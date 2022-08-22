Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Fargo man at center of shelter-in-place order arrested
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man taken into custody for a mental evaluation after he barricaded himself in a WoodSpring Suites hotel room in north Fargo and fired shots last night, has now been arrested. Police say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten of Fargo was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo daycare forced to temporarily close after flooding
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several families in the Valley are facing uncertainty, after a local daycare was forced to temporarily close. A nearby heater leaked and caused extensive damage to the building. Finding good childcare can be tough for working parents. Suzanne Zeltinger found that in “Time 2...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Man arrested following standoff, shots fired
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Fargo Police Department says the man arrested in the shots fired incident this morning is Fargo resident 35-year-old Nicholas A. Otten. Otten was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and terrorizing and was taken to the Cass County Jail. ----------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: One...
froggyweb.com
1 detained by Fargo Police in Tuesday morning, SWAT-assisted operation
FARGO (KFGO) – Shortly after 6:30am Tuesday, Fargo Police and Red River Swat set up a perimeter around The Arbors Apartments at McCormick Park in the 2200 block of 6th Avenue South to execute a high risk search warrant. The SWAT Team used a flash/sound divisionary device or FSDD...
valleynewslive.com
Neighbors relieved after city steps in on run-down Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s some concern over a run-down home in the Valley. The property in question is a south Fargo home which, even with boarded up windows and warning signs all around it, looks a lot better since the city stepped in. “Someone could get...
newsdakota.com
Fargo Man Assaults Barnes County Deputy In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A 49-year-old Fargo man is facing several felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a Barnes County Sheriff’s deputy. According to the news release Dustin L. Lende was being pursued by deputies in Cass County for a prior incident in that county. The pursuit ended when he fled into Barnes County with his vehicle.
ohmymag.co.uk
This elderly dog couple are ‘loving life’ again after they have been adopted by a family that adores old dogs
Fran and Earl arrived at Homeward Animal Shelter in Fargo, North Dakota after their owner could no longer take care of them. The elderly pit bullsquickly became local celebrities whose loving companionship was legendary. Separating the canine lovebirds would break their hearts. A life-long animal lover with a passion for old dogs saved the day. She gave the furry seniors a big family and a wonderful home.
KELOLAND TV
Sisseton men arrested in Minnesota multi-county pursuit
BIG STONE COUNTY, Minn. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnesota say two Sisseton, South Dakota, men were arrested after a pursuit on Wednesday, August 24. The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says it started in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and went through Wilkin and Traverse Counties. Spike strips had been used and three tires were deflated before entering Big Stone County. Deputies were able to stop the car around 7:16 p.m.
valleynewslive.com
The cost of underage drinking as college students return
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With the start of the fall semester, thousands of students and an influx of a long-time problem will return to Fargo; underage drinking. It’s a problem that has cost many their money, jobs and even loved ones. Becky Johnson lost her son, Isaiah,...
valleynewslive.com
Man with outstanding warrants eludes police
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man with outstanding warrants eluded Fargo Police early Monday morning. Just before 3:30, authorities were called to a local healthcare facility for a report of an assault. That person, a 21-year-old man with outstanding warrants, ran from officers. Police then set up a...
kfgo.com
Minot man charged in fatal I-94 crash west of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Minot man with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in a deadly collision last January on I-94 west of Fargo. 43-year-old Mario Butler is also charged with driving under suspension and having no liability insurance. An...
KNOX News Radio
Fargo PD arrests man tied to Aug. 6 ‘shots fired’ incident
Fargo Police have arrested a man in connection with a “shots fired” incident earlier this month. Nineteen-year-old Anthony Kaykay of Fargo was arrested following the execution of a high-risk search warrant this (Tue) morning at a south Fargo apartment building. The Red River Valley SWAT team used a...
kfgo.com
Assault victim flees Fargo police, wanted on outstanding warrants
FARGO (KFGO) – Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Fargo police responded to a hospital to talk with a victim of an assault. The 21-year-old man, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, ran from officers a half hour later. Police set up a perimeter in the area of 45th Street and...
valleynewslive.com
Several arrests after one night of increased police presence downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During the evening of Saturday, August 20, Fargo Police partnered with the Cass County Sheriff’s and Highway Patrol to have an increased presence in downtown Fargo. This was done both to conduct usual law enforcement activities and also to continue working with downtown businesses and partners to help keep the downtown neighborhood a thriving weekend destination.
valleynewslive.com
St. Michael man sentenced in deadly crash on Spirit Lake Reservation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - United States Attorney Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl announced that Winter Skye Bigtrack, age 19 of St. Michael, ND, appeared before Chief Judge Peter D. Welte, U.S. District Court, Fargo, ND, and was sentenced to 57 months in prison after having plead guilty to three counts of Involuntary Manslaughter and one count of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. Judge Welte also sentenced Bigtrack to 3 years of supervised release and $76,786.42 restitution.
wdayradionow.com
Man found unresponsive in Fargo hotel hot tub
(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after being found unresponsive in a hot tub at a Fargo hotel. Emergency crews responded to the 44-hundred block of 19th Avenue South Monday morning, where they found the unresponsive 59-year-old. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Authorities believe he died...
kvrr.com
House Built By Fargo South Students Moved Out of Town
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Traffic in Fargo was slowed up a bit by this slow moving house. Crews started the move around 8:30 Wednesday morning from the campus of Fargo South High School. The house slowly moved down 17th Avenue South before heading south on 25th Street. It then...
kvrr.com
LIVE: Iconic Wienermobile Rolls Into Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – One of the most iconic vehicles in the nation is rolling through the Metro this week. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile spent Friday morning in the parking lot outside KVRR’s studio. It will be at Pioneer Days at Bonanzaville in West Fargo on Saturday and...
valleynewslive.com
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Charges have been filed against the man accused of leaving his tow truck on the interstate in late-January which later led to a crash that left a mother of four dead, and three others severely injured. 43-year-old Mario Butler has been charged in Cass...
