Related
WAND TV
Convicted felon sentenced to 10.5 years for possession of a weapon
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A convicted felon has been sentenced to ten and a half years in prison after he fired multiple shots last year in Danville. Corlando Lewis, formerly of Danville, was identified as the person who fired shots around 11:00 a.m. on April 4, 2021 in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Street.
WAND TV
Man gets 6 years for attacking two people with a hammer
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been sentenced to six years in prison after he attacked two people with a hammer. Timothy Sutton, formerly of Danville, was sentenced on a domestic battery charge. On February 24, Sutton violently attacked two people with a hammer as they were returning home...
WAND TV
Serial abuser sentenced to 6.5 years for domestic attack
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man with four prior domestic violence convictions has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for yet another domestic attack. Pierre Miller, formerly of Danville, was sentenced for domestic battery. He was sentenced as a class two felon due to his prior convictions.
WAND TV
Four individuals charged with criminal offenses in relation to a fatal shooting from 2014
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged four individuals with criminal offenses, for their connection to a fatal shooting from 2014. According to police, on December 22, 2014, at approximately 1:10 a.m., Champaign Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
Arrest made in Champaign July 5 shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in a July 5 shooting in Champaign. At 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, officers from the Champaign Police Department were called to the 1600 block of West University Avenue for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found a...
WAND TV
Mace used to break up fight between students at MacArthur High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - MacArthur High School was placed on a soft lockdown Friday morning following a fight between students. Six students were involved in the fight, the district told WAND News. An ambulance responded to the school because pepper spray was used to break up the fight. All of...
WAND TV
Seven people escape house fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a house fire in Charleston Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of Division St. around 6:40 p.m. Smoke was coming from the roof. Crews tried to get inside, but due to the type of construction and...
WAND TV
Arson investigation underway after multiple fires set around loading dock of vacant building
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are investigating a suspected arson after the fire department was called out for multiple set fires in and around the loading dock of a vacant building early Wednesday. The Decatur Fire Department was called out just after midnight for a report of a large...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAND TV
Paris man killed after becoming trapped underneath mower
CHRISMAN, Ill. (WAND) - A rural Paris man was found dead Thursday after he became trapped underneath a zero-turn mower he was using. Joshua Grant Blue, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene of a rural Chrisman farm were he had been mowing. Blue's family took care of mowing multiple...
WAND TV
WAND TV
Operation Obstacle - September 24, 2022
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Richland Community College and VA Illiana are teaming up for the second annual Operation Obstacle: The Race To End Veteran Suicide. It is scheduled for September 24, 2022 at 10 am on the Richland campus in Decatur. It’s an alarming statistic. Seventeen veterans take their...
WAND TV
Officials: Two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- City officials announce two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur. According to officials, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an SUV driven by a private citizen flipped and hit a City hydrant causing two main breaks. Officials said Jasper St Mobile Community will be out of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
Mattoon baking facility celebrates 50 year anniversary
MATTOON, Ill. - (WAND) Bimbo Bakeries U.S.A. is celebrating 50 years of being a part of the Mattoon community. Bimbo owns brands like Sarah Lee, Thomas’, and Entenmann’s. The baking plant on Dewitt Avenue first opened back in 1972 as a Lender's Bagels facility. In 2020, Bimbo Bakeries acquired Lender's.
WAND TV
EIU sponsors L&A Family Farms corn maze
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - Eastern Illinois University has teamed up with L&A Family Farms as this year's corn maze sponsor. L&A Family Farms is located at 21661 Staley Road in Paris. The sponsorship allowed EIU to help select this year’s maze design. In the middle of the pattern is “#EIU”...
WAND TV
Piatt Co. Historical Society connecting family trees
MONTICELLO, Ill. - (WAND) One page at a time, one book at a time. The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society is connecting families with their roots. President of the society, Dee Lund, says their volunteers work to preserve history through record keeping. “We have a lot of information that...
WAND TV
Legacy Ride makes a stop at the American Legion in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- More than 200 motorcycles drove through the streets of Decatur on Wednesday as part of the Legacy Ride. The Legacy Ride is a fundraiser designed to uplift Military families. One of the stops along the route included the American Legion here in Decatur. National Chairman for the...
WAND TV
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
WAND TV
How to keep your data safe while applying for student loan forgiveness
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - New scams have popped up regarding student loans forgiveness. The Department of Education is warning people to be cautious of who they give their loan information to. They say to make sure you are going directly to the intended website before giving any information. They are...
WAND TV
First-year head coach looking to light a spark for Meridian Football
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - The Friday night lights are just two days away. So WAND Sports is rolling on with its team previews. Today, the focus is on Meridian. The Hawks have a new man at the helm of the program. Kyle Sparks takes over as head coach. That name may sound familiar. Sparks played at Maroa-Forsyth when they won the state title in 2006. He was also on the Trojans staff when they won again in 2012.
