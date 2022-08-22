ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

How to Leave Work at Work

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 3 days ago

How many weeks, months, or years would you regain if you hadn’t burned up the time on stress , worrying about stress, and creating more stress? Humans are sometimes hardwired to amplify anguish or anxiety with needless mental reruns. It’s part of our out-of-time survival gear. This is why after the workday is done, it’s not. You’re still at work in your mind, replaying the tensions and pressures . We don't know how to leave work at work.

The stress replay machine makes it hard to do what the whole point of the job is: live your life and be present for it. However, you can leave work at work and drop the rehash that makes all non-work appear frivolous, crowds out free time, and makes you feel guilty about enjoying your all-important off-hours.

Why You Need a Consistent Break From Stress

Here’s the problem: Stress suppresses the play equipment in your brain. The last thing the fight-or-flight response wants you to do when it thinks you're in a life-and-death moment is have fun.

Luckily, the science of work recovery is here to help us escape this rut. Researchers in this little-known branch of organizational psychology say the key is psychological detachment from the job when we're not working.

What Is Burnout and How to Overcome It

Read article

The idea is to divert thoughts from the sources of strain, stress, and fatigue through participation in regular recovery activities. The revolutionary upshot of this science is that stepping back, relaxing, and having fun are not signs of slacking but essential tools for productivity, health, and life. As a matter of fact, they are your life.

On the productivity side alone, studies have shown for a century that performance increases after breaks. Consistent periods of recovery via breaks reduce fatigue and decrease the rate that productivity drops as strain develops. In a Cornell University study , productivity increased 13 percent when employees were reminded to take breaks.

Most of my coaching clients have difficulty getting off-task and feeling good about it. They’ve been trained to draw their worth from what they get done, when that’s just one piece of identity. The truth is, output needs fuel—input in the form of life, curiosity, learning, fun, exercise, and attention. All of that is exactly what’s provided by rest and recovery. These are the engines of performance.

There’s No Arguing With Physiology

It’s hard to feel guilty about the physics of your own body. We’re all subject to what’s known as the effort-recovery model . Energy burned up by strain and stress has to be replaced. Your physiology is born to do this—if you let it through the rest-and-digest functions of the parasympathetic nervous system. You can’t stay up for a week straight and ace the presentation. You can’t stay on task for very long— some say not more than three hours—without attention going south. It’s called the time-on-task effect . Concentration degrades with time, and the brain has to get off-task to reset.

The same reboot is especially needed after the workday. If strain and stress aren’t switched off, the body and mind can’t turn off battle stations and resupply nutrients and energetic resources to return the physiology to pre-stressor levels. Otherwise, you face the health blowback that occurs in a survival moment—  jacked-up heart rate and blood pressure, halted digestion, increased bad cholesterol, and suppressed immune system—all of which can lead to heart disease, stroke, hypertension, and many other side effects.

Best Recreational Sports for Adults

Read article

The recovery process is essentially proactive unwinding. Instead of autopilot fretting, scrolling, or vegging out, you map out time away from job demands to do things that break up mental strain, restore energy, bring a sense of control, and infuse a positive mood. You can take breaks at work every few hours, go on walks or exercise at lunchtime, and engage in recreation and hobbies in the evenings—not to mention engaging in experiences you enjoy on weekends and taking advantage of vacations.

Positive Detachment Is Key—and So Is Having a Plan

Research by recovery leader Sabine Sonnentag and colleagues have found that for people who don’t detach from work after the workday, the stress of the day stays elevated. They have more fatigue and negative activation—e.g. stress, bad mood, and poor sleep . The negative side effects follow them to work the next morning. It’s a cycle that can go on for a long time unless recovery takes place.

Recharging and refueling then are essentials, not frills. It’s hard to make them happen, though, unless you do something you don’t normally do with free time—plan it. Downtime is usually ad hoc. Maybe you’ll take a break today or get together with a friend next week. Commit to put work recovery opportunities on the to-do list and calendar. Value them as seriously as your job task list.

You can choose your strategies from a mix of the main recovery categories below and build them into your evenings and weekends.

Relaxation Strategies

The goal here is to reduce the activation of stress, muscle tension, and strain through practices that let the preoccupations go. A great technique for this is progressive muscle relaxation, a very effective process of tensing and releasing various muscle groups in the body that takes about 15 minutes.

