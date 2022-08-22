ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semi driver hospitalized following I-29 rollover

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) has released details regarding a semi-trailer rollover on Interstate 29 Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the SCPD , officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover on I-29 in the southbound lane at mile marker 139 around 1 p.m.

Man hospitalized after ATV crash near Le Mars

A semi-truck hauling a grain trailer lost control, left the roadway partially, and rolled onto its side. The driver, identified as Lenard H. Arens, 70, of Lincoln, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to the release.

A cause for the driver’s loss of control has not been determined, but witnesses stated that the trailer began swaying back and forth before the accident.

Arens was cited for failure to maintain control.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

