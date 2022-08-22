‘Miracle’ as scans of injured Little League player ‘normal’ after second fall

Injured Little League player Easton Oliverson received “normal” results from CAT scans after he fell and hit his head for a second time, according to a report.

The youngster, whose nickname is Tank, was initially hospitalised after injuring himself falling out of a bunk bed at the Little League World Series dorms in Pennsylvania .

Now an Instagram account providing updates on the condition of the 12-year-old says that he apparently fell and hit his head again while going to the toilet unaccompanied, says CNN.

He is being treated at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania.

“Easton had a CT scan today to make sure that there wasn’t any swelling from his fall last night. The results came back NORMAL!” stated the post on the @miraclesfortank Instagram account.

“We feel so grateful and blessed to have witnessed yet another miracle in Easton’s recovery!”

Easton was airlifted to a children’s hospital in critical condition on 15 August after falling from the bunk bed, where he underwent surgery and was placed in a medially-induced coma.

Within days he had been taken off sedation and by the end of last week was able to leave intensive care and to feed himself.

Doctors in Pennsylvania hope that he can be transferred back to his home state of Utah this week, says CNN.

Easton’s Little League team, Snow Canyon from Utah, was eliminated from the annual tournament on Sunday night, in a 10-2 loss to Davenport of Iowa.

In an earlier video post, the youngster thanks people for their support.

“Hey, this is Easton. Thank you for the prayers,” he said.