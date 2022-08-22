ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

WS/FCS shares COVID-19 rules for back-to-school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday is the first day of school for many districts in the Triad. COVID-19 is still at the top of mind and it's important to keep health and safety at the forefront. WFMY NEWS 2's Sydni Moore spoke with school leaders and health professionals on their...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

NC educator promotes new way of teaching

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Becky Zayas is walking the halls outside her classroom at Forsyth Country Day School, peppering her students with questions. “What were some of those challenges of getting helicopter land Mars?” she says to a small group.  “What was your most innovative thing you created here?” Zayas then turns to another […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

State Of Our Community Is Pretty Darn Good For Real This Time

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a State of Our Community Luncheon every year, but this year the business leaders had some truly great successes to celebrate. Past luncheons have always been upbeat, but there was a new mood in the air at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 business related get together after a year of announcements that a new Toyota battery factory and a supersonic jet maker are opening up shop in the area.
GREENSBORO, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Education
Guilford County, NC
Education
County
Guilford County, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Expert explains how to handle back-to-school situations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many Triad students head back to school August 29. It'll be a year filled with changes, new faces and some awkward moments for everyone. We want to prepare you for anything that comes up. That's why culture and etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer joined 2 Wants to know.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Maverick

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maverick is a medium sized dog that is very friendly and gets along well with other dogs. Plus, he loves exercise. He's a five and a half month old retriever, Labrador mix. Maverick is looking for a forever home would be just fine if there were...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County EMS workers hailed as heroes

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pair of Guilford County Emergency Service workers are being recognized for jumping into action during separate close calls. There were nine total lives saved last week, and one dynamic duo was responsible for a third of them. Three days out of the week, you can find Guilford County EMT […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'It focuses on building relationships' | WS/FCS introduces a new way students will be disciplined in school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools is changing how students are disciplined. The school board revised its Code of Character, Conduct and Support policy. School leaders want to focus beyond the consequences by working with students through restorative practices. "If students are not in school, they are definitely...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'In-school suspension dropped 30 percent!' Southwest High School wins $12,000 school improvement award

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Community leaders announced this year's most improved school in Guilford County Wednesday during the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce's annual State of Our Community Luncheon. The Hubert B. Humphrey, Jr. School Improvement Award recognizes schools for improving student achievement through sound educational practices, community outreach, and...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

How to whiten your teeth: Ask the dentist

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Having a great smile and white teeth is something many people want. Teeth whitening can be a means to get the mega-watt smile you want. Dr. Shelley Olson, DDS, broke down what to know about using the right whitening products. What patients should know about teeth...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Fire Department earns agency accreditation for sixth time

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is a tribute to former Greensboro Fire Chief, Ray Flowers. The Greensboro Fire Department has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI's voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The fire...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Free Narcan vending machine placed in Forsyth County Detention Center

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Detention Center now has a vending machine that dispenses free Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan. FROST, the Forsyth Regional Opioid & Substance Use Team, shared photos of the vending machine located in the jail's public lobby. The goal is to help those struggling with opioid addiction by providing a life-saving medicine that can reverse an overdose.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

