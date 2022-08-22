ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skip Bayless Can't Believe The Lakers Traded 21-Year-Old Talen Horton-Tucker For 34-Year-Old Patrick Beverley: "Somewhere In Salt Lake City, Danny Ainge Is Grinning."

The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade yesterday that saw them part with 21-year-old prospect Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson to acquire veteran 3-and-D point guard Patrick Beverley. While Beverley is a fit with what LA requires and how Darvin Ham envisions playing with the team, THT was a young prospect with a lot of room to grow despite what we had seen in his first 3 seasons.
Everyone made the same joke about Patrick Beverley heading to the Lakers

Twitter is having some fun with the news that Patrick Beverley is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade. Reports emerged Wednesday night that the Lakers have agreed to acquire the 34-year-old Beverley for two younger players. This is the second time that Beverley has been traded this offseason and the fourth time over the last two summers.
Patrick Beverley posts tweet in support of Russell Westbrook

After almost 10 years of WWE-caliber entertainment, it may be time to officially pronounce the Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley beef dead. The ex-All-Defensive First-Teamer Beverley was officially acquired in a trade by the Los Angeles Lakers this week, making Westbrook his new teammate. In the wake of the news, Beverley seemed to extend an olive branch of sorts to his longtime nemesis Westbrook.
Jalen Rose Reveals His Starting 5 NBA Players Of All Time

Jalen Rose has been involved in basketball in some way or another for a very long time at this point. He was part of the legendary "Fab Five" with the University of Michigan in the early 1990s and then spent 13 seasons in the NBA before transitioning to the role of an analyst with ESPN.
Bradley Beal Fires Back At Critics Saying He Should've Left Wizards To Win: “I Feel Like If I Win A Championship Here In DC, With Everything I’ve Been Through, That Would Make A Win That Much Sweeter, Make Me Appreciate It That Much More."

After several rumors placed him on a host of teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and even the Golden State Warriors, Bradley Beal decided to sign a massive contract extension with the Washington Wizards to try to compete in a stacked Eastern Conference. Following...
Video: Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden's 33rd birthday party got very wild

James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
Monty Williams Kept It Real On A Kevin Durant Trade To The Suns: "We've Been So Blessed Here To Have Guys Who Want To Come. At The Same Time, At The Expense Of What, Was My Thinking."

The Phoenix Suns had been the doormat of the Western Conference for much of the 2010s. After all the success that the franchise had in the Steve Nash era, everything fell apart for the Suns, and it wasn't until Monty Williams arrived in 2019 that their fortunes finally changed. Under Monty, the Suns went from the worst record in the Conference in 2018-19 to narrowly missing out on the play-in game, and once they acquired Chris Paul via trade in 2020, the Suns finally returned to relevance.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'

Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
