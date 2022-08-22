ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

A 22-year-old college student was fatally shot in the back after a woman pretended to be stranded on a road and held him at gunpoint, police say

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mm9ZZ_0hQyyEt800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoAQl_0hQyyEt800
A stock image of a police crime scene.

Milan Markovic/Getty Images

  • The police in Alabama said a 22-year-old was fatally shot by a woman who pretended to be stranded.
  • They said Adam Simjee and his girlfriend were forced into the woods at gunpoint.
  • They suggested the woman might be part of a violent group living out of a "base camp" in the woods.

A 22-year-old college student was fatally shot after he tried to help a woman who pretended to be stranded in an Alabama national forest and held him at gunpoint while forcing him into the woods, authorities said.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said in a statement published by WBRC last week that Adam Simjee and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving in Talladega National Forest on August 14 when a woman, later identified as Yasmine Hider, flagged them down to help her start her car.

The sheriff's office said Hider then pulled out a gun and made Simjee and Paulus, students at the University of Central Florida, walk into the woods.

The statement said that Simjee took out a gun and that "there was an exchange of gunfire." It said Paulus performed CPR on Simjee, but he died. Hider was transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Paulus was not hit.

The statement said Paulus saw another woman, later identified as Krystal Diane Pinkins, standing in the woods watching. It said Hider called out to Pinkins for help, but Pinkins ran away.

The statement said officials were told the two women may be part of a group of people "living off the grid" in the national forest and said to be armed and violent. The statement said a search team found a "base camp" about half a mile from the shooting where Pinkins and her 5-year-old child were found.

The police said the child "ran from the woods holding a loaded shotgun" as they arrested Pinkins. Officers "told the child to put the shotgun down however the child continued to the female's location before laying the gun on the ground," the statement said.

The sheriff's office told The Gadsen Times that the camp had been turned over to law enforcement for the national park to dismantle.

"They told them they were trying to live off the grid," Heather Lambert, Paulus' mother, told WBRC. "They were trying to live out in the woods."

Clay County Jail records indicate Pinkins is being held there. She was charged with one count of murder, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of robbery, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. The sheriff's office said Pinkins' son was in the custody of the Department of Human Resources.

The office said Hider, who was recovering from surgery, had been charged with one count of murder, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of robbery.

The office did not provide additional updates on the case, citing a judge's gag order . The order prevents all involved parties from speaking publicly about the case to ensure Pinkins' "ability to receive a fair trial" and required the sheriff's office to remove statements about the case from social media.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Paulus said she wouldn't speak about the case. In another post on Saturday, Paulus said Simjee had been laid to rest.

"I have no doubts I'll see him in the next lifetime," she wrote. "He was my soulmate & will always be."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 6

JHE
2d ago

Something’s not right. WHERE IS THE COMPLETE AND UTTER OUTRAGE?????? Any other time this would be national news with all kinds of law enforcement combing those woods during these times now we all are experiencing…. SOMETHING SMELLS BAD HERE!!!!!!!

Reply
3
Related
truecrimedaily

Memphis mom accused of driving daughter, 2 14-year-olds around and robbing people

MEMPHIS (TCD) -- A 41-year-old woman and three other people were taken into custody for allegedly robbing several people at gunpoint and shooting one person. According to the Memphis Police Department, on Aug. 7 at 2 p.m., a male victim was at a laundromat on Morlye Street when a male and female entered the establishment. The male and female allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his money. The female reportedly shot him in his left arm, and they fled in a gray sedan with the victim’s phone.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Doorbell camera captures police breaking into woman’s home with eviction notice meant for her neighbour

A Florida woman used her doorbell camera to stop police officers from breaking into her house to serve an eviction notice that wasn’t meant for her.Jennifer Michele was away at her mother’s house last Thursday when police officers arrived at her doorstep.“Whenever somebody rings the doorbell, you actually get a notification,” Ms Michele said, according to local news reports.Through her doorbell camera, she saw Pasco County deputies trying to break into her house along with a locksmith who was drilling a hole in her lock.“As soon as I said my name to the police officers, they realised that they...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Clay, AL
Daily Mail

Walmart is ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to black man shopping for a light bulb after store employee profiled and harassed him then called cops when he refused to leave

Walmart has been ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to a man who sued the store, saying he was racially profiled and harassed by a Walmart employee at a Portland, Oregon, area store in 2020. Michael Mangum was awarded $400,000 in non-economic damages and $4 million in punitive damages by...
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
TheDailyBeast

Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car

On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#College Student#Into The Woods#Murder#Violent Crime#Wbrc#Talladega National Forest
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Wendy’s employee charged with murder after fatally punching customer, 67, who complained about his order

A Wendy’s employee has been arrested on murder charges in Arizona after he allegedly fatally punched an elderly customer who complained about his order.Antonie Kendrick, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder for the attack that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old customer.The incident happened around 4.45pm on July 26 at the Wendy’s located at 3020 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. The victim, who has not been identified, reportedly started complaining when Mr Kendrick was taking his order, the Prescott Valley Police Department said in a statement.Surveillance video obtained by local news station KOLD13 shows an employee believed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

Florida deputy resigns after shocking video shows him pulling over SUV driven by pregnant woman and arresting her at gunpoint in front of her three young children because she didn't stop soon enough

A Florida sheriff's deputy has resigned after shocking body camera footage showed him holding a pregnant mother at gunpoint during a traffic stop last week, threatening to shoot her as her three kids cowered inside the car. The frightening encounter transpired late last Friday, and saw Ebony Washington pulled over...
GAINESVILLE, FL
TheDailyBeast

Dad Forced Kids to Eat Their Own Feces, Beat Each Other With Spiked Bat, Police Say

A father has been arrested over a string of horrific alleged abuses that include locking one of his kids in a closet as a punishment and then forcing them to eat their own feces in front of their siblings, police say.An arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Grant, of Naugatuck, Connecticut, after authorities learned of new allegations relating to a child-abuse case investigated in October 2020, NBC New York reports.An affidavit said Grant, 33, repeatedly subjected his children to abuse or made them witness their siblings’ abuse. It states the children, aged between 5 and 11, sometimes had extreme violence...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Daily Mail

Traveling nurse, 52, is charged with murdering veteran, 97, 'after illegally administering shot of "something special" and disabling his oxygen machine'

A nurse in Kentucky has been arrested for allegedly unlawfully killing a 97-year-old World War 2 after she allegedly administered a sedative she said was 'something special' and disabled his oxygen monitoring machine. Eyvette Hunter, 52, was indicted Monday on murder charges for the death of James Morris, a patient...
LEXINGTON, KY
Washington Examiner

Student shot dead in Alabama woods by woman living in violent, off-the-grid community

A Florida college student was shot dead by an Alabama woman who was living off the grid in the woods, according to police. The shooting occurred on Aug. 14 when Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving near Cheaha State Park while on vacation when they pulled over to help what appeared to be a woman who needed help with her car, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
ALABAMA STATE
Insider

Insider

558K+
Followers
32K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy