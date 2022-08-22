Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police searching for suspects wanted for carjacking, theft in Deerfield Township
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Warren County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a group of suspects after five vehicles were stolen from the Montclaire subdivision in Deerfield Township. Security camera footage from the subdivision shows the moments two males casually walk up to residents' cars around 2:30 a.m Monday. "They...
WLWT 5
'Bluey' on stage coming to Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana
If you are a parent of a young child, you probably know who Bluey is. In the player above, did you know Robert Irwin voiced a character on 'Bluey'?. If you don't, she's the star of an Emmy award-winning children’s television series, "Bluey" on Disney Junior. There is now...
WLWT 5
Churches heighten security in midst of prayer
CINCINNATI — Security is no longer an optional discussion, even in the sanctuary of a church. “We're watching and we are praying. It's now to the point where we have to have trained individuals inside the facility,” Bishop Bobby Hilton said. Hilton is the senior pastor at the...
WLWT 5
Gov. Mike DeWine announces $2M in funding to support college students with disabilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that the state is investing an additional $2.1 million to assist Ohio college students with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) will provide all eligible college students with disabilities up to $1000, while participating in OOD services, to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year.
WLWT 5
Morning restrictions along I-275 for Carroll Cropper Bridge inspection
PETERSBURG, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced restrictions along Interstate 275 at the Kentucky and Indiana state lines, Thursday morning. Crews will close the right lane along eastbound I-275 over the Carroll Cropper Bridge from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The closure is necessary while crews conduct a...
WLWT 5
8-year-old boy finds prehistoric shark tooth that likely dates back more than 22 million years
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania boy made quite a find while vacationing with his family. The 8-year-old unearthed a prehistoric artifact in pristine condition. Riley Gracely and his family have collected hundreds of shark teeth during their annual visit to Palmetto Fossil Excursions in South Carolina. While his...
WLWT 5
Airport employee goes viral on TikTok, featured by Beyoncé
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At his core, Kevanté Tatum is a dancer. But during the pandemic, with studios closed, he picked up a job as an operations specialist at Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina. "I then started making TikTok videos because it got really boring on the...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane along northbound I-71/75 in Fort Wright
The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-71/75 between U.S. 25 and Kyles Lane has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Fort Wright, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
