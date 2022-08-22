Ahead of Georgia’s season-opening matchup with Oregon on Sept. 3, here’s a recap of the Bulldogs’ 2021 season, which culminated in a national title. Georgia opened the season ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press preseason poll, and its first game of the season against Clemson was billed as a battle of two national championship contenders with major playoff implications. Georgia won a close 10-3 battle on the strength of an exceptional defensive performance. The Bulldogs held the Tigers to just two rushing yards, sacked quarterback DJ Uiagelelei seven times and scored the lone touchdown of the game, a 74-yard pick six by safety Christopher Smith.

ATHENS, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO