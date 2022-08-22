ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Three-Point Stance: Texas HS football, players to watch, Denton Guyer

Rivals national recruiting analyst Nick Harris takes a look at the arrival of the Texas high school football season, potential breakout recruits in the 2022 season and the spectacle that will be Denton (Texas) Guyer this season. 1. Texas high school football is back and these Rivals250 recruits have the...
Tracking the Talent: Week one of Texas High School Football is here

Texas high school football is finally upon us. After what seemed like a long offseason, football will be kicked off on Thursday. Orangebloods is set to be on-scene for Arlington Martin versus Lake Travis at Choctaw Stadium during opening night. Some Texas pledges have already kicked off their seasons. Others,...
Nickel Tyler Baker-Williams helps make NC State's defense go

NC State senior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams is a perfect example of what happens when one door closes, and another opens. Baker-Williams thought he would be a future college basketball player, but then switched gears to football, and it resulted in attending his hometown Wolfpack. Baker-Williams was also hoping to be...
Scorebook Live

Bentonville West sparks early to defeat Tulsa Washington, 28-7

By Steve Andrews  CENTERTON – It didn’t take Bentonville West long to prove its muster on offense and defense Friday night, jumping to an early lead and running away with a convincing 28-7 victory over Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington in the season opener for both teams. The Wolverines’ defense ...