Mindfulness meditation can provide deep calm and reduce stress by training the mind to focus on a target, from mindful breathing to repeating a phrase in your mind. Meditation also tamps down on the self-referential fear hub of the brain that's constantly asking all the survival questions: What’s wrong? How am I going to make it? What’s going to happen?

You can also relax the mind through activities that elevate your mood, such as listening to uplifting music, going for a walk, or doing yoga. The goal is to push out negative rumination.

Exercise Strategies

Working your body is a great way to get out of your head. Lifting at the gym, running, cycling—these physical actions direct focus out of the thought factory and into the world of action. Aerobic activity is particularly good at wiping the mind clean. It also famously releases endorphins that generate a tranquil and positive mood.

Mastery Strategies

Most of us tend to stop learning things that don’t have to do with work when we get busy with careers. Big mistake. Learning a skill with a new hobby is exactly what your mind wants. Brain scientist Gregory Berns says we need two things for long-term fulfillment—novelty and challenge. Mastery experiences give you both, plus something even better. They satisfy your competence need, one of your core psychological needs, and that makes mastery activities one of the most effective weapons to shut down stress.

Of course, in the beginning you’re not very good at the new activity. That’s enough to keep many from trying something new. As an adult, you’re supposed to know everything, so you feel foolish when you’re a klutz at salsa dancing or have a 12-year-old beat you on an orienteering course. Once you get over the learning curve, you may find yourself with a passion, which can add eight hours of joy to the week.

Learn Something New—in Summer School

'Tis the season to pick up a foreign language, take a class at an Ivy, or become a wine expert. Read article

In addition, when you have something you can do well outside the job, it provides a sanctuary when things aren’t going well at the office. Your self-worth remains intact no matter what happened during the workday because your identity is no longer restricted to a single domain.

To activate work-recovery practices, you have to override guilt, busy-ness and, most importantly, the thoughts of work that drive stress. You can do the latter by bringing up your awareness to catch negative ruminations in the act and remind yourself they're just thoughts. Thoughts aren’t real. Only experience is real.

You can also use the science to preempt reflex rumination with cues of intention and commitment to change the pattern. Dutch researcher Jan de Jonge helped subjects in a study of burned-out medical staff change default work thoughts with these statements. Tell yourself:

“After work, I put aside all thoughts of work.
After work, I put aside all emotions of work.
After work, I put aside all physical exertion.”

Joe Robinson is author of Work Smarter, Live Better: The Science-Based Work-Life Balance and Stress Management Toolkit and a stress management trainer and coach at worktolive.info .

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Stress, not laziness, is behind procrastination. Here are 3 ways to ‘retrain your brain’

Our brains are hardwired to approach tasks we find enjoyable and avoid those that produce negative feelings. If you wait until the last minute to complete a task, you’re not alone. According to research, 20% of U.S. adults are chronic procrastinators, meaning they procrastinate at home, at work, in relationships, and more. Another survey found that 88% of people procrastinate at least one hour a day. But why? As it turns out, if you’re feeling stressed, you may be more likely to procrastinate, says Alicia Walf, a neuroscientist and senior lecturer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York.
YOGA
PsyPost

New psychology research indicates that cleaning oneself helps alleviate the anxiety from stress-inducing events

Washing yourself can attenuate the psychological consequences of stressful events, according to new research published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. The new findings provide some of the first scientific evidence that cleaning oneself is related to reductions in anxiety. But why were scientists interested in examining the link between...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fast Company

Quiet quitting: Why doing less at work could be good for you, and your employer

In many offices (not to mention on Zoom, Teams, and Slack), employees and managers alike are whispering about the Great Resignation. The UK saw a sharp rise in people quitting their jobs in 2021, and one fifth of UK workers still say they plan to resign in the next year in search of greater job satisfaction and better pay.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress Management#Productivity#Stroke#Cornell University
Mens Journal

The 7 Best Back Stretches to Relieve Pain

Who needs back stretches? Most of us, it turns out. These days, many people perform manual labor only rarely—or we simulate it with a workout in the gym—and our body alignment suffers as a result. We spend much of our time hunched over computers, sitting behind steering wheels, or bent forward staring at smartphones. Not […]
WORKOUTS
deseret.com

Opinion: Do employees have a point? How to handle the quiet quitters before they really quit

