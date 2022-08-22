ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ellen White: The quiet girl from Aylesbury who retires as a European champion

By Mark Mann-Bryans
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VpibV_0hQyywHk00

Ellen White bows out of football as a European champion, England’s record goalscorer and with the praise of her peers, team-mates and royalty ringing in her ears.

But the 33-year-old, a quiet presence in the dressing room, will likely find all the kind words and attention that followed her shock announcement on Monday quite uncomfortable.

White’s retirement means her last appearance came in England’s Euro 2022 final success against Germany – the country’s first major trophy in men’s or women’s football since 1966.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmznD_0hQyywHk00

She had come a long way from September 1998, when the girl from Aylesbury made front-page news in the the Bucks Herald.

“Ellen was in tears and really upset,” her dad said after White was prevented from playing in a local team.

“As far as she is concerned, it is not about being female, it is about playing football.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJPIh_0hQyywHk00

She would certainly end up making her mark in the sport.

White came through the youth ranks at Arsenal from the age of eight before making the cross-London switch to Chelsea at the age of 16, where she was the top scorer for three successive seasons.

A move up north to Leeds Carnegie followed, as did a first England call-up which she marked in typical fashion with a goal, before the advent of the Women’s Super League in 2010 enticed her back to north London.

Arsenal had already won seven successive English titles when White joined them in 2010 and she would add to her medal collection during her time with the Gunners.

During White’s first season at the club she scored six goals in 13 appearances as the Gunners won the League Cup, the Women’s FA Cup and the WSL.

White represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics and was selected by England for the 2011 World Cup – and was also named England’s player of the year.

She made the move to Notts County on a three-year deal, but a major setback came as an ACL injury forced her to miss the entire WSL season in 2014.

She did not allow that to halt her progress, however, with a move to Birmingham in 2017 leading to another goal-laden chapter in her domestic career.

But it was at the 2019 World Cup where White really burst on to the world stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcelL_0hQyywHk00

White scored in England’s opening game against Scotland and did not look back, finishing the tournament as the Lionesses’ all-time top World Cup goalscorer and with the Bronze Boot – ending with the same amount of goals but with fewer assists than United States duo Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.

Manchester City came calling for White in May 2019 but another knee injury required surgery, ruling her out of the first three months of the season.

She returned to win a second Women’s FA Cup and star for England in their SheBelieves Cup defence, but lockdown hit in March 2020.

She did not waste her time during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, studying the world’s best in a bid to find an extra edge.

“I’m just trying to improve myself and develop myself,” she told the PA news agency back in April 2020, after poring over Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy.

I like looking at a range of different strikers. Haaland is different to Kane, who is different to Vardy. Just something different to add to my game really, just trying to get better.

Ellen White

“I’ve looked at the way they receive the ball, their movement in and around the box, how they create their own space and get on to the ball… their range of finishes, how they get that half a yard.

“I like looking at a range of different strikers. Haaland is different to Kane, who is different to Vardy. Just something different to add to my game really, just trying to get better.”

When football returned, she became only the second WSL player to reach 50 goals following a brace during Manchester City’s 8-1 thrashing of Bristol City.

And in England’s first match since the pandemic, White struck a hat-trick during a 6-0 thrashing of Northern Ireland and kicked on as England began a new era under Sarina Wiegman .

She struck a total of five goals as England racked up 32 in just four World Cup qualifying matches, adding another in winning her 100th cap against Austria, and broke Kelly Smith’s England goalscoring record with an early brace against Latvia.

She would remain the first-choice striker for Wiegman heading into the Women’s Euros finals, scoring twice in the 8-0 thrashing of Norway in the group stage.

While the goals dried up, Wiegman kept faith in White and she started every game on the run to victory.

Beth Mead , Harry Kane, Wiegman and even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge congratulated White on her career.

