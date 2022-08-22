GoFundMe set up for Reda Said, man whose arm had to be amputated due to work injury at National Guard Armory

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A man is recovering after being stabbed by a suspect who hailed him for help on Thursday night. Leominster Police say the victim was driving in the area of Marguerite Avenue and Lincoln Terrace around 10:00 p.m. when he was flagged down by a young man. After getting out of his car, authorities say the man pulled out a box cutter and demanded money from the victim.

LEOMINSTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO