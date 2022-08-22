Read full article on original website
Rare 'Vietnam' Mustang Owned By Dennis Collins Being Sold For Charity
This is one of the rarest cars we’ve seen in the Dennis Collins collection. We’ve all heard some heart warming stories of war veterans coming home, buying a pony/muscle car, settling down with a family, and living the rest of their life in peace. However, we doubt you've ever seen something like this car which was driven by a service member while the war was still in full swing. During the Vietnam war there were a special few military personnel who got their hands on some of the coolest American pony cars ever made. A total of five Ford Mustangs were delivered and driven through the battle-torn regions of Vietnam in the midst of conflict. Of those five, this was the only fastback which makes it ever more rare as this distinction makes it a one of a kind car.
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 "Tribute To 906" Honors 1967 Japanese Grand Prix
The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is a terrifically capable high-performance machine. As such, it looks quite natural sporting a racing paint scheme complete with a no. 8 roundel on the doors and hood. There's something very special about this particular combination, however. It's an ode to the race-winning Porsche 906 that conquered the 4th Japanese Grand Prix in 1967.
Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept Interior Unveiled Months After Exterior
After debuting the Genesis X Speedium Coupe concept in April, the brand finally unveiled the interior during Monterey Car Week at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The automaker calls the cabin's styling language "the Beauty of White Space." It's supposed to be largely minimalist but with strong design elements punctuating the appearance.
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust
Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
$25,000 Bugatti Veyron Wheel Gets Cut Open In The Name Of Science
Friends, everything about the Bugatti Veyron is expensive. Depending on who you talk to, its big aluminum wheels can range between $10,000 and $40,000 each. This particular video from the Waterjet Channel on YouTube pegs the cost at $25,000, though with its specially-made 365-series Michelin tire attached, the total cost is around $35,000. That is, if it were new.
Ford Box Truck Hides Posh Camper Conversion Inside Boring Exterior
What would you do if you see an old white Ford E-450 with dualies at the back and a huge plain white box parked on a street? Probably nothing; you wouldn't even give it a second look. That's the stealth that the owner of this feature motorhome was aiming for....
Pagani C10 Hypercar Spied On The Street Showing More Design Details
We're on the cusp of seeing the next hypercar from Pagani. An official debut is slated for September, but we're getting a taste of what to expect right now. Instagram user @_Tim_2712 caught a C10 prototype on the streets in Italy, and he was quick on the draw with some photos.
2023 Ford Transit Custom Hides Nothing In New Spy Photos
In this instance, the term spy photo evokes a slightly different meaning from what we usually present. As far as we can tell, there isn't a single piece of camouflage anywhere on this Ford van. We see no plastic panels. There are no fake light decals. Even the Ford badges are on full display. Folks, this is the all-new Ford Transit Custom fully revealed, at least from a design perspective.
2023 Ford Mustang Roush P-51B Widebody Spied Undisguised In Silver
The sixth generation of the Ford Mustang is nearly over, but Roush isn't done with the pony car just yet. New spy photos capture a stunning Mustang wearing a bright silver finish and sporting wide fender arches. It's a new Roush model called the P-51B, and our spy team caught it completely uncovered in public with Jack Roush himself checking things out.
Here’s Your Chance To Own The World’s Fastest Motorcycle (From The ‘80s)
The “World’s Fastest Motorcycle” is a prestigious title and almost every leading manufacturer has contested it at some point. While everyone’s aware of Suzuki and Kawasaki’s rich history in this context, not many know it was Honda’s VFR1000R that redefined the contest way before its other rivals.
VinFast And Togg: Two New Brands With Real Potential?
There are three different worlds in the automotive industry. One is made up of developed markets, mostly rich countries where the population lives with good or very good living standards. Another is China, a unique case of a rapidly growing economy with its own peculiarities. And the third includes all developing economies that have yet to go through a profound transformation.
Alfa Romeo Not Happy With Dodge Hornet "Compliance Car": Report
The “quickest, fastest, most powerful compact utility vehicle under $30,000” – this is how Dodge described the all-new Hornet when it released official information about it earlier this month. The American firm is especially proud of its first new model in a decade, though another member of the big Stellantis family is apparently not quite happy with the launch of the new product.
McLaren's New CEO Loves SUVs, Says The Segment Is "Really Important"
Will McLaren offer an SUV? That question has been asked repeatedly for the last few years but as of August 2022, the answer is inconclusive. Under the helm of former McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, the response was no. Now, Michael Leiters is the boss of the UK-based supercar brand. And his take on the subject isn't quite as firm.
Ford, Next Level Racing Create Ford GT-Branded Sim Racing Cockpit
Video games can only recreate a portion of the driving experience. Yes, it's fun to pilot million-dollar supercars around the world's most famous race tracks, even thrilling at times, but doing it with your feet up and a bowl of chips next to you on the couch kind of feels like cheating. Racing seats and cockpit setups take the experience to the next level, and a new setup from Next Level Racing brings a bit of the Ford GT into the gaming room.
Honda N-One Style + Urban Special Edition With Faux Wood Dashboard
The Honda N-One is a cute, retro-styled Kei-class car available in Japan. The design specifically evokes N360 – the brand's first passenger car. A new Style + Urban special edition adds some luxury and sophistication to the little machine. On the outside, the Style + Urban edition has a...
Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen Turn To Canada For Battery Production
The German brands aim to secure raw materials from Canada, and more. In almost simultaneous releases, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen both announced that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Canada in connection to battery materials and technology. Both German companies aim to advance opportunities across Canada's electric vehicle supply chain and secure sustainable sources of raw materials from the country.
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 Is A Limited FIA Non-Homologated Race Car
Mercedes-AMG celebrates its 55th anniversary this year and the automaker has a very special way to share the moment with its fans. The firm presents the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 race car that will be produced in a highly limited run of just five examples. The machine comes with several hardware upgrades over the standard GT3 and some of them turn it into the most hardcore race car with a three-pointed star logo. There’s a very easy explanation for that, though.
Honda Celebrates International Dog Day With Pooch-Friendly Accessories
August 26 is International Dog Day and Honda is celebrating in the United Kingdom by introducing some new accessories to make your pup's car ride better. Honda is selling the pet-friendly accessories as a pack consisting of a rear seat fence, rubber floor mats, a trunk mat, a foldable cargo mat, and a paintwork-protecting trunk step protector. The sets are available for five models. The company mixes and matches the pieces depending on the vehicle. The table below is the easiest way to understand the offerings.
PETS・
2022 Lexus NX 350h Review: The Affordable Fuel-Sipper
The Lexus NX doesn't ooze luxury or sportiness like some of its higher-end counterparts do (i.e.: the Genesis GV70). But even in this hyper-competitive segment, the little Lexus brings a lot to the table. It combines a comfortable ride, efficient powertrain options, and usable tech into a package that's priced competitively.
