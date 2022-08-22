Read full article on original website
stoughtonnews.com
Anderson Complex grand opening set for Sept. 10 at high school
The public is invited to the grand opening of Stoughton High School’s new $2.2 million Anderson Complex at Collins Field from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The new athletic complex includes an artificial turf field, seating for those with disabilities, a new press box, and home side concessions and bathrooms.
stoughtonnews.com
Girls swimming: Stoughton’s Cheyenne Borroughs wins three events in high school debut
Freshman Cheyenne Borroughs was part of three first-place finishes at the Stoughton girls swimming team’s season-opening meet on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Stoughton High School. Borroughs’ first top finish came in the 200-yard individual medley – clocking in at 2 minutes, 16.67 seconds. She also finished first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:07.87.
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton’s Marks wins national dental assisting scholarship
Stoughton resident Kayla Marks was one of five recipients in the country named to receive the 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship by the DALE Foundation, the official affiliate of the Dental Assisting National Board (DANB). According to an Aug. 18 DANB news release, the recipients were chosen from more than 90 applicants across the country.
nbc15.com
Janesville teacher donates hair in honor of colleague
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A teacher in Janesville wanted to do something special for his colleague after she announced she was battling breast cancer. John Ramsdell, an 8th grade teacher at Marshall Middle School, grew out his hair until it was long enough to donate. He decided to grow his hair after fellow teacher, Renae Easton, announced she was battling breast cancer.
nbc15.com
Madison firefighters go extra mile for boy stuck in bike
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters went the extra mile recently for a boy who found himself in an unusual predicament. According to the fire department, they were called to a home after the child’s foot got caught in the spokes of one of his bicycle tires. To get the boy free, the firefighters needed to cut him loose.
Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park
Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
stoughtonnews.com
Barbara Friske
Barbara Jean “Barb” Friske, age 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born June 11, 1943, in Stoughton to the late Wilbur and Virginia (Dutcher) Snyder. She married Calvin Friske on June 29, 1963. Barb worked for 44 years...
School District of Janesville holds back-to-school kickoff for staff
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The School District of Janesville held a back-to-school kickoff for staff members Thursday morning. The event marked the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that all staff members gathered together. While some school districts, including the Madison Metropolitan School District, continue to see...
Woman battered on Upper Yahara River Trail; teen taken into custody, DeForest police say
DEFOREST, Wis. — A DeForest teenager who police say attacked a woman on the Upper Yahara River Trail was taken into custody Wednesday. In a news release Thursday, the DeForest Police Department said the victim was on the trail near Conservancy Plaza and Conservancy Court around 3 p.m. when she was battered. Police found the 16-year-old suspect a short time...
nbc15.com
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
nbc15.com
Truck stolen in Sun Prairie crashes 3 times in Madison
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck that was stolen by an armed man in Sun Prairie has been recovered – but not before it was involved in three separate crashes during a Madison police chase. The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to track down the man who stole the truck and described its investigation as very active.
stoughtonnews.com
Girls tennis: Oregon edges rival Stoughton in Badger Challenge
The Stoughton girls tennis team fell 4-3 in the Badger Challenge against rival Oregon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Stoughton High School. The Panthers and Vikings split the four singles matches, but Oregon got the upperhand in the end by winning two of the three doubles flights. Oregon’s Ella Peotter...
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags
Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
Police: North side residents tied up, robbed by masked men
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a burglary on the north side that two left residents of a home tied up while three masked men invaded their house. Officers received the call around 2 a.m. Thursday from the area of Dryden Drive, according to a police incident report. The residents told police three masked men forced their way inside, tied...
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
veronapress.com
Icki Sticki hopes new location hits the sweet spot: Ice cream and coffee shop relocates to West Verona Ave.
A popular local spot for ice cream, coffee, tea, smoothies, boba, and Belgian waffles now can offer its sweet treats in more ways than before after a move up the street has added a drive-thru lane, earlier hours, and expanded outdoor seating. Just shy of three years since first arriving...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County pursuit, squad struck; driver arrested in Waupun
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A 42-year-old Mazomanie woman was taken into custody Wednesday, Aug. 24 after fleeing from a traffic stop and striking squad car in Dodge County on Monday, Aug. 22. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Aug. 22 shortly before 7 p.m. a sergeant conducted...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
Man seriously injured in east side shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a shooting on Madison’s east side that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries overnight Thursday. It happened on Darbo Drive, a few blocks from the Salvation Army, around 1:30 a.m., according to a police incident report. The report did not mention whether police have a suspect in custody. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
