WSAW
Stanley PD receives complaints of unlocked vehicles being entered
STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU)- The suspects in these incidents have been identified as juveniles. They have been taken into custody, according to Stanley Police Department. STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -Stanley Police Department is informing the public of “multiple” unlocked vehicles that were entered during the overnight hours. Stanley Police Department...
WSAW
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash begins 4-year sentence at Waupun prison
WAUPUN, Wis. (WSAW) - The 36-year-old Medford man convicted of causing a fatal crash was transferred to the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun on Friday. Skyler Opelt will begin his four-year prison sentence. In June, Opelt pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, and four counts...
WSAW
Weyauwega man charged in 1992 murders retains attorneys
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the 1992 murders of two people in Waupaca County has found two attorneys to represent him. Online court records posted Friday show Tony G. Haase has retained John A. Birdsall and Kirk Bowden Obear to represent him in the double murder case.
2 wanted in suspected regional theft scam
Police are searching for two people suspected of fraud in a scam being used throughout Wisconsin and other states, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert notification. One suspect gave the name of Antoinette Williams, while the other gave a photo ID that showed the name of Timothy Litt, police said. The couple is accused of fraudulently buying more than $28,000 in furniture between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at Mall Furniture in Marshfield.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person arrested outside of Metropolis Resort after high-speed chase Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a Thursday night incident involving a high-speed chase that ended with a suspect’s arrest in Eau Claire. According to the Eau Claire Police Department, a vehicle pursuit with speeds over 100mph on Interstate 94 entered Eau Claire...
onfocus.news
Search Warrant Executed at Stratford Business
STRATFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Wisconsin State Patrol executed a search warrant at Stratford business “Kuyoth’s Klassics” today. There was heavy police presence at the location throughout the day Thursday, with officers seen removing papers and other items from various buildings associated with the business. Marathon County Sheriff’s Office personnel were also on-scene.
Wausau man accused of repeatedly assaulting pre-teen
A 41-year-old Wausau man is facing criminal charges after accusations surfaced that he repeatedly assaulted a young girl over a five-year span, beginning when she was 10 years old. Joshua C. Wells was charged Aug. 25 in Marathon County Circuit Court with repeated sexual assault of a child after the...
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating report of missing man
STOCKTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has not been seen since Thursday evening. David Goodpasture, 23, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Aug. 25. He was reported missing Friday. He was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids.
947jackfm.com
Weston Man Faces Federal Drug Charges
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Weston man is facing federal drug charges after appearing in a Madison court room on Wednesday. 45 year old Ryan P. Murray was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. The indictment is for an arrest on January 10th of this year.
WSAW
State Patrol investigating VIN tampering, theft at Stratford car restoration business
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has released new details about the nature of the investigation into a classic car restoration business in Stratford. According to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, the business is under investigation for the suspicion of theft by fraud, making false statements on a title and false representation, specifically VIN tampering.
947jackfm.com
Bond Reduced for Oneida County Man Accused of Threatening Two Schools
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — The man accused of threatening two Northwoods school districts this summer had his bond reduced on Thursday by an Oneida County Judge. Adam Bauman was being held on a $50,000 cash bond, but that was reduced to a $5,000 signature bond under the condition that he live with his grandfather.
spmetrowire.com
After 700+ attempts to find counsel, county may be on the hook for Kluck attorney
Portage Co. taxpayers may end up having to pay the legal fees for a Stevens Point man with a lengthy criminal record.
Wausau-area man indicted on federal drug charges
A Wausau-area man is facing federal charges after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday in Madison, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice. Ryan P. Murray, 45, of Weston, is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that Clayton possessed the methamphetamine on January 10, 2022.
Marathon County Mugshots for Aug. 25, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
WSAW
Motorcyclist killed in Shawano County crash
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a crash in Shawano County Tuesday. At about 12:19 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at Highway 29 and County Road MMM in the Town of Richmond. The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation...
cwbradio.com
Wood County Woman Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant
On August 18th, the Wood County Sheriff's Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga, Wood County, Wisconsin. Investigators seized quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication inside the residence. 32-year-old Casondra McCracken was arrested at...
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 22, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Aug. 22:. On 08-15-22 a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on USH 51 near Pope Rd. in the Town of Merrill. The driver, a man, 24, from South Holland, Ill., was cited for traveling 105 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.
WSAW
Man convicted of killing his child’s mother sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old man convicted of shooting and killing his child’s mother last June will spend life in prison with no chance of parole. Earlier this month, Christopher Anderson pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide during a plea agreement. The body of Hannah Miller, 26, was...
Suspect in Rib Mountain standoff who fired at police sentenced Monday in Wausau
A 36-year-old former Marathon County woman who kept officers at bay for hours during a standoff at a Rib Mountain hotel before firing her weapon at police was sentenced Monday in Wausau to six years in prison. Katina Mulroy, who now lists a Milwaukee address, was convicted in May of...
