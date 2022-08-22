Read full article on original website
Father and son sentenced to life in prison, neighbor gets 35 years for federal hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
The father and son convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were both given an additional sentence of life in prison Monday on federal hate crime charges, while their neighbor was sentenced to 35 years in prison. A judge also required that Travis McMichael, 36, Greg McMichael, 66, and William “Roddie” Bryan,...
Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch
The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
Fetty Wap faces at least a 5 year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a federal drug crime
Fetty Wap — whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II — was arrested at Citi Field in October on federal drug charges.
‘Boss of Bosses’ Crips Gang Leader Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Racketeering Murder Conspiracy
A longtime Crips leader in Los Angeles was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy that included the 2014 murder of a rival gang member who was unarmed and washing his car when he was shot dead. Paul Gary “Lil Doc” Wallace, 56, started hanging...
Prison officer, 25, is jailed after smuggling in iPhones for an inmate who she fell in love with
A prison officer has been jailed after smuggling iPhones into jail for an inmate she had fallen in love with. Emma Johnson, 25, made thousands of pounds and discussed how much money she was making with serving prisoner Marcus Solomon. In one message, when her lover asked her how much...
musictimes.com
Shakira Faces OVER 8 Years in Prison After Declining Plea Deal in Tax Fraud Case
Shakira rejected a plea deal confidently. But that was before it was made known that she could face a total of 8 years in prison if she fails to win this case. Spanish prosecutors announced on Friday that they will seek a prison term of more than eight years for international music diva Shakira, after she rejected a plea bargain on tax evasion charges. The singer rejected a plea deal because she "trusts" her innocence can be proven. Given the years being sought by the prosecutors, she's going to be in dire situation if not.
85 arrested, nearly $13M worth of narcotics seized in Florida drug trafficking investigation
Officials in Florida have arrested 85 individuals in a two-year drug trafficking investigation, recovering almost $13 million in seized drugs, which include fentanyl and cocaine. A Thursday release from the Polk County Sherriff’s Office, located in central Florida, states that detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area...
Feds to Seize R. Kelly’s $27,000 Prison Commissary Fund After He Failed to Pay Court Fines
"On June 29, 2022, the Court sentenced the Defendant to serve thirty years in custody, pay a $100,000.00 fine, a $900.00 special assessment and a $40,000.00 Justice for Trafficking Victims Act (“JTVA”) assessment," the motion reads. "The Court did not impose a payment plan, making these monetary penalties due immediately."
Phoenix police 'dismantled' Mexican drug trafficking ring, indict 14 members: authorities
The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday that it has "dismantled" a Mexican drug trafficking organization that has been smuggling narcotics over the border into the United States. The department’s Drug Enforcement Bureau has seized large quantities of drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, linked to the alleged drug ring since first...
Boston school dean who lived a double life in Latin Kings gang pleads guilty to racketeering after trying to get fellow Kings members to identify a police informant in his case
A former Boston high school dean who lived a double life as a member of the notorious Latin Kings gang may soon face even more jail time after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal racketeering charge. Shaun Harrison, 63, was already serving 26 years in state prison for...
‘Inject Her with Heroin 2 Times Per Day’: Doctor Specializing in Newborn Care Turned to ‘Dark Web’ Plot to Kidnap, Assault and Extort Wife
A Spokane-area doctor specializing in the care of newborn children has admitted to trying to hire someone to kidnap his estranged wife and force her into a heroin addiction, all in an apparent effort to get her to drop divorce proceedings. Ronald Craig Ilg, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive
YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
realitytitbit.com
When is the Chrisleys' sentencing and how much jail time do they face?
The Chrisley Knows Best clan let fans sneak a peek into their family lives on The USA Network each Thursday. But in real-time, Julie and Todd Chrisley face jail time and are currently on house arrest ahead of their sentencing. Todd and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty of bank...
Residential burglar alarm leads to Santa Rosa bust for 5+ pounds of cocaine, firearms
SANTA ROSA -- A search for a burglary suspect after an alarm at a Santa Rosa residence was triggered Tuesday led police to arrest the homeowner when a large cache of cocaine, cash and firearms was found.According to a Santa Rosa police press release, Wednesday morning at around 10:30 a.m., the department received a call about a residential burglary alarm being set off at a home on the 1900 block of Fountainview Circle. Arriving officers immediately noted the garage door open and an interior garage door to the residence was unlocked and investigated. Given that the burglary alarm had been triggered,...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: 50 Cent Arrested On Drug Charges 28 Years Ago
On this date in 1994, before becoming one of Hip Hop’s top execs, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who was then known as “Boo Boo”, was arrested on a direct sale of a controlled substance charge after selling four vials of crack cocaine to an undercover officer. Weeks later, he was arrested again when police raided his home and found heroin, ten ounces of crack cocaine, and a starter pistol.
F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case
The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
Police arrest two suspects, seize thousands of bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl in Rankin
RANKIN BOROUGH (KDKA) - A two-month investigation ended in a raid that seized approximately 4,000 bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl and a handgun. At approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, a search warrant was executed at the Palisades Plaza in Rankin. Over the past two months, the Allegheny County District Attorney Narcotics Enforcement Team had been working an undercover investigation into suspected drug trafficking in and around the apartment complex in Rankin. A rise in violence taking place in Rankin was believed to be connected to that suspected drug trafficking. Once agents entered the complex, they seized approximately 4,000 bags of heroin and fentanyl and a loaded 40 caliber Glock. Additionally, arrest warrants have been issued for two men. Montell Mitchell and Durobb Johnson Jr. both have warrants out for their arrest. Several agencies were part of the raid, including Swissvale, Penn Hills, North Versailles, and Rankin police departments, the DEA and state police also assisted.
10 Guards Attacked by Inmates at Max Security Prison in Upstate NY
10 Guards Attacked by Inmates at Max Security Prison in Upstate NY. Multiple staffers were attacked by inmates and as many as 10 of them sustained injuries during a violent outburst at a maximum security prison in Upstate New York on Monday. "We've got some serious injuries here. Coxsackie is...
‘Freaky’ Public Defender Gets Prison Time After Sending Heroin, ‘Photos of Herself’ to Flirtatious Convicted Murderer in Envelope Marked ‘Legal Mail’
A reportedly since-fired Jackson County, Missouri public defender has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling heroin to a prison inmate “with whom she had a romantic relationship,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri announced on Tuesday. Juliane L. Colby, 44, of Shawnee,...
insideedition.com
New York Man Arrested for Allegedly Having 420 Pounds of Marijuana in His Car During Traffic Stop, Cops Say
A New York City man was arrested after 420 pounds of pot was allegedly found in his car during a traffic stop, authorities said. Li Fan Feng, 20, of Queens, was pulled over for speeding last week on Interstate 95 in New Jersey, prosecutors said, and was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
