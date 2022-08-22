Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Nine local students welcomed into nursing profession
The Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) recently welcomed 68 students into the nursing profession at its traditional induction ceremony in Havens Auditorium. The incoming class includes 51 students in the four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, as well as 17 in the accelerated...
WANE-TV
Indiana commission calls for support to open more school-based health centers
MUNCIE, Ind. – A state-level commission wants to see more health care services offered in Indiana schools. The Governor’s Public Health Commission is calling on the state to support the development of school-based health centers, which offer more services than a nurse’s office typically does. The goal is to give more kids access to health care.
wfft.com
What student loan forgiveness means for Fort Wayne students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Biden Administration today announced its plan to forgive federal student debt for some Americans. This plan calls for up to a $10,000 loan forgiveness, with potentially double for students with Pell Grants. This only applies to people who took out federal grants and make...
WANE-TV
Local writer wins Indiana Authors Award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne novelist and poet received one of eight Indiana Authors Awards handed out Wednesday for stories the press release called “deep and multifaceted.”. Helen Frost of Fort Wayne won the “Middle Grade” category for her book “All He Knew.”...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Community Schools two weeks in – how it’s going
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday made two weeks for Fort Wayne Community Schools students and staff being back in classrooms for the 2022-2023 school year. Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel spoke with WANE 15 to give an update on how things are going so far. He touched on bus transportation and new bus routes, school nurses, overall health of students and staff, and what he’d like to change for next year.
What kind of impact could student loan forgiveness have?
Rachel Blakeman, the director of Purdue Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute, conducted a survey in conjunction with the Mike Downs Center for Politics in 2021.
95.3 MNC
Hamilton Southeastern Schools apologize for poster hung in classroom
Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster was hung up in...
WANE-TV
Sweetwater hiring 100 at job fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater will look to hire 100 new employees during a job fair next week. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. until noon and 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at The Impact Center at 3420 E. Paulding Road. Sweetwater will hire...
WANE-TV
FWPD homicide detective seeking NACS board seat
Fort Wayne homicide detective Ben MacDonald is used to wrestling criminals down to the ground and cuffing them. You’ll see his name on quite a few probable cause affidavits. “Chasing the worst people on earth and trying to be creative in investigation is what I love,” he once told this reporter during an interview with him and his twin brother, Luke MacDonald, also a homicide detective.
WANE-TV
Koscuisko County clinic receives $1M for opioid addiction recovery
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Warsaw branch of Bowen Center, in partnership with four other community partners, was awarded $1 million as part of an Opioid Response Implementation Grant. The grant comes from the Health Resource Services Administration through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The goal...
Current Publishing
New Fishers business focuses on stretching
A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
wfft.com
NACS tables Huntertown annexation discussion, rejects Union Chapel Trail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Multiple items on Monday evening’s Northwest Allen County Schools board agenda could be affecting growth and development in Allen County, but the meeting didn’t go as planned for everyone involved. One of the bigger agenda items: Huntertown requesting the voluntary annexation of some...
Fox 59
Indiana Bacon Festival? Say less
Hey bacon fans! Head to Delphi this weekend for the Indiana Bacon Festival. YUM!
WANE-TV
City of FW, community leaders celebrate opening of Powell Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, as well as the Fort Wayne Community Development Division and other community leaders Thursday afternoon to celebrate the unveiling of Powell Park in southeast Fort Wayne. The park is located at 2620 Weisser Park Ave....
buildingindiana.com
Nevada Logistics Firm Expands in Indiana, $28M
ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, announced the expansion of its Midwest headquarters, investing $28M into the Whitestown, IN location. The new facility includes two warehouses totaling nearly 600,000 square feet of distribution space. Headquartered in Reno, NV, ITS’s West Coast distribution space...
WANE-TV
Electric Works reveals new sign with classic look
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For decades, the General Electric sign, placed on a metal structure and highlighted with red lights, stood as an iconic feature of Fort Wayne’s skyline until it was removed in March 2016. Now, Electric Works hopes for similar prominence from its own sign.
fortwaynesnbc.com
New Haven businesses launch sign war
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The ‘sign wars’ have now made it to New Haven, which workers at the three businesses hope will boost morale and bring smiles to passersby. Sign wars--you may have seen them on social media, where restaurants and businesses write puns,...
WANE-TV
Peters: no possible Allen County jail sites ‘off the table’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As Thursday’s meeting with a federal judge approaches, Allen County Commissioners continue to vet possible sites to build a new jail. But the contested location at Paulding and Adams Center Roads continues to be the “primary site,” according to Commissioner Nelson Peters.
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry weighs in on Allen County jail discussion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Allen County works under a judge’s order to relieve overcrowding in the jail, Fort Wayne’s mayor weighed in Monday on the discussion. In the statement, Mayor Tom Henry said the city of Fort Wayne recognizes “the current jail will not suffice, and a new state-of-the-art facility needs to be constructed.”
WOWO News
Allen County considering “no less than seven sites” for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters said that the county is considering multiple locations for a new Allen County Jail, including the current proposed site in southeast Fort Wayne. In an interview on the Pat Miller Program, Peters said that nothing has changed with the...
