CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Clinton Police Department announced on Thursday that it is ending its investigation into the disappearance of Juana Arellano. Via Facebook, Chief Ben Lowers said the investigation revealed that Arellano left the area voluntarily and there was no evidence of criminal wrongdoing. Lowers said the investigation is considered closed and he […]

CLINTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO