Santa Fe Elementary School in Peoria evacuated

This morning, about 700 students evacuated the Santa Fe Elementary School campus due to challenges with the HVAC system, Peoria Unified officials said.

Spokeswoman Danielle Airey said because of rising temperatures, it was not safe for students to remain on campus.

Santa Fe Elementary School students were taken to a cool space at Christ’s Church of the Valley, 7007 W. Happy Valley Road.

Later, the air conditioning was restored at the school and the students at CCV were exptected to be bused back to school at 1:15 p.m.

"CCV is a community partner of Peoria Unified and they have a comprehensive plan to support and provide resources to assist students and families in a school emergency," Airey said.

The challenges with the HVAC system were not related to the storm damage last week, Aiery said.

Updates can be tracked at www.peoriaunified.org/updates .