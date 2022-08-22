Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Telegram
Arthur D. Dahlberg
Arthur “Dale” Dahlberg, age 83, of Gordon, WI passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his home. Arthur Dale Dahlberg was born July 17, 1939, in Superior, WI the son of Theodore and Edythe (Stevens) Dahlberg. He was raised in the Poplar, WI area and attended school at Northwestern in Maple, WI where he graduated from high school. Dale joined the US Army on December 5, 1962, and he served during the Vietnam War. He received the designation as a Marksman while in service to his country. On November 23, 1964, Dale was honorably discharged from active duty and then served several years in the U.S. Army Reserve. Dale returned to Poplar, WI where he began work with Dahlberg Power Company. On September 16, 1967, Dale was joined in marriage to Shirley Ann Schoenfisch at St. Pius Catholic Church in Solon Springs, WI. Dale continued his work for the Power company for the rest of his career. Dale enjoyed tending to his gardens, tinkering with projects, and going fishing. He was always ready to strike up a conversation with a friend.
Daily Telegram
Mark Allen Robinson
Mark Allen Robinson, age 61, of Superior, Wisc d ied peacefully on August 18, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth, MN from injuries and complications after a fall in his home. Mark was born in Minneapolis, and spent most of his childhood living on the Mississippi River in Champlin, MN. He loved swimming, fishing, boating, and all types of watercraft. His was especially proud of the cabin cruiser he kept on Lake Superior, The Scuper Minnow. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Ronald and brother, Michael. He is survived by his loving partner, Terri Franson; his daughter, Yasmine, and son, Benjamin; brother, David (Michelle); sister, Dawn Robinson; mother, Marlene Robinson; sister-in-law, Becky Robinson; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Daily Telegram
Gerald “Jake” Jacobson
Gerald “Jake” R. Jacobson, 81 of South Range, WI, died due to Covid-19 complications on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center Superior. He was born on June 18, 1941, in Superior to Sigmund and Pearl Jacobson. Jake was a US Army veteran serving from 1958-62.
Daily Telegram
Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center celebrates 20 years
SUPERIOR — The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a three-day celebration, “Soaring into Our Twenties,” Sept. 22-24. The event will include half-price admission, bikes, Betties, bags, barks and beers. Bong Center family, staff, museum members and volunteers will meet from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Telegram
Community Calendar: Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival, farmers' market and more
Superior: The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival will take place in the Superior Bay off Barker’s Island. The festival is a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Superior and has raised over $1.3 million to support charitable organizations in the Twin Ports since 2002. The organization 23rd Veteran is this year’s charitable partner.
Daily Telegram
Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 26, 2022
Kenneth Allen Aamold, 47, Duluth, intentionally subject an individual at risk to abuse-cause bodily harm, deferred conviction agreement fulfilled, amended to misdemeanor battery, 35 days jail served, $484.50 fine. Landan William Swenson, 19, Poplar, second-degree sexual assault of child, no contest plea, five year deferred prosecution agreement; two counts fourth-degree...
Daily Telegram
Prep report: James hat trick gets Spartans off to winning start
SUPERIOR — Darrel James had a hat trick for Superior as the Spartans boys soccer team defeated Hibbing 4-1 in both teams' season openers on Thursday at NBC Spartan Sports Complex. Wyatt Tischler had the other goal for the Spartans. Duluth East 2, Park Center 0. Senior Evan Tomczyk...
Daily Telegram
Douglas County Past: Brule preps for Eisenhower visit; Guard unit gets first paychecks
Captain Frank Missinne, commanding officer of Headquarters Company 123rd Infantry regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard announced that the unit will receive its first pay since being activated Tuesday night at the Armory. The company of infantrymen will be paid for the period from April 11 through the month of...
Daily Telegram
Afternoon lights pave way for safer student travel in Maple
MAPLE — Flashing lights will greet afternoon motorists on U.S. Highway 2 near Northwestern Middle and Elementary schools starting Sept. 1. The ‘wig wag’ lights, installed in late June, are the result of a year of effort focused on improving safety for students in the Maple School District. The lights signal to motorists that they are coming up to a school entrance with a suggested speed limit of 45 mph.
Daily Telegram
Northwestern High School earns WIAA Award of Excellence
SUPERIOR — Northwestern High School was one of 39 schools statewide to earn the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Award of Excellence in 2021-2022. The award was recognized by the Maple School Board Aug. 15 with a round of applause for Brian Smith, director of athletics and activities. “I...
Daily Telegram
Occupied trailers remain at Country Acres
SUPERIOR — As of Aug. 15, there were still 11 occupied trailers at the shuttered Country Acres trailer parks in the town of Parkland, according to Douglas County Administrator Ann Doucette. Of those, seven residents indicated they are making plans to move. Most planned to either move their trailer or move to another trailer.
Daily Telegram
Maple School Board moves to replace boilers
MAPLE — The Maple School Board approved the replacement of two boilers at Northwestern High School and gave administrators the go-ahead to explore corporate partnerships to help fund the maintenance of the athletic complex at its Aug. 15 meeting. District Administrator Sara Croney also announced that she will be retiring following the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
Daily Telegram
Former Superior police sergeant faces 11 new charges stemming from fatal crash
SUPERIOR — A former Superior police sergeant accused of killing two people and injuring two others during a traffic crash waived his preliminary hearing in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday, Aug. 24. Gregory Swanson, 42, of Solon Springs, now faces 12 criminal charges, eight of which are felonies. An...
Daily Telegram
Showers move through Northland on Wednesday
Watch for some patchy fog along with the showers Wednesday. Highs will stay in the 60s for most of us surrounding Duluth. This wave of showers will linger into the overnight period with a dry Thursday to follow. Expect plenty of sunshine Thursday with highs still staying a little cool....
Comments / 0