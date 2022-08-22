Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Utah teacher who said she built classroom for 'nonwhite students' placed on paid leave
MILLCREEK — A newly hired fourth grade teacher at a Utah elementary school is on paid leave after administrators learned of a video posted on her social media account that states she built her classroom for "nonwhite students." According to the video, the William Penn Elementary School teacher said:...
kslnewsradio.com
Connecting with the arts and history at the Utah Renaissance Faire
LEHI, Utah — The first thing you might have wondered if you hit the opening of the Utah Renaissance Faire today in Lehi is “what are all of these kids doing out of school?”. It’s a fair question. The kids were there as part of their schools’ education...
How secretive meetings led to firing of an entire school board tied to polygamy
Transparency issues related to public meetings prompted Utah to remove the entire board at Vanguard Academy, a school with ties to the polygamous Kingston group.
KUTV
Davis, Weber school districts begin new year with new superintendents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thousands more Utah students are attending their first day of school during the week of Aug. 22 - 26 -- leaving just a handful of areas where classes haven't yet begun. Two of the school districts returning to school this week are doing so...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kslnewsradio.com
Utah students react to student debt forgiveness
SALT LAKE CITY — News of President Biden’s announcement on student loan forgiveness is making its way to students. The news is likely welcome to many recent school-goers. A study by Quote Wizard found that more than 30% of Utah students had to scrap their college plans completely due to COVID-19.
Car hits Weber School District bus with students on board
About 20 students were on board a Weber School District bus when it was hit by a car in South Ogden early Tuesday.
kslnewsradio.com
Job fairs aim to fill vacancies at local post office locations
SALT LAKE CITY, UT — For those looking for work, the U.S. Post Office may have an opening that’s perfect for you. The USPS has over 350 positions available to fill immediately in Utah. Job fairs will be held in hopes of filling some of those vacancies Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27.
Public school with ties to polygamous sect addresses the elephant in the room
A public charter school is arguing that it is being punished and discriminated against because of polygamy.
kjzz.com
Parents warned about attempted abduction near North Ogden Elementary
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Police have advised parents about a suspect at large after an attempted abduction near a Weber County elementary school and reports of a suspicious individual on school grounds. Officers with the North Ogden Police Department were called to a meeting house of The Church...
Administrators expelled from Utah school run by polygamous Kingston group
A public charter school run by the polygamous Kingston group is now on probation. Vanguard Academy in West Valley City had been on "warning status” since June 2021.
nypressnews.com
A 21-year-old Utah firefighter was able to purchase a house thanks largely to a homebuying program through his city. Here are similar down payment assistance programs available in the 5 most populous U.S. states.
Buying a home is tough for most millennials, and many can’t even save enough for a 20% down payment. Dyllon Ryser, 21, got a $20,000 loan from his city in Utah seven months ago to put down toward his home. Other programs like this exist in all 50 states,...
kslnewsradio.com
Bomb threat at University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A student has been arrested in relation the bomb threat on University of Utah’s campus. By 7 a.m. this morning the Spencer Fox Eccles Business building was cleared by police and K-9 units. The reports came in at 1:12 a.m., when a student saw...
UTA opens new Ogden Express Wildcat Shuttle
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Service will begin for an all-new Ogden Express (OGX) Wildcat Shuttle on Monday, Aug. 29 which will help make the Weber State University campus more accessible for students and staff. The OGX Wildcat Shuttle route will be free for all students and employees and will have six all-electric buses arriving every […]
ksl.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a 'game changer' as it nears October opening
SALT LAKE CITY — The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt...
restaurantclicks.com
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
kjzz.com
Understaffed centers, overworked dispatchers raise concerns about 911 wait times
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In her seven years as a dispatcher with the Utah Department of Public Safety, Monica Phillips has handled a lot of calls. Among those was the life she may have saved by coaching a 911 caller to stay in his car with his seatbelt on after he crashed on the highway during a snow storm.
kslnewsradio.com
Inmates at new Utah Correctional Facility aren’t receiving their medications
SALT LAKE CITY — Inmates at the new Utah State Correctional Facility aren’t getting their necessary medications, and a new electronic health records system is the likely culprit. According to Executive Director Brian Nelson, around 1,500 inmates have medications prescribed to them. He said the pharmacy fills about...
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
KUTV
New program helps address nursing shortage in Utah
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A new accelerated nursing program in Utah has joined the lineup of options to fill the growing demand for nurses. Grand Canyon University just opened its new state-of-the-art facility in Sandy. It’s offering an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program that puts nurses on the frontlines of healthcare in just 16 months.
kuer.org
Salt Lake City introduces urban park rangers to promote safety, engage with homelessness
If you find yourself at Salt Lake City’s Fairmont, Liberty, Jordan, or Pioneer parks, you might see some new faces engaging with park goers. Urban park rangers will now patrol many of the city’s open spaces seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. According to...
Comments / 1