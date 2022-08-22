It might seem early to start talking about the holidays, but the seasons will be changing before you know it. By the time summer begins to roll out, it’s highly likely that you’ll find candy and decor for a festive fall and winter just about everywhere you look. But who’s complaining? When it comes to celebrating the holiday season, the more, the merrier — and your furry friends don’t have to be left out of the activities and excitement. Chewy’s 2022 advent calendars for pets are here, and you don’t have to wait until December to kick off the fun: There’s even a Halloween calendar you can have just in time for October! The calendars are mostly treat-driven with a variety of delicious snacks for your pet to enjoy. There are three types of advent calendars to choose from, and you can find out more about each one below to know which one is right for you.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO