A 22-year-old college student was fatally shot in the back after a woman pretended to be stranded on a road and held him at gunpoint, police say

The police in Alabama said a 22-year-old was fatally shot by a woman who pretended to be stranded.

They said Adam Simjee and his girlfriend were forced into the woods at gunpoint.

They suggested the woman might be part of a violent group living out of a "base camp" in the woods.

A 22-year-old college student was fatally shot after he tried to help a woman who pretended to be stranded in an Alabama national forest and held him at gunpoint while forcing him into the woods, authorities said.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said in a statement published by WBRC last week that Adam Simjee and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving in Talladega National Forest on August 14 when a woman, later identified as Yasmine Hider, flagged them down to help her start her car.

The sheriff's office said Hider then pulled out a gun and made Simjee and Paulus, students at the University of Central Florida, walk into the woods.

The statement said that Simjee took out a gun and that "there was an exchange of gunfire." It said Paulus performed CPR on Simjee, but he died. Hider was transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Paulus was not hit.

The statement said Paulus saw another woman, later identified as Krystal Diane Pinkins, standing in the woods watching. It said Hider called out to Pinkins for help, but Pinkins ran away.

The statement said officials were told the two women may be part of a group of people "living off the grid" in the national forest and said to be armed and violent. The statement said a search team found a "base camp" about half a mile from the shooting where Pinkins and her 5-year-old child were found.

The police said the child "ran from the woods holding a loaded shotgun" as they arrested Pinkins. Officers "told the child to put the shotgun down however the child continued to the female's location before laying the gun on the ground," the statement said.

The sheriff's office told The Gadsen Times that the camp had been turned over to law enforcement for the national park to dismantle.

"They told them they were trying to live off the grid," Heather Lambert, Paulus' mother, told WBRC. "They were trying to live out in the woods."

Clay County Jail records indicate Pinkins is being held there. She was charged with one count of murder, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of robbery, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. The sheriff's office said Pinkins' son was in the custody of the Department of Human Resources.

The office said Hider, who was recovering from surgery, had been charged with one count of murder, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of robbery.

The office did not provide additional updates on the case, citing a judge's gag order . The order prevents all involved parties from speaking publicly about the case to ensure Pinkins' "ability to receive a fair trial" and required the sheriff's office to remove statements about the case from social media.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Paulus said she wouldn't speak about the case. In another post on Saturday, Paulus said Simjee had been laid to rest.

"I have no doubts I'll see him in the next lifetime," she wrote. "He was my soulmate & will always be."