Suspect in double killings pleads guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the suspects in the shooting deaths of two women inside a home on Third Street last year has pleaded guilty. Joshua J. Dube pleaded guilty to lesser charges of attempted robbery, criminal confinement, and possession of methamphetamine through a plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors that drops charges of two charges of felony murder along with other drug charges.
Jury finds man guilty in woman’s 2020 shooting death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Allen Superior Court jury on Thursday found a 33-year-old man guilty in the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman nearly two years ago. Ronald Williams, III, had been accused of shooting two people in the 7900 block of Serenity Drive early one Sunday morning in October 2020.
Stop the Gun Violence: Mother of homicide victim pleads for parental oversight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Delores “Dee” Mosley knows the pain of gun violence. Earlier this week, Mosley brought her daughter, 16-year-old Labreshia Hobbs, home from the hospital on hospice. Home is where she died after being shot in the head July 6 in her own backyard.
Police: Man impersonated officer at scene of critical stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When Fort Wayne Police officers arrived in the area of South Harrison Street and Fairfax Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, they found a teenage boy with life-threatening injuries from a stabbing. They also found a man dressed in a dark shirt...
7 years after teen shooting – still no answers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A father remembers his daughter on what would’ve been her 24th birthday Tuesday, still without answers. Alonna Allison lost her life to gun violence on August 29, 2015. She was 17-years-old. Alonna was attending a bonfire when she was shot and killed, hit in the crossfire of a gang shootout. Her Father Leroy Allison and family visited her gravesite Tuesday. He talked about what he wishes he could’ve experienced.
Court docs: Man with homemade pipe bombs plans to plead guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Milford man who had pipe bombs in the trunk of his car and bomb-making materials inside his home – and threatened to blow up his neighbor’s home – plans to plead guilty to federal felony charges as part of a deal with prosecutors.
Suspect in stabbing in Decatur arrested in Paulding; victim critically hurt
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — A man who police said stabbed a person in Decatur overnight, leaving them gravely hurt, has been arrested. Police and medics were called around 12:30 a.m. to the old Adams County Jail on 1st Street on a report of a stabbing. There, officers found a man “severely injured” in a residence.
Man charged in Third Street double homicide set to take plea deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When two women were shot to death inside a home on Third Street in April last year, the shock of it ran through the Wells Street neighborhood and beyond. Now, a second person allegedly involved in the crime which took the lives of Jennifer...
‘I don’t want to die’: Family of woman who died in jail files wrongful death lawsuit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Her last words to her mother were “I don’t want to die…pray for me mom.”. Now, the mother of a 32-year-old woman who died while in the throes of drug addiction at the Whitley County Jail nearly two years ago is suing the county’s sheriff, the jail commander and various members of the jail staff in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Thursday.
Prosecutors: Minimum sentence enough for ‘ghost gun’ dealer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Federal prosecutors plan to recommend the minimum sentence for a 21-year-old barber and hair stylist who admitted to dealing in ghost guns, according to U.S. District Court documents. If his plea agreement is accepted by a federal judge later this month, David Talarico will...
1 person critical after stabbing at S Harrison, Fairfax
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a reported stabbing at the intersection of S Harrison Street and Fairfax Avenue around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. Police said one person was stabbed during a fight between two boys on a bicycle who knew each other. The unidentified victim was...
Man found after Public Safety Alert issued
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have found a man who went missing and prompted the issuance of a Public Safety Alert. The 57-year-old Burmese man had been missing from the 3300 block of Clermont Avenue, on the southeast side of Fort Wayne. The alert said he could be in need of medical attention.
Man arrested after leading police on chase through Electric Works construction site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police arrested a man Wednesday after he reportedly fled authorities during a traffic stop and led police on a chase through the Electric Works construction site. Metta Dushawn Hopkins, 47, was the passenger of a vehicle that was stopped by police for a traffic...
2 hurt in motorcycle-boat collision near Garrett
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a boat that injured two people. It happened shortly after six Wednesday night in the 1300 block of State Road 8, near State Road 327. The motorcycle was traveling behind an SUV hauling a boat. The SUV slowed for stopped traffic and the motorcycle operator, Kyle Landrum from Fort Wayne, was unable to avoid hitting the boat and trailer.
Priest who served in Fort Wayne killed in hit-and-run in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — A retired Catholic priest who served in Fort Wayne was hit and killed as he rode his bicycle earlier this week. South Bend Police called the incident a hit and run, and a suspect has been arrested. Father Jan Klimczyk was riding a bicycle...
Pickup rolls after crash outside Garrett
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A pickup rolled over and was totaled after it was struck by another pickup in a DeKalb County intersection early Friday. The crash happened in the area of S.R. 205 at C.R. 7 south of Garrett around 7:20 a.m. According to a report from the...
Koscuisko County clinic receives $1M for opioid addiction recovery
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Warsaw branch of Bowen Center, in partnership with four other community partners, was awarded $1 million as part of an Opioid Response Implementation Grant. The grant comes from the Health Resource Services Administration through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The goal...
Arp exploring run for Fort Wayne mayor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp is considering a run for the mayor’s office. “I’m one of the few people involved in politics that actually grew up somewhere else,” he told WANE 15. “I get to see what a special place Fort Wayne really is. And so I want to preserve that.”
Local writer wins Indiana Authors Award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne novelist and poet received one of eight Indiana Authors Awards handed out Wednesday for stories the press release called “deep and multifaceted.”. Helen Frost of Fort Wayne won the “Middle Grade” category for her book “All He Knew.”...
Traffic easing up after reported accident on I-69 in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic was snarled on northbound Interstate 69 in north Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon. A crash was reported at the 312 milemarker, at the Coldwater Road interchange. Around 4:15 p.m., INDOT reported traffic backed up beyond the Goshen Road/U.S. 30 interchange, more than 3 miles...
