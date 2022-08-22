ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Andrew Tate has been erased from social media as YouTube finally bans him

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Andrew Tate has been banned from YouTube, adding to a number of recent bans that have wiped out his online reach.

Last week Meta banned Tate from Facebook and Instagram following complaints that Tate was spreading misogynistic messages about women.

Then on Monday, TikTok banned Tate , closely followed by YouTube.

The former professional kickboxer is well-known for sharing outlandish ideas about women and perpetrating toxic masculinity online.

Many organizations and people called upon social media platforms to ban Tate following allegations that Tate's messages were reaching young boys and men who were acting out and treating young girls and women poorly.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It seems many of the social media giants were listening as Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter removed Tate's content. Duplicate videos of Tate are also reportedly being banned on TikTok.

People online celebrated Tate's ban across major social media platforms and encouraged others like Twitch, owned by Amazon, to follow suit.

YouTube, owned by Google, did not immediately release a statement upon Tate's ban.

In addition to Tate's social media platforms, his online course Hustler's University 2.0 was also shut down .

However, Tate's Twitch account called TateSpeech is still accessible. Leading people to call for Twitch to ban the social media star from its platform as well.

Tate has denied all allegations of misogyny and told NBC News he believes the media was portraying a false image of himself.

"Instagram bowing to pressure is a massive shame,” Tate said in his emailed statement to NBC News .

“I will always have millions of fans around the world and my platform would be a beacon of light, teaching people of all genders and races how to respect one another for years to come. Now these fans can not learn important lessons of love.”

Tate said that he had been playing a "comedic character" and that his comments had been taken out of context.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Usher has finally given his thoughts on the 'watch this' meme

Usher inadvertently provided the internet with perhaps one of the most entertaining memes this year - and now the man himself has revealed his thoughts on becoming a viral sensation.Twitter dropped the first episode of its new series called “Behind the Memes," (a spin-off of its "Behind the Tweets" videos) which takes a look at viral memes and also chats with the creator or source of the trend, and Usher was their inaugural guest.The Yeah! singer's meme moment originated from his Tiny Desk Concert where he played some of his classic tunes as part of Black Music Month celebrations on...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Andrew Tate getting 'permanently banned' from things is everyone's new favourite meme

Andrew Tate has been banned from social media platforms, and people are having a lot of fun in his absence. The controversial influencer and former kickboxer has become the biggest meme around after being kicked off Facebook, Instagram YouTube and TikTok in recent days following his numerous controversial statements about women and masculinity.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAfter the news was announced, people on social media went about repurposing the announcement and imagining he’s been banned from absolutely everywhere.From Club Penguin to Dragon Ball Legends, these are the ones that made us chuckle the most. ...
COMBAT SPORTS
Indy100

US gymnast claims Andrew Tate invited her to Europe over DM

Andrew Tate has finally been banished from social media – but he had a final message for one woman, who was caught off guard by a surprise DM. Olivia Dunne (@livvy), a US gymnast at Louisiana State University, shared a screenshot of an alleged Instagram message from the controversial influencer. The clip, which garnered 7.8 million views, showed the message sent from Tate's account (@cobratate) dated July 29. It read: "Come to Europe dear 🌹."According to the photo, Olivia did not accept the message request and left it unread. She wrote "It’s a no from me dawg" as the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Indy100

People are worried for Gabbie Hanna after concerning TikTok posts

Internet personality Gabbie Hanna has fans worried after posting more than 100 TikTok videos ranting about a series of topics ranging from the Bible to grammar and spelling within 24 hours. Hanna, who has found herself at the center of several controversies over the years, often posts about her music career, poetry, and life on TikTok. But on Tuesday, the influencer left viewers concerned when she began posting video after video talking nonsense about various topics. "God I wish I could sleep, I can't wait to sleep God please let me sleep. But I can't today cuz there's babies dying...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Tate
Indy100

Everything we learned from Mark Zuckerberg's three-hour Joe Rogan interview

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stopped by The Joe Rogan Experience to speak with the host about the future of technology, VR, and managing his life. In the unexpected three-hour long interview, Zuckerberg and Rogan dove deep into technology and social media and although dry at some points, Zuckerberg revealed some insightful information. Zuckerberg typically keeps to himself and shies away from pop-culture media. However, with Meta profits falling and more people losing their faith in Instagram, it seems Zuckerberg was looking to deliver exciting information to Joe Rogan fans.Here's what Zuckerberg said. Sign up for our free Indy100...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Andrew Tate says removing him from social won't allow for a 'kinder hate-free society'

Andrew Tate has spoken after being banned from a number of social media channels – and, shockingly, he doesn’t think it’s a good idea.The controversial influencer who became known for his provocative comments about women and masculinity has been kicked off Instagram and TikTok over recent days. A spokesperson for Tate said about the ban [via Yahoo News]: "There is a running contradiction in today’s society where men are encouraged to speak and be open/honest with how they feel but are generally met with a negative response to their truth.”"Banning Andrew Tate from these platforms might seem the answer, but...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

The 'it's corn' TikTok trend explained

If you're an avid TikTok user, you would've come across "corn boy" at some point on your For You Page. The adorable interview from a young corn enthusiast soon became a viral sensation, with thousands of users borrowing the sound and making it their own. Despite the sound being removed from the original video shortly after being uploaded, a musician and fellow TikToker Schmoyoho remixed the audio, which has since taken over the platform. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#U2019s Youtube
Indy100

Quorn to collaborate with YouTuber following accusations of ‘ripping off’ classic ‘Badgers’ video

