Houston, TX

Frustrated But Not Concerned, Phillip Dorsett Optimistic Amidst Texans' Offensive Struggles

By Coty M. Davis
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 4 days ago



The Houston Texans' offense has not looked great through their first two preseason games, but wide receiver Phillip Dorsett remains optimistic despite some frustrations.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans stood third-and-10 at their 35-yard line with 19 seconds left in the first half. The Texans had a rough time trying to move the chains on the offensive side of the ball, as second-year quarterback Davis Mills threw a pair of incompletions the previous two plays.

In an attempt to get something going, Mills threw a 32-yard deep ball attempt to wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. The eight-year veteran receiver made the completion despite the unnecessary roughness from Los Angeles Rams ' safety Russ Yeast.

Dorsett, who said the Texans needed his play because the offense became too stagnant, helped set up an eight-yard touchdown pass between Mills and second-year wideout Nico Collins as Houston took a 7-6 halftime lead over Los Angeles.

"We needed somebody just to go out there and make a splash play just to get everybody up off their feet," Dorsett said. "It was cover two. I had a hole shot. Davis laid it up there and I saw the safety coming, so I just focused on the ball, catch the ball, brace yourself, take the hit, try to get your feet down."

Outside of the Texans ending the half on a seven-play drive, thanks to Dorsett's production, Houston's first-team offense has not looked great.

Dating back to Houston's preseason victory against the New Orleans Saints, the Texans have accumulated just five first downs and one touchdown with Mills under center for eight drives with 35 plays.

Dorsett acknowledged the frustration the team felt due to their inability to move the ball against the Rams Friday night. But despite the Texans' preseason struggles, Dorsett remains optimistic about Houston's offensive scheme with Pep Hamilton at the helms as offensive coordinator.

He believes the Texans will show significant improvements once the team can open up the playbook starting Week 1 of the regular season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11.

Before Dorsett's catch, Houston had registered 55 yards on 27 plays inside SoFi Stadium.

"The way that he's going to utilize his playmakers," Dorsett said. "Offensive football is about getting your playmakers the ball, and I think that he's really great at that. Right now it's preseason football. We're going out, we're trying to win every game, but still not trying to show everything. Things will get better."

Mills said during his post-game press conference that Houston has a lot more in its offensive repertoire that has not been showcased during the preseason. A statement Dorsett justified Monday afternoon during practice.

"Obviously in the preseason you don't want to show your best stuff," he said. "Brandin [Cooks] hasn't even played yet, so we're not showing much. You've got to keep a lot of it secret."

Dorsett closed Houston's 24-20 preseason victory over Los Angeles tied with Collins for a team-high 48 yards on three catches.

TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
