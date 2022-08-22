Semi driver hospitalized following I-29 rollover

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) has released details regarding a semi-trailer rollover on Interstate 29 Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the SCPD , officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover on I-29 in the southbound lane at mile marker 139 around 1 p.m.

A semi-truck hauling a grain trailer lost control, left the roadway partially, and rolled onto its side. The driver, identified as Lenard H. Arens, 70, of Lincoln, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to the release.

A cause for the driver’s loss of control has not been determined, but witnesses stated that the trailer began swaying back and forth before the accident.

Arens was cited for failure to maintain control.

