ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Connecting with the arts and history at the Utah Renaissance Faire

LEHI, Utah — The first thing you might have wondered if you hit the opening of the Utah Renaissance Faire today in Lehi is “what are all of these kids doing out of school?”. It’s a fair question. The kids were there as part of their schools’ education...
LEHI, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free School#School Meals#School Lunch#Elementary Schools#Education#Ogden#Lincoln Elementary#The U S Dept#Agriculture#Cep#The Utah Republican Party
kslnewsradio.com

Utah students react to student debt forgiveness

SALT LAKE CITY — News of President Biden’s announcement on student loan forgiveness is making its way to students. The news is likely welcome to many recent school-goers. A study by Quote Wizard found that more than 30% of Utah students had to scrap their college plans completely due to COVID-19.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Job fairs aim to fill vacancies at local post office locations

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — For those looking for work, the U.S. Post Office may have an opening that’s perfect for you. The USPS has over 350 positions available to fill immediately in Utah. Job fairs will be held in hopes of filling some of those vacancies Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Parents warned about attempted abduction near North Ogden Elementary

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Police have advised parents about a suspect at large after an attempted abduction near a Weber County elementary school and reports of a suspicious individual on school grounds. Officers with the North Ogden Police Department were called to a meeting house of The Church...
NORTH OGDEN, UT
nypressnews.com

A 21-year-old Utah firefighter was able to purchase a house thanks largely to a homebuying program through his city. Here are similar down payment assistance programs available in the 5 most populous U.S. states.

Buying a home is tough for most millennials, and many can’t even save enough for a 20% down payment. Dyllon Ryser, 21, got a $20,000 loan from his city in Utah seven months ago to put down toward his home. Other programs like this exist in all 50 states,...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Bomb threat at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A student has been arrested in relation the bomb threat on University of Utah’s campus. By 7 a.m. this morning the Spencer Fox Eccles Business building was cleared by police and K-9 units. The reports came in at 1:12 a.m., when a student saw...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UTA opens new Ogden Express Wildcat Shuttle

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Service will begin for an all-new Ogden Express (OGX) Wildcat Shuttle on Monday, Aug. 29 which will help make the Weber State University campus more accessible for students and staff. The OGX Wildcat Shuttle route will be free for all students and employees and will have six all-electric buses arriving every […]
restaurantclicks.com

Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton.  The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
KUTV

New program helps address nursing shortage in Utah

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A new accelerated nursing program in Utah has joined the lineup of options to fill the growing demand for nurses. Grand Canyon University just opened its new state-of-the-art facility in Sandy. It’s offering an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program that puts nurses on the frontlines of healthcare in just 16 months.
SANDY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy