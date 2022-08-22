Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Seven people escape house fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a house fire in Charleston Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of Division St. around 6:40 p.m. Smoke was coming from the roof. Crews tried to get inside, but due to the type of construction and...
WAND TV
Firefighters called out for apartment fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Springfield Thursday night. Crews were called to the 1500 block of W. Enos Ave. around 10:45 p.m. and found fire visible on the second and third floors. Firefighters were initially told children may be trapped inside, but learned everyone...
WAND TV
Arson investigation underway after multiple fires set around loading dock of vacant building
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are investigating a suspected arson after the fire department was called out for multiple set fires in and around the loading dock of a vacant building early Wednesday. The Decatur Fire Department was called out just after midnight for a report of a large...
New Decatur Police K9 training for patrol
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – One of the furriest members of Decatur Police has been gaining muscle to prepare for working on the force. According to a post on their Facebook page, Decatur Police K9 Hugo has gained seven and a half pounds of muscle in the past month from his high-protein diet and workout sessions. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing woman’s family still searching after investigation closes
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Police have ended their search for a missing Clinton woman. They said she left on her own, but her family thinks police are wrong – and they want answers. 32-year-old Juana Arellano disappeared Sunday night. Thursday afternoon, Clinton police announced they closed the case on the mother of three. Thursday evening, […]
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire forces road closure in Pekin
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Part of Rt 29 got shut down after an early Thursday morning fire in South Pekin. Officials told 25 News Moore’s Motorworks caught fire and was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived on scene. The owner of the building says the fire...
Coroner releases name of man died in camper fire
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The name of a man who died in a camper fire is released from Michael Day, Macon County Coroner. Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur was found dead in his travel trailer, said Day. The preliminary cause of death is pending carbon monoxide and toxicology testing in the setting of inhalation […]
WAND TV
Clinton family still searching for missing woman after police close case
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND)- Clinton Police have closed the case of a missing woman. But her family told WAND News they are still worried for her safety, and will continue searching for her. Juana Arellano went missing Sunday night after telling her family she was going for a walk around 9:00pm....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
Bittersweet day for family of shooting victim
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Four men were arrested in connection to the shooting death of Rashidi Overstreet, letting the family breathe a small sigh of relief. “Today is a bitter sweet moment. Today I can say I’m relieved,” Jaineka Brown, his sister, said. “I’m feeling overwhelmed, because it’s been a long time coming,” Linda Turnbull, […]
Herald & Review
Clinton woman believed to have left area voluntarily; police end search
CLINTON — Clinton police have ended their search for a missing woman after determining she left the area voluntarily. Juana Arellano-Garnica was last seen in the Clinton area around 9 p.m. Sunday. The Clinton Police Department posted to Facebook on Monday asking for the public's help in locating Arellano-Garnica.
Clinton Police ending search for missing woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Clinton Police Department announced on Thursday that it is ending its investigation into the disappearance of Juana Arellano. Via Facebook, Chief Ben Lowers said the investigation revealed that Arellano left the area voluntarily and there was no evidence of criminal wrongdoing. Lowers said the investigation is considered closed and he […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dead in trailer fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 49-year-old Decatur man has died after the trailer he lived in caught fire early Sunday morning. The fire happened in the area of East Locust and North 27th Streets in Decatur. Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the victim, Cory J. Ballinger, was found in the trailer’s remains and was […]
Neighbors speak out after shooting suspect arrested
Neighbors Albert and Claudia Morr initially took their frustrations to city council when the ffirst hit their home in February.
Missing persons group joins search for Clinton mother
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A missing persons group is joining the effort to help find Juana Arellano. Arellano was last seen at her Clinton home on Sunday around 9 p.m. On Wednesday, Clinton Police released video they said may show her less than a mile from her home. Now, Clinton Police are getting additional help. […]
WAND TV
Arrest made in Champaign July 5 shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in a July 5 shooting in Champaign. At 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, officers from the Champaign Police Department were called to the 1600 block of West University Avenue for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found a...
newschannel20.com
Southern View home invasion suspect at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Law enforcement is searching for the person responsible for a Southern View home invasion. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says it happened early Wednesday morning at a home in the 2800 block of South 3rd Street. We're told the victims were held at gunpoint by...
newschannel20.com
Suspects at large after burglary at Long Bridge Golf Course
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to help the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office investigate a burglary of a motor vehicle and misuse of a credit card. Police say the burglary happened on August 12 around 2:15 p.m. at Long Bridge Golf Course. We're told the suspects...
Crime Stoppers looking for thieves
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Macon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the people who damaged an automated teller machine and stole money from it. Police were called to the Land of Lincoln Credit Union at 3130 East Mound Road for a theft at 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 10. Police say they found the damaged ATM […]
WAND TV
1 dead in camper fire, according to fire officials
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a camper fire in Decatur, according to the Decatur Fire Department. According to the Decatur Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 1400 block of N. 27th Street at 5:31 a.m Sunday to a report of a camper fire. According to the...
Comments / 1