Quiet quitting, a TikTok-fueled global phenomenon, is all about setting boundaries on your work and seeking to create work-life balance. While somewhat of a misnomer, it isn’t about actually leaving your job but simply refusing to do anything extra or beyond the scope of your role. In other words, quiet quitters simply do what is formally required by their contract and nothing more.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mens Journal

The Simplest Tip for Successfully Completing a Fitness Journey

This article is an installment of The Everyday Warrior series, featuring advice, key interviews, and tips to live a life of impact, growth, and continual learning. As cliché as it might sound, you must approach things just one day, one meal, or one workout at a time. It's the basis of the ATTA concept, an approach to […]
WORKOUTS
Mens Journal

Another Reason to Lift Instead of Run Tonight

On the fence about your post-work workout? You’ll sleep better if you lift instead of run, literally. Researchers from Iowa State University found that people who did three 60-minute sessions of weekly resistance training increased the amount of sleep they were getting by twice the margin of those who did cardio workouts instead. “Critical bodily […]
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Mens Journal

How to Get More Data From Your Tracker

You may think you know your watch or strap’s capabilities, but you’re probably underutilizing some valuable features. That little gadget on your wrist isn’t just logging hard-charging vertical ascents and downtime spent horizontal. Trackers use proprietary algorithms to provide unprecedented access to information on your body. But it only helps if you know what to […]
ELECTRONICS
Mens Journal

These 12 Weight Benches Will Perfect Your Home Gym

So you invested in a reliable pair of adjustable dumbbells and maybe even resistance bands for your home gym, but now you realize those can only get you so far. Weight benches let you level up your home workouts by tackling different exercises and, even more importantly, different muscle groups. Think of the possibilities: bentover […]
WORKOUTS
Mens Journal

The Ugly Truth About Aging as an Athlete

This article is an installment of the Men’s Journal Everyday Warrior series, which features advice, key interviews, and tips for living a life of consistent impact, continuous growth, and continual learning. When you have your youth; it's hard to imagine any other existence because it's all you've known. But the day inevitably comes when you […]
WORKOUTS
Mens Journal

Canadian Doctors Are Prescribing National Parks Passes to Patients on the Mend

Add healing-through-nature to hockey and Tim Hortons as Canadian gifts to world culture. Healthcare providers in four provinces—British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba—can now prescribe free national parks passes to patients as part of their health treatments. The country’s new PaRx program, an initiative of the BC Parks Foundation, is designed to help people manage stress and anxiety. […]
LIFESTYLE
Mens Journal

5 Recovery Methods You’re Not Using, but Should

This article was produced in partnership with Original Hemp You have your workout splits and your progressions dialed—but if you’re not equally focused on optimizing recovery, you’re doing a disservice to your efforts. Recovery is the workhorse of muscle and cardiovascular development. It’s what clears metabolic waste from broken-down fibers and brings in fresh, nutrient-rich […]
WORKOUTS
psychologytoday.com

Are You Mentally Resilient? Why Some of Us Flourish and Some Don't

Mentally resilient people people often transcend hard times despite seemingly impossible setbacks. Mental resilience is correlated with emotional maturity and the ability to see reality clearly. Mental resilience is negatively correlated with psychopathology and emotional immaturity. The study of mental resilience and mental strength has not only been a focus...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Tips For Overcoming Fear And Anxiety

Fear and anxiety can interfere with your life. These helpful tips can teach you how to overcome them. Fear is a reaction that warns you of a perceived threat. Anxiety involves worrying about the future rather than a current physical threat. Everyone experiences these things sometimes and learning to overcome fear and anxiety can help you.
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellmind.com

Should I Tell My Partner What Happens in Therapy?

Did you make a breakthrough in therapy that you would like to share with your partner? Are you mulling over something your therapist said that you would like your partner’s input on? Have you and your therapist been working on relationship issues that you think you might want to talk to your partner about? Has your partner ever asked you about your therapy sessions?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
verywellmind.com

What to Do When You Really Don't Want to Work Today

Some people look forward to their work, whereas for others it can feel like a struggle on some days. This article lists some reasons why you may not want to work and shares some tips that can help you cope when you really don’t feel like working. Reasons Why...
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

How MS Helped Me Focus

Before I got multiple sclerosis (MS), I didn’t know what was important in life. I thank MS for helping me focus. Over 35 years, as the disease has taken away mobility and limited what I could do physically, MS has forced me to focus on what I could still do and to give those things the attention they needed to succeed. As a result, I have achieved more with MS than I did when I was more able-bodied.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy