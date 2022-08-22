ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
stoughtonnews.com

Anderson Complex grand opening set for Sept. 10 at high school

The public is invited to the grand opening of Stoughton High School’s new $2.2 million Anderson Complex at Collins Field from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The new athletic complex includes an artificial turf field, seating for those with disabilities, a new press box, and home side concessions and bathrooms.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Girls swimming: Stoughton’s Cheyenne Borroughs wins three events in high school debut

Freshman Cheyenne Borroughs was part of three first-place finishes at the Stoughton girls swimming team’s season-opening meet on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Stoughton High School. Borroughs’ first top finish came in the 200-yard individual medley – clocking in at 2 minutes, 16.67 seconds. She also finished first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:07.87.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton’s Marks wins national dental assisting scholarship

Stoughton resident Kayla Marks was one of five recipients in the country named to receive the 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship by the DALE Foundation, the official affiliate of the Dental Assisting National Board (DANB). According to an Aug. 18 DANB news release, the recipients were chosen from more than 90 applicants across the country.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville teacher donates hair in honor of colleague

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A teacher in Janesville wanted to do something special for his colleague after she announced she was battling breast cancer. John Ramsdell, an 8th grade teacher at Marshall Middle School, grew out his hair until it was long enough to donate. He decided to grow his hair after fellow teacher, Renae Easton, announced she was battling breast cancer.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison firefighters go extra mile for boy stuck in bike

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters went the extra mile recently for a boy who found himself in an unusual predicament. According to the fire department, they were called to a home after the child’s foot got caught in the spokes of one of his bicycle tires. To get the boy free, the firefighters needed to cut him loose.
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park

Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Barbara Friske

Barbara Jean “Barb” Friske, age 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born June 11, 1943, in Stoughton to the late Wilbur and Virginia (Dutcher) Snyder. She married Calvin Friske on June 29, 1963. Barb worked for 44 years...
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman battered on Upper Yahara River Trail; teen taken into custody, DeForest police say

DEFOREST, Wis. — A DeForest teenager who police say attacked a woman on the Upper Yahara River Trail was taken into custody Wednesday. In a news release Thursday, the DeForest Police Department said the victim was on the trail near Conservancy Plaza and Conservancy Court around 3 p.m. when she was battered. Police found the 16-year-old suspect a short time...
DEFOREST, WI
nbc15.com

Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Truck stolen in Sun Prairie crashes 3 times in Madison

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck that was stolen by an armed man in Sun Prairie has been recovered – but not before it was involved in three separate crashes during a Madison police chase. The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to track down the man who stole the truck and described its investigation as very active.
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Girls tennis: Oregon edges rival Stoughton in Badger Challenge

The Stoughton girls tennis team fell 4-3 in the Badger Challenge against rival Oregon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Stoughton High School. The Panthers and Vikings split the four singles matches, but Oregon got the upperhand in the end by winning two of the three doubles flights. Oregon’s Ella Peotter...
STOUGHTON, WI
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags

Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County pursuit, squad struck; driver arrested in Waupun

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A 42-year-old Mazomanie woman was taken into custody Wednesday, Aug. 24 after fleeing from a traffic stop and striking squad car in Dodge County on Monday, Aug. 22. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Aug. 22 shortly before 7 p.m. a sergeant conducted...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man seriously injured in east side shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a shooting on Madison’s east side that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries overnight Thursday. It happened on Darbo Drive, a few blocks from the Salvation Army, around 1:30 a.m., according to a police incident report. The report did not mention whether police have a suspect in custody. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
MADISON, WI

