Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
obxtoday.com
Parks and Recreation Northern Beach Division releases September 2022 Pickleball Schedule
The Dare County Parks and Recreation Department has released their September 2022 Pickleball Schedule:. The Dare County Parks & Recreation – Northern Beach Division pickleball courts are located at Family Recreation Park (602 Mustian Street Kill Devil Hills, NC) and inside the Dare County Youth Center at Family Recreation Park.
WSET
Iconic North Carolina lighthouse and its associated buildings to be rehabilitated
OCRACOKE ISLAND, Hyde County — The National Park Service has approved a plan to rehabilitate one of North Carolina’s iconic lighthouses. Officials have said rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island, and its associated buildings, is necessary after recent storm damage and flooding events and in consideration of future impacts from climate change and sea level rise.
outerbanksvoice.com
No plans yet for Kelly/LIDL Nags Head site
One of the new owners of the property that once housed Mike Kelly’s Outer Banks Restaurant &Tavern in Nags Head says the company “do[es] not have any plans as of now,” for the site, and that they are reviewing a range of options including combined commercial and housing uses as well as a project that is solely housing.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head Planning Board approves site plan for new hotel, reviews site sketch plans for other facilities
The monthly Nags Head Planning Board was called to order by Chairwoman Megan Vaughan at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The first action item on the agenda was a site review plan presented by House Engineering, P.C. for construction of a four-story, 90-unit hotel to be located at 6632 W. Pheasant Ave. The property is located just south of the Village of Nags Head and north of Lakeside Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
islandfreepress.org
Online survey launched to evaluate overall health of the Outer Banks’ visitor economy
An online survey has been launched by the Dare County Tourism Board and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau to evaluate the overall health of the Outer Banks as a visitor destination. MMGY NextFactor and Destinations International have been contracted for their diagnostic tool called DestinationNEXT, according to an email sent Tuesday to a variety of stakeholders in the local visitor economy, including members of the business, education, and government communities.
obxtoday.com
Ralph W. Woodard, Jr.
Ralph W. Woodard, Jr., 86, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. Born in Portsmouth, VA on June 25, 1936, and raised in Suffolk, VA, he was the son of the late Camille Dennis and Ralph W. Woodard, Sr. Having served his...
obxtoday.com
Establish a wildflower bed with N.C. Cooperative Extension
Habitat loss is the number one factor leading to decreased pollinator populations. As we build more homes, schools, and businesses here in Currituck, we have a responsibility to protect our pollinators. One way to do this is by establishing wildflower beds. Wildflower beds can be small, but offer habitat to pollinators.
obxtoday.com
Repainting begins on water tower in Elizabeth City
Elizabeth City officials have announced that the process of repainting Elizabeth City’s signature water tower has now began. The Southern Corrosion project is expected to last 30-45 days. While repainting is underway, the Public Utilities Department has requested that there be no parking around the water tower during this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
obxtoday.com
Save the date: Dare Arts’ fundraising auction ‘The Great Art Heist’ set to begin October 7
Mark the calendar for The Great Art Heist, Dare Arts’ fundraising auction, which will open in their Gallery in downtown Manteo on Friday, October 7. “The Great Art Heist is Dare Arts’ only fundraiser of the year, so our community’s participation is vital to supporting the arts on the Outer Banks,” said Event Chairs Bea Basnight and Gail Midgett. “We hope you will bid in-person and online to snatch up some amazing art and help us meet our fundraising goal for 2022.”
obxtoday.com
Outer Banks SPCA to launch Operation Homeless Cats next Monday
Operation Homeless Cats (OHC), a community effort to spay and neuter the homeless cats of Dare County, will launch on Monday, August 29, 2022. The goal is to create a manageable population of cats in Dare County and prevent a repeat of the current overcrowding at local shelters. OHC was...
WITN
Swimming advisory issued for Dare County oceanside site
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was posted Wednesday at an oceanside site in Dare County. State recreational water officials say they found bacteria levels in the water at the public beach access at East Martin Street in Kill Devil Hills higher than the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.
obxtoday.com
New Frisco Native American Museum & Natural History Center exhibit nearing completion
The Frisco Native American Museum & Natural History Center’s (FNAM) new and improved exhibit on the tribes of the Outer Banks is nearing completion!. FNAM can’t wait for individuals to come and experience this amazing exhibit. The longhouse is going up, artifacts are going in, in addition to videos, storytelling, and a map showing historical then vs. now elements on Hatteras Island, plus more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
obxtoday.com
PHOTO: Halloween at the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge… Dragonflies, to be precise!
It’s Halloween all year ’round at the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge! And by Halloween, we mean dragonflies!. Halloween Pennant dragonflies, like the one captured above by photographer Karen Lebing, can be found all over the marshes of the Refuge displaying their unique signature pattern. Next time you’re...
obxtoday.com
Dare Soil & Water Conservation District accepting applications for Community Conservation Assistance Program
The Dare Soil & Water Conservation District has announced that it is now accepting applications for the Community Conservation Assistance Program (CCAP). The CCAP is a voluntary, incentive-based program designed to improve water quality through the installation of various best management practices (BMPs) on urban, suburban and rural lands that are not directly involved with agricultural production.
obxtoday.com
Gloria Jean Smith Jump
Gloria Jean Smith Jump, 78, of Manns Harbor, NC died Monday, August 22, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, NC. Born in Cumberland, MD on August 29, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Rosella Sweitzer Smith and James Smith. Gloria is survived by her husband, Robert Jump; four...
obxtoday.com
Outer Banks SPCA Job Fair set for Saturday
The Outer Banks SPCA will be hosting a job fair this Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. This employment opportunity will provide the necessary information for individuals interested in applying as an Animal Care Technician, as well as new positions as a part of the Operation Homeless Cats (OHC) Project.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo student recovering from boating accident: After three surgeries, JD Perry looks to get back on his feet and the baseball field
When Brianne Clark-Perry’s cell phone rang on July 13, the caller ID said it was her 15-year-old son, JD. It was a phone call she would never forget. He was enjoying his summer vacation, hanging out with friends and doing what he loved most: playing baseball. The night before, JD Perry had pitched in the 15U district championship baseball game, helping to lead his team to victory. They were set to go to state just days away. It was a sunny day, so JD had headed out to go boating in Shallowbag Bay in Manteo with some friends.
obxtoday.com
Volunteers sought for upcoming Duck Jazz Festival
The 2022 Duck Jazz Festival presented by PNC will return to the Town of Duck October 8th through October 9th. This event is not possible with out the amazing support of out volunteers and community members. Even if you are just visiting for the festival, event organizers would love to have you join the team and are currently seeking volunteers to help out with this year’s festivities.
outerbanksvoice.com
Timothy Allen Meads of Elizabeth City, August 18
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Timothy Allen Meads on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at his home with his wife and girls by his side. Tim was born May 7, 1954, the smallest but prettiest baby of William Barkwell and Joanna Rose Meads. William and...
obxtoday.com
Rosemary Howell Fielder
Rosemary Howell Fielder, 86, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Suffolk, VA on December 24, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Mary Louise Harry Howell and Charlie W. Howell, Jr. An avid bridge player, Rosemary was a...
Comments / 0