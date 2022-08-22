ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Argentina extends tax incentives on undeclared savings to spur construction

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's new Economy Minister Sergio Massa on Monday announced the extension of a plan offering tax incentives to Argentines who use undeclared savings to invest in construction projects, as part of a government effort to boost industry and employment.

The law extends one passed last year and sets tax rates of between 5% and 20% for newly declared funds invested in construction, with the rate depending on how soon the funds are declared.

"The first objective is to transform dormant savings, which are often not declared before the treasury, into investment and work," Massa said at a ceremony in Buenos Aires, calling construction the "mother of industries."

The plan also offers state benefits to workers who become formally employed in construction.

Massa, who was sworn in at the beginning of the month, said he hopes the plan will bring the number of Argentines employed in construction from 430,000 to 450,000 during its year-long mandate.

The government of President Alberto Fernandez is seeking to revive Latin America's third-largest economy, which is suffering from growing poverty and an inflation rate that could end the year around 90%.

Argentina's economy is slated to grow 3.4% in 2022, according to analysts consulted by the central bank, after recovering 10.3% in 2021.

The Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) and the ministry will provide details in the coming days on the conditions of the plan.

Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergio Massa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Economy#Tax Incentives#Latin America#Linus Business#Argentines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Argentina
Reuters

Russian rouble eases past 60 vs dollar, stocks edge higher

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened past the 60-mark against the dollar on Friday as support from month-end tax payments faded, while stocks edged higher. The Russian currency weakened 0.6% to 60.50 against the dollar , remaining range-bound throughout August, and fell 1.2% to 60.65 against the euro, its weakest since Aug. 18.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

562K+
Followers
351K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy