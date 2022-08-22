Read full article on original website
Ocean Beach Hospital CEO Larry Cohen retires
Larry Cohen has retired as CEO of Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics in Ilwaco, Wash. Mr. Cohen spent seven years at the helm of the hospital and more than four decades in healthcare administration, according to the Chinook Observer. He retired July 29. "Larry's passion, intelligence, hard work and...
Here are the chief digital execs for US News' top hospitals
In this tech-heavy age for healthcare, more hospitals and health systems have been creating the role of chief digital officer to oversee initiatives like virtual care and remote patient monitoring. Sometimes it's a combined position with the CIO; other times it has a different title. The focus is always how...
Seattle Children's nurses reach agreement with $10/hour raises
Members of the Washington State Nurses Association have reached a tentative contract that offers $10 per hour raises for Seattle Children's nurses over the next 12 months. The union represents about 1,700 nurses at the hospital, according to an Aug. 29 WSNA news release. Seattle Children's has about 8,700 total active employees.
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Cardinal Health, based in Dublin, Ohio,. a pharmacy director to work in Gloucester, Va. 2....
10 clinical quality leaders on fall priorities
Hospital and health system quality leaders are focused on quality improvement measures ranging from improving access to care to workplace safety as they head into fall. Becker's asked leaders what their quality improvement priorities are in the coming months. This compilation features guidance from 10 leaders at 10 systems who shared insights.
15 programs investing in 'talent pipelines' to overcome staffing shortages
As the staffing crisis continues to wreak havoc on the healthcare industry, states and systems are investing in "talent pipelines" for relief. Pipeline programs often provide students with discounted education or job security in a given healthcare system as an incentive to pursue a career in the field. The Biden...
12 recent hospital, health system CFO moves
The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since Aug. 1:. 1. Christopher Landry was named CFO of StoneSprings Hospital Center in Dulles, Va., and Dominion Hospital, a freestanding mental healthcare facility in Falls Church, Va. 2. Scott Wolfe was named senior vice president of finance and...
