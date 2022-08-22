Read full article on original website
Drew Barrymore Abruptly Cancels Taping For Season 3 Premiere Of Her Struggling Daytime Talk Show
Call her Drew Barry-LESS: according to reports, The Drew Barrymore Show has abruptly canceled the show’s taping for the Season 3 premiere, as the show works through unspecified “production changes.” Guests for the show’s Sept. 8 morning taping were allegedly told filming would be “canceled” due to “production changes,” per The Sun. Those who had planned on joining the audience were given the opportunity to apply for two of the Sept. 15 tapings instead, or another day should they not be able to attend then. The email read, “We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience that this may cause to you and...
Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Octavia Spencer Join ABC’s ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter’ Special – Update
UPDATED, 11 AM: Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler and Octavia Spencer will help celebrate TV legend Norman Lear in ABC’s upcoming special Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter, the network announced Thursday. They are the first celebrity guests announced for the bash, with more talent to follow at a later date. PREVIOUS, July 27: ABC used Norman Lear’s 100th birthday today to announce a career-spanning new special about the TV legend for Premiere Week. Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter will air Thursday, September 22. The network said to expect a lineup of celebrity guests and musical performances...
Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins Season 4 of Amazon series 'The Boys'
"The Walking Dead" star Jeffrey Dean Morgan will guest star on the Prime Video series "The Boys."
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros for Season 31 Announced: Who’s Back in the Ballroom and Who’s Missing?
Back to the ballroom! Before Dancing With the Stars makes its debut on Disney+, several of the show’s pros showed off their stuff for the official promo shoot. “The mirrorball’s makeover? It’s a 🔟 from us. 👏,” the reality TV series’ official Instagram wrote alongside the poster on Thursday, August 18. In the pic, dancers Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem […]
Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia
Being in the spotlight means that stars have intense scrutiny about their appearances. And when you’re a dancer, the pressure is heightened since your body is your tool. This has unfortunately proved true for Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s faced her unfair share of criticism about her body and now she’s opening […] The post Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia appeared first on Reality Tea.
James Caan’s Son Scott to Star in New Police Drama From Fox
James Caan’s son Scott has landed a new role in Fox’s upcoming police drama, Alert. The Ocean’s Eleven star will play the male lead in the series, according to Deadline. X-Men: The Last Stand’s Dania Ramirez will star alongside him. Alert follows the life of Philadelphia...
‘The Rookie’ Adds ‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum to Season 5 Cast
One Chicago PD alum will be donning a badge once again as Lisseth Chavez joins The Rookie team in the fifth season of the hit ABC action-drama TV series. Chavez is slated to guest-star in multiple episodes of this popular Nathan Fillion-led series which will be premiering in homes all across the country on September 25.
Jonathan Knight Reveals He Secretly Married Longtime Boyfriend Harley Rodriguez (Exclusive)
Jonathan Knight is officially off the market! ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the New Kids on the Block band member and Farmhouse Fixer star on the set of the HGTV series about the show's second season and getting married to his longtime love, Harley Rodriguez, in secret. "It is so...
Scott Caan Joins Fox Missing Persons Drama ‘Alert’
Scott Caan has signed on for a leading role in the Fox drama series “Alert,” Variety has confirmed. Caan joins previously announced series star Dania Ramirez in the show, which was ordered straight-to-series at Fox back in May. The show follows the officer’s of the missing persons unit in Philadelphia (the show was originally set in Los Angeles but has now shifted East). Caan will play Devon, described as fearless, smart and calm under stress. Devon thrived in the life and death world of war-torn Iraq—until the disappearance of his 11-year-old son brought him rushing back. Six years later, with...
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s Relationship Timeline: From Broadway and ‘DWTS’ to Marriage and More
Swept up in love! Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are a match made in dancing heaven. The couple met while on Broadway in 2009, but it wasn’t until their paths crossed again on Dancing With the Stars that they began dating in 2012. Three years later, the Ukrainian dancer asked Murgatroyd to marry him while […]
Richard Simmons Posts Message to Fans After Documentary Debuts About His Disappearance
Richard Simmons is speaking out following the airing of a documentary centered on his whereabouts and his years-long silence. The 74-year-old fitness icon took to Facebook and wrote, "Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love!. . Love, Richard." The post was accompanied by a happy face emoji holding a...
Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU after 12 seasons: 'No other character on TV like Rollins'
Kelli Giddish, who's been a mainstay on Law & Order: SVU since her first appearance as Det. Amanda Rollins back in season 13, surprised fans Wednesday by announcing her departure from the long-running crime drama. The show is about to start airing its 24th season this fall on NBC. "I...
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Baby No. 10, Third Child with Brittany Bell -- See the Announcement
And another one! Nick Cannon is embracing fatherhood once again. On Wednesday, the 41-year-old entertainer revealed that he's expecting his 10th child overall and third child with Brittany Bell. "Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell ❤️😍🥰🌞 #Sunshine #SonRISE," Cannon captioned a video of him and Bell, who is showing off...
Blue Bloods Season 13: Who Is Getting a (Problem-Solving!) Job Change?
Someone in the Reagan family is going to have to order new business cards once Season 13 of CBS’ Blue Bloods gets underway. Kevin Wade, the showrunner for what during the TV season is regularly Friday’s most watched program, let slip some “promotion” news when fielding an Inside Line reader question about any characters rising in the ranks during Season 13, which premieres Friday, Oct. 7 (now leading out of the new firefighter drama Fire Country). What’s more, the upcoming job change will fix a bit of problem the crime drama has been kinda-sorta ignoring. “It was brought up when Jamie and Eddie...
'Tales of the Walking Dead': Samantha Morton Makes Unsettling Return as Dee in Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
Samantha Morton has returned to The Walking Dead universe, reprising her role as Alpha in an all-new episode of Tales of the Walking Dead, an anthology series exploring various lives and stories of the zombie apocalypse. Ahead of Sunday’s premiere of “Dee,” which looks at how the character eventually became the fan-favorite, ET has an exclusive sneak peek of the episode.
Dancing With the Stars’ Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy: A Timeline of Their Romance
From the dance floor to "I do!" Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy started out as colleagues on Dancing With the Stars and ended up as a happily married couple in real life. The pair first crossed paths in 2014 when the So You Think You Can Dance alum became a DWTS troupe member. Chmerkovskiy had […]
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Split After 25 Years of Marriage: Report
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are reportedly calling it quits after 25 years of marriage. According to docs obtained by TMZ, Flavin filed for divorce last Friday in Florida, and wants to remain living in the couple's home in Palm Beach, Florida, amid the divorce proceedings. She also believes her husband is hiding marital assets.
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Son Adorably Rings in His 9-Month Birthday in a Cowboy Hat
Olivia Munn celebrated her son’s nine-month birthday on Thursday, posting two photos of the baby wearing a cowboy hat to her Instagram Story. "9 months old today 🤎" she wrote beneath the photo of Malcolm, whom she shares with John Mulaney. In the photo, the baby wears a striped pajama set, and his eyes are covered by an oversized cowboy hat. In a second photo, this one black and white, the baby munches on a celebratory cracker with the hat now lifted from his eyes.
NBC Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers
Excuse us while we dry our eyes just thinking about This Is Us being missing from the NBC schedule after the show ended its six-season run. But despite the Mandy Moore-sized hole in our hearts, NBC is the real MPV this season after saving Magnum P.I. from CBS's scrap pile this spring. The reboot of the classic detective show will have a new home on NBC, which rescued Magnum from cancellation and picked it up for two more seasons.
