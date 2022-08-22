Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Hurry! Tons of fall Yankee Candles are on sale on Amazon right now
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you haven’t started planning your trip to...
7 Easy, Effective Ways to Keep Cats Off Your Kitchen Counters
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. An all-too-familiar dinner party scenario: At the home of friends, you’re sipping a glass of wine while your hosts put the finishing touches on dinner. Soon later, their beloved cat does its business in the litter box, licks itself a bit, and proceeds to hop up on the kitchen counters right where your dinner is being made.
PETS・
The Maker of Some of Our Favorite Instant-Read Thermometers Is Having a Huge Early Labor Day Sale
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to making juicy, tender meat and fish, investing in a kitchen thermometer will save you from undercooked and overcooked failed attempts. Although our favorite meat thermometer costs upwards of $100 (it’s worth every penny!), beginner home cooks or anyone cooking on a budget can also check out another favorite brand of ours that will certainly get the job done. ThermoPro makes a huge range of gadgets that will accurately measure the temperature of your food, whether you’re roasting a turkey in the oven, searing salmon, or grilling steaks.
I’m a professional handyman – 10 things that make your house look cheap & you need to be careful with lighting
YOU'RE only steps away from a luxe-looking home – with some attention to detail, you can ensure that your house doesn't look tacky. A professional handyman has laid out the things to look out for that may be making your home look cheap. CLUTTER. Clutter takes away attention from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
CNET
Shop Coach Outlet's Varsity Collection With Prices Starting at $28
Some people like sporty styles and others love preppy. If you're the latter, Coach Outlet is back with a new deal on its varsity collection with about 100 styles with prices as low as $28. Unlike other Coach Outlet offers, this one doesn't get too expensive. One of the highest-priced...
AOL Corp
'My feet never hurt!': Medical pros and 17,000+ shoppers love these sneakers — and they're over 30% off
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale for $39, down from $70. That'll put a spring in your step!
architecturaldigest.com
How to Clean a Keurig—All You Need Is 30 Minutes and White Vinegar
Chances are when you think about a cup of jo, the focus is on the need for caffeine, not on how to clean a Keurig coffee maker. Perhaps, one of the reason’s you got the machine is so you don’t have to worry about cleaning a classic coffee maker, but that doesn’t mean that you can neglect the K-Cup. Yes, one of the perks of a Keurig is that it’s a quick solution to jumping into the day or avoiding a midday slump, but you still need to take care of your caffeine hero. Don’t wait until your cup of coffee tastes off or you notice buildup every time you open your Keurig machine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Give Your Keurig the De-Gunking It Desperately Needs: 5 Simple Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A Keurig will inevitably accumulate gunk, especially if you're brewing with it on a daily basis. Over time, mineral buildup can detract from its performance -- and if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, your Keurig might stop running altogether.
Chewy’s Pet Advent Calendars Are Here — Get One Before They’re Gone!
It might seem early to start talking about the holidays, but the seasons will be changing before you know it. By the time summer begins to roll out, it’s highly likely that you’ll find candy and decor for a festive fall and winter just about everywhere you look. But who’s complaining? When it comes to celebrating the holiday season, the more, the merrier — and your furry friends don’t have to be left out of the activities and excitement. Chewy’s 2022 advent calendars for pets are here, and you don’t have to wait until December to kick off the fun: There’s even a Halloween calendar you can have just in time for October! The calendars are mostly treat-driven with a variety of delicious snacks for your pet to enjoy. There are three types of advent calendars to choose from, and you can find out more about each one below to know which one is right for you.
PETS・
I’m a DIY pro – I have a tiny kitchen but my $30 project transformed it
COOKING utensils, kitchen appliances, and spices can leave counter space pretty limited. One dedicated home DIYer shared her recent project that transformed her kitchen by expanding the storage area. YouTube's famous DIY channel Do It On A Dime is run by lifestyle expert Kathryn. Between Dollar Tree essentials and savvy...
An unlikely trick to remove coffee stains from your mugs, thermoses
Have you ever been vexed by coffee stains on your mugs or coffee part? There's a simple to trick to clean them out with denture tablets.
How to Make Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls As Moist As Fresh-Baked Cinnabons
When it comes to hacks for canned cinnamon rolls, this one is as easy as it is effective.
AOL Corp
This 28-piece food storage container set is an Amazon best seller — each piece is less than $1!
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability is subject to change. Whether you like to cook at home or...
CNET
Cut an Onion With No Tears or Mess Using This Quick Tip
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. If you're a regular cook, you know how often you need to slice or dice an onion. It's the foundation of recipes around the world -- and many around our own families' tables.
CNET
Don't Throw Away Your Old TV: 6 Clever Ways to Resell, Donate or Recycle
If you're looking to buy a newer, bigger or fancier TV, or if you just have an old one collecting dust in your attic, you might be wondering what to do with your old TV. Presuming it still works, you have a variety of options. The most obvious is to just move it to another room, but I'll assume you've thought of that one already.
How to clean laminate floors
LAMINATE flooring is a neat, economical option that's easy to install in your home. But how do you clean it and protect it from damage? Here's all you need to know. Cleaning your laminate floors may be not be at the top of your list of priorities right now, but it's important to look after them as dirt on the surface can cause scratches to appear.
How Shopping Experts Would Spend $20 at the Dollar Store
When looking to save a buck, why not head to the almighty retailers named after that very thing? We're talking about dollar stores. Surging in popularity in recent years, these bargain destinations...
How to clean a burnt pan using household items
STAINS make cookware look dirty and worn out. But what are the best ways to clean a burnt out plan with items only found in your home? Here's everything you need to know... We've all done it - you take your eye off the stove for one moment and before you know it you've burnt what's cooking.
How To Clean Your Tile Grout Without The Intense Scrubbing
Are you wondering if there is an easier way to clean tile grout that won't make your arms feel like they will fall off? Well, we may have something for you!
The Kitchn
45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0