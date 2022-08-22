ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, WI

WSAW

Stanley PD receives complaints of unlocked vehicles being entered

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU)- The suspects in these incidents have been identified as juveniles. They have been taken into custody, according to Stanley Police Department. STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -Stanley Police Department is informing the public of “multiple” unlocked vehicles that were entered during the overnight hours. Stanley Police Department...
STANLEY, WI
WSAW

Weyauwega man charged in 1992 murders retains attorneys

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the 1992 murders of two people in Waupaca County has found two attorneys to represent him. Online court records posted Friday show Tony G. Haase has retained John A. Birdsall and Kirk Bowden Obear to represent him in the double murder case.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

2 wanted in suspected regional theft scam

Police are searching for two people suspected of fraud in a scam being used throughout Wisconsin and other states, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert notification. One suspect gave the name of Antoinette Williams, while the other gave a photo ID that showed the name of Timothy Litt, police said. The couple is accused of fraudulently buying more than $28,000 in furniture between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at Mall Furniture in Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Search Warrant Executed at Stratford Business

STRATFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Wisconsin State Patrol executed a search warrant at Stratford business “Kuyoth’s Klassics” today. There was heavy police presence at the location throughout the day Thursday, with officers seen removing papers and other items from various buildings associated with the business. Marathon County Sheriff’s Office personnel were also on-scene.
STRATFORD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man accused of repeatedly assaulting pre-teen

A 41-year-old Wausau man is facing criminal charges after accusations surfaced that he repeatedly assaulted a young girl over a five-year span, beginning when she was 10 years old. Joshua C. Wells was charged Aug. 25 in Marathon County Circuit Court with repeated sexual assault of a child after the...
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Weston Man Faces Federal Drug Charges

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Weston man is facing federal drug charges after appearing in a Madison court room on Wednesday. 45 year old Ryan P. Murray was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. The indictment is for an arrest on January 10th of this year.
WESTON, WI
WSAW

State Patrol investigating VIN tampering, theft at Stratford car restoration business

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has released new details about the nature of the investigation into a classic car restoration business in Stratford. According to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, the business is under investigation for the suspicion of theft by fraud, making false statements on a title and false representation, specifically VIN tampering.
STRATFORD, WI
947jackfm.com

Bond Reduced for Oneida County Man Accused of Threatening Two Schools

RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — The man accused of threatening two Northwoods school districts this summer had his bond reduced on Thursday by an Oneida County Judge. Adam Bauman was being held on a $50,000 cash bond, but that was reduced to a $5,000 signature bond under the condition that he live with his grandfather.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
Public Safety
WausauPilot

Wausau-area man indicted on federal drug charges

A Wausau-area man is facing federal charges after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday in Madison, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice. Ryan P. Murray, 45, of Weston, is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that Clayton possessed the methamphetamine on January 10, 2022.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Mugshots for Aug. 25, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Motorcyclist killed in Shawano County crash

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a crash in Shawano County Tuesday. At about 12:19 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at Highway 29 and County Road MMM in the Town of Richmond. The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wood County Woman Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant

On August 18th, the Wood County Sheriff's Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga, Wood County, Wisconsin. Investigators seized quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication inside the residence. 32-year-old Casondra McCracken was arrested at...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 22, 2022

As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Aug. 22:. On 08-15-22 a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on USH 51 near Pope Rd. in the Town of Merrill. The driver, a man, 24, from South Holland, Ill., was cited for traveling 105 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI

