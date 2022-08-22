Andrew Tate has been erased from social media as YouTube finally bans him

Andrew Tate has been banned from YouTube, adding to a number of recent bans that have wiped out his online reach.

Last week Meta banned Tate from Facebook and Instagram following complaints that Tate was spreading misogynistic messages about women.

Then on Monday, TikTok banned Tate , closely followed by YouTube.

The former professional kickboxer is well-known for sharing outlandish ideas about women and perpetrating toxic masculinity online.

Many organizations and people called upon social media platforms to ban Tate following allegations that Tate's messages were reaching young boys and men who were acting out and treating young girls and women poorly.



Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It seems many of the social media giants were listening as Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter removed Tate's content. Duplicate videos of Tate are also reportedly being banned on TikTok.

People online celebrated Tate's ban across major social media platforms and encouraged others like Twitch, owned by Amazon, to follow suit.

YouTube, owned by Google, did not immediately release a statement upon Tate's ban.

In addition to Tate's social media platforms, his online course Hustler's University 2.0 was also shut down .

However, Tate's Twitch account called TateSpeech is still accessible. Leading people to call for Twitch to ban the social media star from its platform as well.

Tate has denied all allegations of misogyny and told NBC News he believes the media was portraying a false image of himself.

"Instagram bowing to pressure is a massive shame,” Tate said in his emailed statement to NBC News .

“I will always have millions of fans around the world and my platform would be a beacon of light, teaching people of all genders and races how to respect one another for years to come. Now these fans can not learn important lessons of love.”

Tate said that he had been playing a "comedic character" and that his comments had been taken out of context.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.