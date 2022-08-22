ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

wtva.com

In The Trenches: Noxubee County Tigers

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) -- After back to back trips to the state finals, Noxubee County got bounced in the 2nd round in 2021. The Tigers are hungry to get back to the championship.
MACON, MS
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens flying into Tupelo, Mississippi

Slim Chickens is opening this week in Tupelo, Mississippi, at 3937 N. Gloster St., with multi-unit operating group Southern Partners at the helm. "Our mouthwatering chicken and diverse offerings of hand-made dipping sauces to make each meal unique will quickly become a local favorite," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "We are thankful to Southern Partners for their dedication to Slim Chickens and serving communities throughout the state. As we continue to grow across the country, talented operators, like Southern Partners, are who we aim to grow with."
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
OKOLONA, MS
wtva.com

Governor Reeves visits Tupelo, talks economic development

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Governor Tate Reeves, among other Mississippi leaders, visited Tupelo Wednesday to talk economic development. Local Mississippi leaders met with the Community Development Foundation in downtown Tupelo. They covered a wide range of topics, as opposed to just one focal point. Speakers included Governor Tate Reeves, State Senator...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

VIDEO: Tupelo schools superintendent among top 5 paid public sector workers

A report released yesterday states that Tupelo Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou makes is the fifth highest paid public sector worker in Mississippi. Think tank says Tupelo schools chief among state's top 5 highest paid public sector workers. A report released Wednesday said Tupelo Public School District Superintendent...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Blake

Blake is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Aug. 26, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $25. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Room to Room Furniture awarded $250 classroom grants

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local business is showing its appreciation for the hard work made by area teachers. Room to Room Furniture awarded $250 classroom grants to eight local teachers. Rachel Chrestman, DT Cox Elementary School, Pontotoc. Victoria Blake, Itawamba Agricultural High School, Fulton. Vanessa Washington, Guntown Middle School,...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

The shopping center in Starkville is almost open for the public

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Many people have passed it on highway 12 in Starkville watching and waiting. Triangle Crossing is almost ready to open; some stores are closer to Opening Day than others. Triangle Crossing will open soon, and developers expect the parking lot, and highway 12 to be full. The...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance

PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute

On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Unpaid fines could lead to a handful arrests in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- If you want to avoid going to jail in Macon, make sure your name is not on the list of old fines released by the police department. The Macon Police Department released a picture of people with old fines. The list shows the remaining balances due on...
MACON, MS
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
wtva.com

Pontotoc community garden to help those who need it most

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - If you have a green thumb and love helping others, the City of Pontotoc is looking for you. The Mississippi Care organization has partnered with the City of Pontotoc to grow fresh fruits and vegetables in a new community garden. Any fresh fruits and vegetables are...
Magnolia State Live

Two arrested for murder in shooting at Mississippi music studio

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. Dantez Frith, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder. Cameron Stewart, 19, was arrested Sunday and also charged with first-degree murder. Both Frith and Stewart are from Pike County. “We want to thank...

