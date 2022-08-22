Read full article on original website
Bill Barr Slams Trump, Accuses Former Boss of 'Extortion' and 'Sabotage'
Barr said he would still vote for Trump in a 2024 rematch with Biden, despite his former boss being a man after his own "personal agenda and personal power."
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday. No space at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was authorized for the storage of classified material, according to the court papers, which laid out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property this month, including “probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found.” The 32-page affidavit — heavily redacted to protect the safety of witnesses and law enforcement officials and “the integrity of the ongoing investigation” — offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Mar-a-Lago long after Trump left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally. The document makes clear how the haphazard retention of top secret government records, and the apparent failure to safeguard them despite months of entreaties from U.S. officials, has exposed Trump to fresh legal peril just as he lays the groundwork for another potential presidential run in 2024.
Arizona Supreme Court keeps voting rights measure off ballot
PHOENIX (AP) — A voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access will not appear on the November ballot, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday, issuing a final death knell after an on-again off-again series of court rulings. The high court decision upholds a lower court ruling issued hours earlier, in which Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish rejected thousands of signatures and said the initiative fell 1,458 signatures short of the 238,000 required to qualify for the ballot. The judge’s Friday ruling reversed his own decision from a day earlier after the Supreme Court asked him to explain how he concluded that the initiative had enough valid signatures to qualify. The Supreme Court’s ruling is the last word in a weeks-long battle between initiative backers and opponents. Critics, led by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, succeeded in knocking off enough qualifying signatures for the measure to barely fail. Lawyers supporting the initiative had urged the Supreme Court to allow the measure to reach voters, saying Mikitish violated the law by letting challengers throw out more signatures than allowed.
Kansas Official Scolded by Colleagues for ‘Disturbing’ Bar Behavior
A commissioner in Sedgwick County, Kansas, was publicly scolded by her colleague’s Friday after getting thrown out of a bar last weekend for what they described as “disturbing” behavior. In a letter signed by the commission's leadership, Lacey Cruse was accused of possibly violating the ethics code while out in public, The Wichita Eagle reports. Cruse, a Democrat running for re-election, was kicked out of the XY Club, a gay bar and dance club in Old Town, after a Black bartender accused her of making racist comments that included calling her “Shaquetta.” Cruse claimed she had actually called the bartender “Sheena,” for the “Queen of the Jungle, a leopard-skin-bikini-clad white woman comic book character from the 1930s.” Cruse has since apologized. But the owner of the bar reported that this was the third time she has been kicked out of XY Club. “This demonstrates to us, as elected officials that we must be ever-present and ever-vigilant to always have positive interactions with our community,” Cruse's colleagues wrote in their letter, calling the incident “disappointing and disturbing.” Read it at The Wichita Eagle
