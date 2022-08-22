ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WLWT 5

'Bluey' on stage coming to Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana

If you are a parent of a young child, you probably know who Bluey is. In the player above, did you know Robert Irwin voiced a character on 'Bluey'?. If you don't, she's the star of an Emmy award-winning children’s television series, "Bluey" on Disney Junior. There is now...
INDIANA STATE
WLWT 5

Churches heighten security in midst of prayer

CINCINNATI — Security is no longer an optional discussion, even in the sanctuary of a church. “We're watching and we are praying. It's now to the point where we have to have trained individuals inside the facility,” Bishop Bobby Hilton said. Hilton is the senior pastor at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Gov. Mike DeWine announces $2M in funding to support college students with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that the state is investing an additional $2.1 million to assist Ohio college students with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) will provide all eligible college students with disabilities up to $1000, while participating in OOD services, to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year.
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Morning restrictions along I-275 for Carroll Cropper Bridge inspection

PETERSBURG, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced restrictions along Interstate 275 at the Kentucky and Indiana state lines, Thursday morning. Crews will close the right lane along eastbound I-275 over the Carroll Cropper Bridge from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The closure is necessary while crews conduct a...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Airport employee goes viral on TikTok, featured by Beyoncé

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At his core, Kevanté Tatum is a dancer. But during the pandemic, with studios closed, he picked up a job as an operations specialist at Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina. "I then started making TikTok videos because it got really boring on the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking a lane along northbound I-71/75 in Fort Wright

The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-71/75 between U.S. 25 and Kyles Lane has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Fort Wright, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
FORT WRIGHT, KY

