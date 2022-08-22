Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Redistricting raises questions about District 2 special election
Mariah Parker and the Athens-Clarke County Government announced Monday that District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker would be resigning from their position as of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Parker has held this post since May 2018, and in light of recent redistricting, many Athenians have questions regarding filling their empty seat. The...
Red and Black
Meet the Fall 2022 DEI Committee
In summer 2020, head Red & Black editors began holding regular meetings about diversity & inclusion in our news organization. This was the start of a committee to address newsroom issues, which developed into a formal Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee in spring 2021. Since the establishment of the team,...
Red and Black
OPINION: Athens needs affordable housing, students need educating
On Feb. 24, Athens-Clarke County held an annual point-in-time count on homelessness as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. This count tracks the number of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness, and the results are alarming. Since 2017, unsheltered homelessness, which is defined as living in...
Red and Black
Athenians rally against displacement in low-income neighborhoods
Despite the sweltering, late-summer heat, around 20 people gathered outside a home in the Lexington Heights complex Wednesday afternoon to rally for the displacement of residents in the neighborhood as well as in Hidden Pines, Highland Park and Rosemary Place. The displacement comes after Prosperity Capital Partners, an investment company...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Classic City Shakespeare Company performs "Twelfth Night"
Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, assistant photo editor and currently, photo editor.
Red and Black
VIDEO: What is Recruitment?
The Red & Black recruitment team explains the steps involved in getting started in the newsroom. We offer training to any student who wants to learn about journalism. Recruitment has been cut in half with the goal to have to join our team as soon as possible. Interested in joining? Check out: https://www.redandblack.com/join/
Red and Black
Biological Sciences Building reopens Friday
The Biological Sciences Building temporarily closed on Wednesday morning due to malfunctioning equipment activating the sprinkler system. It will reopen Friday at 8 a.m., according to a release from the University of Georgia. The equipment, located in a lab on the eighth floor, activated the sprinkler system, which led water...
Red and Black
'Georgia on my Mind' exhibit brings music history to Athens
Georgia holds a long and complex history of music. Major Georgia artists such as Ray Charles and The Allman Brothers Band helped pave the way for music like R.E.M. and the B-52s to thrive in the Classic City. Now, an exhibit at the University of Georgia offers a chance for...
Red and Black
Athens restaurant roundup: Brunch returns to home.made, The Foundry reopens and more
August is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Dunkin’ is partnering with the University of Georgia Athletic Association and releasing a limited edition doughnut to gear up for the upcoming football season. The Dawgs Donut features vanilla icing on a traditional donut garnished with red sprinkles. The doughnut will debut Sept. 1 and stores in Georgia will carry it through Sept. 15 or while supplies last.
Red and Black
Weekend preview: Athens Fair, Rock Nobster Records, music festival and more
Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features the return of the Athens Fair, the grand opening of Rock Nobster Records, a music festival, a wrestling match, a drive-in movie and much more. Thursday, September...
Red and Black
Q&A: Eye Candy Lash & Brow Bar’s Aku Attipoe discusses entrepreneurship
From working out of an at-home studio space, to a brick and mortar in the Hot Corner district, to moving to a new location on Milledge Avenue, Aku Attipoe has transformed Eye Candy Lash & Brow Bar into a mainstay of the Athens beauty scene. Eye Candy Lash & Brow...
Red and Black
Sonny Perdue, UGA President Jere Morehead and Vince Dooley join UGA in closing stock exchange
The closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange rang at 4 p.m. Thursday to kick off the 2022 college football season, according to a release from the University System of Georgia. USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue and Chick-fil-A chairman Dan T. Cathy were joined by University of Georgia president Jere...
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Stolen gun found buried in yard and more
A drunk man was barred from St. Mary’s Hospital on Aug. 29 for being disruptive in the waiting room, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. Police made contact with the man as he was leaving the hospital in a parking lot along Alps Road. The man was visibly drunk and had an open bottle of beer on the stair next to him, the report said.
Red and Black
Looking back on Georgia football’s historic 2021 season
Ahead of Georgia’s season-opening matchup with Oregon on Sept. 3, here’s a recap of the Bulldogs’ 2021 season, which culminated in a national title. Georgia opened the season ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press preseason poll, and its first game of the season against Clemson was billed as a battle of two national championship contenders with major playoff implications. Georgia won a close 10-3 battle on the strength of an exceptional defensive performance. The Bulldogs held the Tigers to just two rushing yards, sacked quarterback DJ Uiagelelei seven times and scored the lone touchdown of the game, a 74-yard pick six by safety Christopher Smith.
Red and Black
Georgia, the new Tight End U?
This year, the Bulldogs’ strongest position on the field is their tight end room. Three of the players were placed on the 2022 preseason watchlist for the John Mackey Award, which is given each season to the best college tight end in the country. A position group with that level of talent has the potential to be considered as “Tight End U.”
