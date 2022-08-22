ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TechCrunch

Google Play Games for PC is now available to all players in five countries

The limited beta first restricted select players in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan with expansion to Thailand and Australia in March. The search giant noted that it is also reducing system requirements so more users can play these games. The earlier beta mandated players to have a system with...
TechCrunch

Peloton starts selling equipment on Amazon in major retail strategy shift

The move marks a major strategy shift — and, perhaps, concession — for the beleaguered home fitness firm. As it notes in a press release, this is the first time Peloton has sold product outside of its own site, stores and sales channels. Its recent struggles have proven, in part, that there’s a ceiling for the company’s famously cult-like devotion.
TechCrunch

See the Series B pitch deck that lead to Benchling’s $6B valuation on today’s TechCrunch Live

Sajith Wickramasekara founded Benchling with his co-founder to improve laboratory data collection and collaboration. Since its 2012 founding the company has grown to the de facto market leader, and Wickramasekara will join TechCrunch Live, along with Benchmark General Partner Miles Grimshaw, on its recent acquisition and growth. Benchling was essentially...
TechCrunch

6 industry conversations that don’t scream ‘OMG there’s a tech downturn’

On Equity, a podcast that I co-host alongside Alex Wilhelm and Mary Ann Azevedo, we spend lots of time talking through both the highs and the lows. Today, I want to highlight six conversations that talk about tense, dramatic and noise-cancelling issues — but have nothing to do with tech’s downturn (or tech layoffs). Enjoy!
TechCrunch

T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year

SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
TechCrunch

Code suggests iOS 16.1 will let users delete the Apple Wallet app

The code spotted by 9to5Mac and Macrumors suggested that Apple will make the Wallet app deletable in iOS 16.1. Currently, users can hide the app from the home screen but can’t remove it from their iPhones completely. While the app stores tickets and orders, it is also responsible for storing your credit and debit cards that work with Apple Pay. So if users remove the app, Apple Pay won’t work.
TechCrunch

Google Wallet enters South Africa to tap digital payments growth

Google said that cardholders of partner banks in South Africa that include FirstRand Bank, Discovery Bank, Investec, Standard Bank, ABSA and Nedbank can now add their details on the wallet, and make contactless payments using their Android phones and Wear OS devices. The list of items that can be added...
TechCrunch

Insta360 Link webcam review

It’s not that they’re not important, of course. It’s just that, over the years, it’s been one of those categories where “fine” or “okay” has seemed good enough. Who cares about a so-so laptop webcam for the occasional 30-minute meeting?. I say...
TechCrunch

Meta just erased a Proud Boys network stealthily organizing on Facebook and Instagram

Meta disclosed Thursday that it recently removed a network of activity affiliated with the violent extremist group after it detected members making inroads back onto Facebook and Instagram. The company says it removed around 480 Proud Boys accounts, pages, groups and events through a strategy it calls “strategic network disruption” — basically neutralizing a network of activity linked to a banned group in a targeted, simultaneous sweep.
TechCrunch

Checking in on China’s venture scene as Q3 rolls along

We want to know how the litany of issues is impacting Chinese startups. It would be easy to presume that China’s tech upstarts are struggling. After all, performance data from major Chinese tech companies in recent months has been anything but encouraging. (This morning’s news that there is some movement on the issue of auditing Chinese companies listed in the United States, perhaps preventing a wave of delistings, is welcome if non-immediate positive change; we are monitoring the matter.)
TechCrunch

In a down market, good messaging isn’t enough for managing international teams

The realities of execution are far different than simply slashing the bottom 20% performers, especially when even the most limited international operations are involved. The international element looms large, because it affects nearly every tech company today. The pandemic accelerated the development of a global workforce by virtually eliminating geographic...
