.
TV SERIES
Soap - Characters Backstories

Which characters backstory did you find the most interesting or most contrived once you learnt more about certain characters?. These stories made them who they became have become or are slowly becoming!. Posts: 1,749. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 24/08/22 - 22:39 #2. The most contrived has to be the whole...
TV SERIES
Ultimate TV Add on

Hi everyone, I'm sure this question has been answered numerous times before so I'm sorry if it has,. I've just got Sky Q installed a couple of days ago and Sky seem to have added the Ultimate TV Add on to my bill without telling me what it is. I've tried google and checked the sky site but I'm still not clear in my head. Is it just a way to add Netflix to the Q box that's more convenient for Sky because they take over the billing and charge me £6 a month for the priviledge plus the Netflix sub on top or do I need that to watch any of the apps such as the Discovery+ for free 12 month offer? I was supposed to be offered some deal on Netflix but I can't find any details of the offer, thanks.
TV & VIDEOS
Most unexpected reaction, to most unexpected dance

Mine is AJ and Kai's waltz to Edelweiss last year. I expected to be bored silly, Edelweiss for goodness sake (!), I thought the slow tempo waltz was supposed to compensate in some way for very sore feet, and then KAPOW, it was one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen and I was a complete emotional wreck by the end of it.
THEATER & DANCE
Chip shops face extinction (BBC)

Fish and chip shops are facing "extinction" amid rising costs, an industry body has warned. Some shops in the West of England say the soaring price of cod, sunflower oil and energy has left them struggling. Another thing that's not mentioned here is how diverse and globalised food habits are...
RETAIL
Channel 4 still bitter!

Just seen this https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19613249/channel-4-boss-slams-itv-big-brother-reboot/. Director of Programmes, Ian Katz, said it was like 'reheating an old dish in a microwave' - ouch! lol. i remember them taking a swipe at ch5 on the launch night in 2011. why though? ch4 decided to axe it in 2010 and said in 2020...
TV SERIES
Batgirl star Ivory Aquino asks Discovery to reconsider shelving the film

Batgirl's Ivory Aquino has penned an emotional letter to Warner Bros. Discovery president David Zaslav, requesting that he rethinks shelving the movie. The star filmed scenes as Alysia Yeoh – best friend to Leslie Grace's Gotham City protector – and fears the studio's decision to cast Batgirl into obscurity is a missed opportunity.
MOVIES
“Skipped” dances you wish had happened

Obviously the finalists and semi-finalists skip two (originally one) dances so which of these do you wish could’ve happened? Just picked a few notable ones but if you can think of more then comment them below!. Didn’t add anyone from 2020 as they skipped so many but I’d have...
THEATER & DANCE

