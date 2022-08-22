ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
Shakira Faces OVER 8 Years in Prison After Declining Plea Deal in Tax Fraud Case

Shakira rejected a plea deal confidently. But that was before it was made known that she could face a total of 8 years in prison if she fails to win this case. Spanish prosecutors announced on Friday that they will seek a prison term of more than eight years for international music diva Shakira, after she rejected a plea bargain on tax evasion charges. The singer rejected a plea deal because she "trusts" her innocence can be proven. Given the years being sought by the prosecutors, she's going to be in dire situation if not.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive

YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
Residential burglar alarm leads to Santa Rosa bust for 5+ pounds of cocaine, firearms

SANTA ROSA -- A search for a burglary suspect after an alarm at a Santa Rosa residence was triggered Tuesday led police to arrest the homeowner when a large cache of cocaine, cash and firearms was found.According to a Santa Rosa police press release, Wednesday morning at around 10:30 a.m., the department received a call about a residential burglary alarm being set off at a home on the 1900 block of Fountainview Circle. Arriving officers immediately noted the garage door open and an interior garage door to the residence was unlocked and investigated. Given that the burglary alarm had been triggered,...
Today In Hip Hop History: 50 Cent Arrested On Drug Charges 28 Years Ago

On this date in 1994, before becoming one of Hip Hop’s top execs, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who was then known as “Boo Boo”, was arrested on a direct sale of a controlled substance charge after selling four vials of crack cocaine to an undercover officer. Weeks later, he was arrested again when police raided his home and found heroin, ten ounces of crack cocaine, and a starter pistol.
F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case

The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
Police arrest two suspects, seize thousands of bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl in Rankin

RANKIN BOROUGH (KDKA) - A two-month investigation ended in a raid that seized approximately 4,000 bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl and a handgun. At approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, a search warrant was executed at the Palisades Plaza in Rankin. Over the past two months, the Allegheny County District Attorney Narcotics Enforcement Team had been working an undercover investigation into suspected drug trafficking in and around the apartment complex in Rankin. A rise in violence taking place in Rankin was believed to be connected to that suspected drug trafficking. Once agents entered the complex, they seized approximately 4,000 bags of heroin and fentanyl and a loaded 40 caliber Glock. Additionally, arrest warrants have been issued for two men. Montell Mitchell and Durobb Johnson Jr. both have warrants out for their arrest. Several agencies were part of the raid, including Swissvale, Penn Hills, North Versailles, and Rankin police departments, the DEA and state police also assisted.
‘Freaky’ Public Defender Gets Prison Time After Sending Heroin, ‘Photos of Herself’ to Flirtatious Convicted Murderer in Envelope Marked ‘Legal Mail’

A reportedly since-fired Jackson County, Missouri public defender has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling heroin to a prison inmate “with whom she had a romantic relationship,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri announced on Tuesday. Juliane L. Colby, 44, of Shawnee,...