Ever humble, she departed with the words: “This is for the next generation and potentially the next Lioness. You don’t have to be the best at something to make your dreams come true. Just look at me.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

I am not a magician! – Antonio Conte says even Harry Kane will need a rest

Antonio Conte has revealed even Harry Kane will need to be rested at some point over the next month during Tottenham’s packed fixture list.Spurs have started the new Premier League season with seven points out of a possible nine but now embark on a 21-day period where they play five Premier League matches and two group-stage clashes in the Champions League.It will be a balancing act for Conte, as well as England’s other leading teams, and Kane is set to start one fixture on the bench during the next three weeks.Ready for Forest 🌳 pic.twitter.com/jNDlGp9pmf— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 25,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea make breakthrough in bid to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester

Chelsea are closing in on the £70million signing of Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, the PA news agency understands.The clubs have been in protracted negotiations for the centre-half, who has been a long-term target of the Blues.It is understood there has finally been a breakthrough in those talks six days before the transfer window closes.Fofana has been made to train with Leicester’s Under-21s after Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers revealed he was not in the right frame of mind to feature against Southampton last weekend.The 21-year-old Frenchman has made 52 appearances for Leicester since joining from St Etienne in October 2020.Chelsea are also understood to be continuing their pursuits of Everton winger Anthony Gordon and former Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rafael Nadal believes Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal is ‘sad news’ for US Open

Rafael Nadal described Novak Djokovic’s absence from the US Open as “very sad news”.The Wimbledon champion is sitting out his second grand slam of the season because of his ongoing refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.Djokovic waited to withdraw until just before the draw on Thursday having finally given up hope that the US Government would relax restrictions in time.Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and...
TENNIS
The Independent

Pep Guardiola not looking to add to Manchester City’s defensive depth

Pep Guardiola does not believe Manchester City need to add defensive depth in the remaining days of the transfer window despite injuries limiting his options at the back.Nathan Ake is expected to miss Saturday’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace after suffering a groin injury against Newcastle last weekend, joining Aymeric Laporte – not due back for several weeks after knee surgery – on the sidelines.Ruben Dias and John Stones are in line to start, but with teenager Luke Mbete also likely to be out after suffering a concussion in the midweek friendly against Barcelona, Guardiola has little back-up on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Kelly Smith
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Sarina Wiegman
The Independent

I don’t lose sleep over it – Brendan Rodgers brushes off early-season pressure

Brendan Rodgers has dismissed any early-season pressure at struggling Leicester.The Foxes are winless and second bottom in the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s trip to Chelsea.They go to Stamford Bridge with the Blues having had three bids rejected, the latest worth £70million, for Foxes defender Wesley Fofana.It adds to the issues at the King Power Stadium but Rodgers remains calm.“I’m feeling the want to get the result. I’m not feeling the pressure, it’s a pressurised job,” he said.“I look back over my time here, over three-and-a-half years, and we’ve spent on net about £25million per season and that’s got us...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

N’Golo Kante injury issues ‘on the table’ in contract talks – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea must consider N’Golo Kante’s wretched injury luck in potential new contract talks for the France star.Kante will miss at least another month due to the latest in a string of galling hamstring injuries, with the 31-year-old battling intermittent setbacks for the last few years.The World Cup-winning midfielder’s Chelsea contract expires next summer, at the same time as Italy star Jorginho.Chelsea’s new owners are determined to stop senior players’ contracts running down in parallel, as with Andreas Christensen and Toni Rudiger last term, who both left on free transfers.Blues boss Tuchel believes Kante remains “unique” in...
SOCCER
The Independent

Why do Liverpool fans boo the national anthem?

Liverpool fans often boo the national anthem and notably did so during the 2021/22 FA Cup final at Wembley. It should not come as a surprise, however, as it is part of the Liverpool supporters’ long-established opposition towards the establishment.Occasions such as major domestic cup finals, where the national anthem is traditionally performed ahead of kick-off, are an opportunity to voice those views, as explained in this piece by The Independent’s Tony Evans. Liverpool fans’ booing of the national anthem became widespread in the 1980s and during the Conservative government's “managed decline” of the city. The failings of the government...
SOCCER
The Independent

Emma Raducanu plays down injury concerns on eve of US Open title defence

Emma Raducanu played down injury concerns on the eve of her US Open title defence after breaking down in tears during practice.The British number one twice stopped her session with Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova at Flushing Meadows on Friday.Raducanu had her right wrist taped and appeared in discomfort before sobbing and being consoled by coach Dmitry Tursunov.🎶 start spreading the newsthe champs have arrived 🎶 pic.twitter.com/4s8ZnDJg5A— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2022After composing herself, Raducanu returned to the court and continued to pound forehands but shortly afterwards the session again stopped and the 11th seed headed off court with physio...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Retirement#Great Britain#European#Chelsea#The Women S Super League#English
The Independent

The Independent

810K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy