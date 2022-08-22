Read full article on original website
Penn State issues statement in response to report regarding alcohol sales at home football games
Penn State is considering selling alcohol at home football games. That was the report, at least, and the University has since come out to confirm that the reporting on the matter has been straight and true. Ben Jones, who reports on the Nittany Lions, is passing on a statement from...
Nebraska unveils incredible 'time to fight' hype video, narrated by Terence 'Bud' Crawford
Nebraska is gearing up for the 2022 season opener in Dublin, Ireland. With just over 24 hours to go until kickoff, it is officially “time to fight” for the Huskers. That’s the theme of a hype video Nebraska dropped Friday morning ahead of Week 0. Narrated by boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford, it is a beautiful way to head into the weekend.
College football world reacts to Nebraska’s confusing scenario in Ireland
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be opening their 2022 season a long way from home as the team will face Big Ten conference foe Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland in Week 0 to kick off the college football season. However, thanks to a local custom in Ireland, Huskers fans might think they have a huge number of fans overseas.
College football expert picks for Week 0: Nebraska vs. Northwestern
As Nebraska and Northwestern head across the pond to play in Ireland (12:30p.m. ET, FOX), 247Sports' Brian Christopherson breaks down why he thinks the Cornhuskers (-13) will win and by how much.
Look: There's A Heavy Favorite To Be First Big Ten Coach Fired
It's that time of year when college football betting odds come out. In this case, the latest odds involve the Big Ten and which coach in the conference will lose his job first. At the top of the list by a wide margin is Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. It's...
Nicholas Sanders, son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders, joins MSU hoops program
Nicholas Sanders – the son of NFL legend and Detroit Lions icon Barry Sanders – is coming to the B1G. On Friday, Michigan State released the team roster for the 2022-23 season. Included in that roster is Sanders, a 5-foot-9 walk-on guard out of Detroit Country Day School.
Nebraska Football Announces Blackshirts Ahead of Ireland Game
Nine Huskers earn the coveted jersey
Hayes: The truth is uncomfortable. Penn State better hope it's fixable
They were Big Ten champions not long ago. Should’ve advanced to the Playoff, too. Now here we are, 5 years later, and what are we to make of Penn State?. How to analyze a storied program that has won 42 games since that championship season in 2016 — yet now clearly sits as the No. 4 team in its own division?
College football picks against the spread: Predicting top games for Week 0
The 2022 college football season is back and that means it’s time for more fantastic matchups, thrilling finishes and betting.
Northwestern football unveils beautiful Ireland-themed helmet for season opener in Dublin
Northwestern football is in Ireland to open the 2022 college football season in Week 0. That game will be a B1G West battle right out of the gates with Nebraska on deck. With the showdown in Dublin on tap, the Wildcats are prepared to look the part on the field. Thursday morning, Northwestern unveiled an Irish-themed helmet that will be worn in the season opener.
JT Tuimoloau inks 'purpose-driven' NIL deal entering sophomore season at Ohio State
JT Tuimoloau signed a “purpose-driven” NIL deal with the Cohesion Foundation in Ohio. Tuimoloau, a sophomore defensive end, inked the NIL deal with just over 1 week before the season begins. This NIL deal will ensure Tuimoloau and other players will work with foundations and provide help to the community.
SEC program reportedly trying to flip elite 4-star WR pledge from Ohio State
Teams celebrate verbal commitments, but, in some cases, a prospect’s recruitment isn’t truly wrapped up until he signs his Letter of Intent and sends it to his college of choice. Carnell Tate appears to be one of those prospects. Tate, a 4-star wide receiver rated in the top-60...
Bronny James reportedly eyeing Big Ten school visit
It was always assumed that LeBron James would have attended Ohio State had he played college basketball. Even though he didn’t, perhaps his son, Bronny James, will go in his place. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Bronny is eyeing a visit to Ohio State, presumably for the season-opening football...
Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt
Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Nebraska football game in 2022
Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Nebraska. We’ll continue with the B1G West the next 2 days. Game-by-game breakdowns of the B1G East’s teams appeared last week. * * * * *. Nebraska is accustomed to making college football history. Just not the bad...
Nick Saban weighs in on Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, Bryce Young | THE HERD
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest developments in College Football, and his expectations for the upcoming seasons. Colin asks Saban his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners moving to join the SEC by 2025, and what his expectations for Heisman-Winning QB Bryce Young are this season.
Iowa football adds nonconference game vs. MAC opponent to future schedule
Iowa football is gearing up to begin the 2022 college football season. With just about a week to go to the season opener, the program also announced a game has been added to a future schedule. Friday morning, the Hawkeyes announced the team will face Western Michigan. That nonconference matchup...
Reid Ducharme, 4-star B1G forward target, sets commitment plans
Reid Ducharme is ready to make his commitment. The 4-star small forward out of Brewster Academy will make his decision Thursday. Ducharme will decide between Penn State, Syracuse and Xavier. He’ll announce the decision on 247Sports’ YouTube channel at 4 p.m. ET. Ducharme is listed at 6-4, 165...
ESPN predicts season record for every Big 12 team, conference champion
The college football season is upon us and the Big 12 is in one of the final seasons with their current members. With BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF on the way in and Texas and Oklahoma on the way out, this will be the last season with the Big 12 as we’ve known it as of recent. Based on ESPN’s latest predictions, it should be another great year in the conference.
