Out and About in the ATL | Aug. 26-28, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weekend is upon us and there’s plenty of things to do in metro Atlanta. Lady Gaga is at Truist Park. the Grant Park Summer Shade Festival is happening, and an Australian country singer is performing at the Red Light Cafe. More things to do below.
Colony Square to host ‘Taste on the Square’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Colony Square will host the inaugural Taste on the Square event Sept. 22, celebrating some of the restaurants that call the Midtown complex home. Rumi’s Kitchen, Saints + Council and Tandoori Pizza & Wings are just some of the dozen restaurants that will be on offer. Local band Party Favorite will perform at the event.
Woodstock hosts Scarecrow Invasion this October
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Woodstock will host Scarecrow Invasion, one of the largest scarecrow events in the southeast, this October. The event is scheduled to have more than 220 scarecrow displays scattered throughout the town. Registration for the event begins Sept. 1st at 10 a.m. Interested parties must register for...
Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus to open 2022 season with ‘@QueerZ’ Oct. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will open its 41st season with the East Coast premiere of @QueerZ Oct. 15. The choral theater piece written by Julian Hornik focuses on LGBTQ+ Gen Zers as they come of age. Saying it’s a complicated time to come of age as a queer person is an understatement. American society is more accepting than ever, but trans rights are being rolled back by Republican governments around the country, queer people of color are still under threat and queer people in rural communities still feel unsafe.
Canton’s Taste & Brews Festival happens Oct. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Taste & Brews Festival will return to Etowah River Park in Canton Oct. 15. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors can grab a variety of drinks and meals at the event. Some vendors promise fried chicken and Po’boys. There will also be a vendor’s market and kids zone.
Atlanta Concert Forecast with Power 96.1 Host Ethan Cole
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Whether you’re a music lover or just looking for something to do, there’s no shortage of options here in Atlanta. IheartMedia’s Power96.1 Host Ethan Cole joined CBS46 to break down some of the top artists set to take the stage this weekend and early next week.
Up to 60,000 expected to attend Atlanta’s 2022 Dragon Con
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Labor Day staple is coming back to Atlanta. Dragon Con, the annual pop culture convention, will be in town September 1-5. The convention focuses on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film. This year’s event is expected to draw up to...
INTERVIEW: Foodie Friday with Marlow’s Tavern!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Marlow’s Tavern stopped by CBS 46 to show off Jack Blazed Salmon: North Atlantic salmon, blazed with Jack Daniel’s Honey Glaze. That delicious meal will help you get fall started off right with Marlow’s Ribs & Whiskey annual special menu, which returns Sept. 7.
Talking With Tami
HGTV Stars Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Receive Proclamations From The City Of Atlanta
Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall presented two proclamations to HGTV’s stars, Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson, in honor of their philanthropic and career achievements. The outdoor ceremony was held in West Midtown Atlanta at the all-new Black-owned IWI Fresh Farm Spa. Fulton County, the largest county in Georgia, officially named, Tuesday, August 23rd annually, after the co-hosts of HGTV’s “Married To Real Estate.” The couple had two of their three daughters, 10-year-old Kendall and three-year-old Harper, with them to witness the recognition their parents were receiving for years of hard work. See more inside….
fox5atlanta.com
Le Diner En Blanc returns to Atlanta
Le Diner En Blanc, the global secret and elegant dining affair, will be back in Atlanta in September for its eighth-annual outing. Chef Vagn Nielsen and Sam Lenaeus visited Good Day to share more details about what's been called the city's largest dinner party.
ATLANTA EATS: The best dog-friendly restaurants in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In celebration of National Dog Day, Atlanta Eats’ Joey Weiss stopped by to talk about the best dog-friendly restaurants the city has to offer. From the Beltline to Chastain Park, Atlanta has some great options for its many dog owners.
Atlanta church members pack 100K meals for families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of members of one metro Atlanta church volunteered their time to pack meals for families in need. The volunteers got to work early Sunday inside Johns Creek United Methodist Church. Their goal is to pack more than 100,000 meals for the non-profit group Rise Against...
First Jazz Music Awards Ceremony to be held Oct. 22
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The inaugural Jazz Music Awards will be held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Oct. 22. The awards will honor the best in jazz over the past year. It will also honor several legends in the genre such as Wayne Shorter and McCoy Tyner. Shorter will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award while the Jazz Legend Award will be presented to Tyner’s family.
Megan Thee Stallion launches ‘Joy is Our Journey’ bus tour
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium and Pete and Thomas Foundation launched the inaugural Joy is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour right here in Atlanta. The tour brings a Dream Village around the South, with interactive workshops and programming geared toward Black girls, young women, and gender-expansive youth aged 12 to 24.
nypressnews.com
DeKalb County officials to give away 5,000 boxes of food
DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 boxes of Georgia-grown food on Saturday, August 27. The food will include fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquaters. According to county officials, residents will receive about $45 worth of food on...
Atlanta Daily World
Big Boi, Atlanta Rap Legends Takeover ‘Wednesday Wind Down’ in East Point
Big Boi of OutKast and several Atlanta rap legends took over “Wednesday Wind Down” sponsored by the City of East Point, a town that borders Atlanta and College Park. Held on Aug. 24 at an outside venue near East Point’s City Hall, the event paid homage to “Old Atlanta,” a time before the metro area’s culture captivated the world.
Atlas Obscura
Atlanta's One-Person Jail Cell
In Victorian-era Atlanta, Georgia, police dealt with their troublemakers one prisoner at a time. Tucked away in Delta Park, in the Inman Park neighborhood of Atlanta, is the city’s last one-person jail cell. The structure itself looks like an old phone booth. It’s shaped like a small gazebo, with a glass window on top of the structure and a giant padlock in front. The jail was just large enough to hold one person standing up.
Tree falls on school bus with children on board in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It was a scary moment for some Atlanta Public School students Thursday morning. A tree fell on an APS bus while it was traveling on the 2200 block of Beecher Circle in southwest Atlanta, not far from Beecher Hills Elementary School. According to Atlanta police, six...
multihousingnews.com
Northland Buys Atlanta Senior Living
The firm plans to invest an additional $3 million in the property. Northland Investment Corp. has acquired Emblem Alpharetta, a 210-unit senior housing community located at 1000 Fanfare Way, in Alpharetta, Ga. The firm plans to invest an additional $3 million in the property, which sold for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is subject to a $30 million loan, according to Yardi Matrix data.
