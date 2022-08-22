The Public Improvement Commission hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on August 25. To encourage social distancing, all project teams and most Commission members will be participating in this hearing from remote locations. Hearing participants will be digitally connected in real time courtesy of the City’s Department of Innovation and Technology. Members of the public who wish to participate in the hearing are strongly encouraged to do so remotely; the hearing will continue to be televised and may also be streamed online via Boston TV. Those members of the public that are unable or choose not to participate remotely should report to City Hall room 801 at the time of the hearing. Written testimony for all agenda items will continue to be accepted via email. Testimony should be directed to PIC@boston.gov.

