GoFundMe set up for Reda Said, man whose arm had to be amputated due to work injury at National Guard Armory

Woman stabbed inside Stop & Shop in Boston, police investigating
A woman was stabbed inside a Stop & Shop grocery store in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in Boston Friday morning, NBC Boston reported. The stabbing was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Boston EMS responded to 301 Centre St. and brought the woman, who is expected to be OK, to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.
Massachusetts State Police rescue two missing teenage boys lost in Easton woods on Wednesday
Massachusetts State Police utilized helicopters to locate two teenagers lost inside a dense woodland area in Easton during a 4-hour search operation on Wednesday. In a statement released by Massachusetts State Police, authorities responded to the woods behind the Southeastern Regional Vocational High School in Easton to search for two missing teenage boys, who were believed to be lost in the thick woodland area.
Worcester Police Ask for Help Locating Missing 19-Year-Old
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing person. Idris Gassar, 19, was last seen in Middleborough and may be in Worcester. He was last seen wearing the purple hat in the image above. He was also wearing a black ski jacket with fur trim.
Dustin Wilson, Leominster man accused of beating, raping woman in NY hotel wanted in Mass. on 3 warrants, court documents show
A Leominster man accused of beating and raping a woman in a Central New York hotel room while armed with a police baton and a machete is also accused of threatening to cut another woman’s head off with a machete in Massachusetts earlier this year. Court records show Dustin...
Lynn family’s GoFundMe raises money for 4 funerals after apparent homicide-suicide
A family is raising money to pay for four funerals and support two newly-fatherless children after a member of the family allegedly shot three relatives and then herself in an apparent homicide-suicide in Lynn on Tuesday. The afternoon shooting began around 3 p.m. on Rockaway Street, the Essex District Attorney’s...
Woburn courthouse closes for day following reported bomb threat
WOBURN, Mass. — A bomb threat at a courthouse in Woburn on Thursday morning prompted a large emergency response. Detectives and bomb squad teams were called to Middlesex Superior Court around 10 a.m. following a reported threat, according to Massachusetts State Police. The courthouse was evacuated while teams swept...
Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach react to assault that sent three to hospital
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach in Warwick reacted to the Tuesday night assault, possibly involving a baseball bat and a golf club, that sent three people in the hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, one man was still in the hospital in stable condition. Three men...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Falmouth crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Falmouth police released the ID of the woman killed in Wednesday’s deadly crash on West Falmouth Highway. Christina Laurie, 80, of Falmouth, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Police say that the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m., Wednesday, at the...
Wednesday, August 24 – Four Dead in Lynn Following Tuesday Shootings – Local School Supt. Gets Contract Extension – Photos & Sports
Update: WCVB TV (Chan. 5) is reporting this morning that a pedestrian was struck by a car Tuesday night on Route 1 in Saugus near York Ford sustaining serious injuries. Weather – Foggy start today, drying out. small chance of a shower, temps this afternoon into the 80s. Community...
Police: Suspect flags down unsuspecting driver in Leominster, stabs him with boxcutter
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A man is recovering after being stabbed by a suspect who hailed him for help on Thursday night. Leominster Police say the victim was driving in the area of Marguerite Avenue and Lincoln Terrace around 10:00 p.m. when he was flagged down by a young man. After getting out of his car, authorities say the man pulled out a box cutter and demanded money from the victim.
State police investigating 5 deadly crashes in Massachusetts on Wednesday
AMESBURY, Mass. — State police are investigating five deadly crashes that occurred on highways and roads in Massachusetts on Wednesday. There were fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport, according to Massachusetts State Police. In Amesbury, a 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 after he...
Curiosity about multi-vehicle crash on I-290 in Worcester likely caused second crash, Mass State Police say
Curiosity about a four-car crash involving a boat and trailer on Interstate 290 in Worcester likely caused a second multi-vehicle crash, according to Massachusetts State Police. The two crashes shut down multiple lanes of traffic on both I-290 eastbound and westbound Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Carlos Vasquez, of Bennington, Vermont, identified as man killed crossing Route 1 in Saugus
A Vermont man has been identified as the person struck and killed on Route 1 in Saugus Tuesday night. Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, was nearly across the southbound side of the busy throughway, heading for his girlfriend waiting on the far curb when he was struck, the Massachusetts State Police said.
Coyotes have been killing dogs around Greater Boston. Here’s what to know.
"People really need to pay attention to their surroundings. It hasn't been good." Canine tragedy has struck at least three communities in the Greater Boston area in the last few weeks, the MetroWest Daily News reports. As summer winds down, coyotes are preparing for winter, which has unfortunately led to at least three dog deaths.
Jashone Bullock of Dorchester accused of shooting 13-year-old in the eye
The Boston Police Department said a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Dorchester on Sunday where a 13-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the eye. Jashone Bullock, 21, of Dorchester was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous...
Dog with rare genetic condition arrives at Animal Rescue League of NH, will need loving family
BEDFORD, NH – At the end of last month, the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) welcomed a group of 14 dogs and 24 cats from a partnering shelter in South Carolina. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one of the dogs, Tara, had an abnormality. It was not quite clear what the exact nature of the abnormality was until Dr. Stephanie Magnarelli, the ARLNH’s Chief Medical Officer examined Tara and revealed her condition.
Joao DePina suing US Attorney Rachael Rollins, BPD and Worcester DA on 1st Amendment basis
Dorchester resident Joao DePina is countersuing US Attorney Rachael Rollins after a judge ruled in May that a charge against him of intimidating a witness was actually protected speech under the First Amendment. In a civil suit filed in Worcester Superior Court on Wednesday, DePina’s attorneys claim that the “malicious”...
Pedestrian in breakdown lane struck, killed on Route 20 in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Route 20 early Friday. The victim was apparently in the breakdown lane. The motorist called authorities. Police officers and firefighters discovered an unresponsive, injured woman over the embankment in the woods. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred about 1 a.m. in...
Authorities identify victims in Lynn homicide-suicide on Tuesday
As authorities continue to investigate a triple homicide-suicide that claimed four lives in total on Tuesday in Lynn, the identities of the victims were made public by the Essex District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office said investigators determined Kahosay Sharifi, 31, shot and killed her father, Mohamad Sharifi,...
DA: 4-year-old that fell from window in Boston has died
The 4-year-old child who fell out of a window in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood last week has died, the Suffolk District Attorney told Boston 25 Wednesday. Mother Erika Moon previously told reporters that he was brain dead and unable to move. Moon told Boston 25 that her son was playing...