Let’s be real for a second: if you offer up your own version of an iconic YouTube video to advertise a product, without asking permission from the original creator, you can certainly expect a social media and PR disaster.That was the case for meat-free food brand Quorn on Wednesday, when they decided to advertise their new ‘UniQuorn’ product with a take on Jonti “Weebl” Picking’s viral 2003 hit, ‘Badgers’.If the name alone doesn’t conjure up an image of dozens of squatting badgers, then the fact it’s a song which genuinely repeats the word ‘badger’ over and over before saying ‘mushroom,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

8 things we learnt from Andrew Tate's 'final message'

Andrew Tate has released a “final message” to his fans after being banned by Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. It comes after Tate previously said that he had been playing a "comedic character" and that his comments had been taken out of context. He also added that "he dedicated over 1 million dollars to charities supporting women”.Now, Tate has posted the lengthy new clip to his new site via Vimeo, and focused the message around the criticisms levelled at him - claiming that the controversial videos which made him famous online are based on clips that have been “taken out...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

This resurfaced upside down photograph of Adele is freaking people out

A photo has recently resurfaced of an upside-down Adele, and it's freaked people out once again.The image concerned is the cover art of the Someone Like You singer's third studio album 25, however, the 2016 LP has been altered to create a mirrored version where Adele's features such as her eyes and mouth have remained the correct way round, while her face has been flipped upside down.As a result, when you turn the image upside down, the picture looks like something straight out of a nightmare as the face looks normal but the eyes and mouth are now flipped.Sign up...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Rapper releases song about the giant slide that is hurting people

The giant slide in Detroit, which was forced to close just hours after opening due to safety concerns, now has a song dedicated to it. A clip of the historic ride in Belle Isle Park, Michigan, soon went viral across Twitter, with many finding the bumpy ride hilarious, with one joking: "Welcome to the '80s kids!" Another humoured that it represented 2022. Others couldn't believe it had stayed open for so long. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWell now, rapper GMac Cash has written a song dedicated to the ride. He raps: "Hey, you could break your...
DETROIT, MI
Indy100

Joe Rogan Podcast: The best listener reactions to Mark Zuckerberg's viral interview

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made an unexpected three-hour long guest appearance on Joe Rogan’s latest Spotify podcast episode.But some people weren’t entirely impressed or made jokes about what the media magnate had to say and didn’t hesitate to share it on social media, especially on Twitter.“Zuckerberg on Rogan was a letdown. He didn’t push him on anything, very similar to first Jack Dorsey interview @Timcast,” one person wrote.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter \u201cZuckerberg on Rogan was a let down. He didn\u2019t push him on anything, very similar to first Jack...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

'The loudest bathroom door on Earth' is now a tourist destination thanks to TikTok

A Raising Cane's restaurant in Illinois that has been dubbed "the loudest bathroom door on Earth" is now becoming a tourist destination - and it's all thanks to TikTok.Since late July, countless videos of the fast-food restaurant's DeKalb location have been created, highlighting how loud the men's bathroom door is when it's slammed.One video described the sound as "earth-shattering," while another video noted how someone was "flabbergasted" by the door's ability to make such a sound.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
DEKALB, IL
Indy100

Scott Mills’ final link as a Radio 1 presenter had listeners in tears

BBC Radio 1 presenters Scott Mills and Chris Stark have presented their final show on the station, and we’re not crying, you’re crying.The pair announced the news – via “Someone You Loved” singer Lewis Capaldi, of course – last month, with Mills heading off to present an afternoon show on BBC Radio 2, and Stark co-presenting the Capital Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp as well as being the show’s creative executive producer.The duo have had some corkers over the years on the station, including their ingenious and very wet gameshow Innuendo Bingo, and their creative approach to mentioning who was...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Dan Bilzerian says 'marriage is a trap' days after wedding photo goes viral

Social media personality and professional poker player Dan Bilzerian, who isn't really considered a relationship kind of dude, seemingly got married sometime last month.And days after, he said, "marriage is a trap."Bilzerian,41, took to his Instagram to share what appeared to be a wedding photo.It showed him walking down the aisle in a tuxedo, arm in arm with a woman in a floor-length sage-green dress."I finally did it," he wrote in the caption.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

There is going to be a statue of the '4 lads in jeans' meme

It’s one of the biggest British memes of a generation, and now those 'four lads in jeans' are being immortalised with a statue. If you managed to miss them going viral in 2021, the lads became the talk of the internet after randomly posing for a picture in pre-pandemic 2019. It started innocuously, with one of the guys posting the picture on Instagram and adding the caption: "Tight trousers chose us.”Then, it got picked up by meme pages on Facebook, and soon everyone was obsessed with these ‘stereotypical lads’ from Birmingham and Coventry, named Alex, Jamie, Kevin, and Connor.Sign up...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

There's bad news if cute Corn Kid remix has made you hungry

If the adorable Corn Kid remix that hit the internet made you want to devour the vegetable, there’s some bad news — corn supplies are in severe trouble.The sensation of the Corn Kid started earlier this month after Julian Shapiro-Barnum, the guy behind the video series Recess Therapy on TikTok, interviewed a young boy who seemed to appreciate corn.Recently, The Gregory Brothers created and shared a musical remix, which gained 40 million views on TikTok.It has even inspired spin-off videos from brands like United Airlines.“Ever since I was told corn is real, it tasted good,” the little boy said in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

TikTok's 'Locked Up' meme is celebrities' new favorite trend

TikTok has, once again, revived a classic hit and transformed it into a new viral sensation. This time, it's Akon's 2004 chart topper, 'Locked Up'. Hand-in-hand with a filter called 'POlice by Jphant', people are making light of situations and activities that would have them arrested if they were "made illegal." An acapella of Akon's single is played as the backing track, with lyrics that say: "I'm steady tryna find the motive/Why I do what I do?"Chances are you've seen meme on your For You Page at some point, especially with the likes of Joe Jonas and Hayley Kiyoko jumping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy