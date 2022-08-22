Read full article on original website
WS/FCS shares COVID-19 rules for back-to-school
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday is the first day of school for many districts in the Triad. COVID-19 is still at the top of mind and it's important to keep health and safety at the forefront. WFMY NEWS 2's Sydni Moore spoke with school leaders and health professionals on their...
NC educator promotes new way of teaching
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Becky Zayas is walking the halls outside her classroom at Forsyth Country Day School, peppering her students with questions. “What were some of those challenges of getting helicopter land Mars?” she says to a small group. “What was your most innovative thing you created here?” Zayas then turns to another […]
'This is a dream come true' | New Bessemer Elementary principal is former student
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer vacation is winding down. On Monday, most Triad kids will return to the classroom. Many will start new schools and the same goes for staff. For one principal, it's new yet old at the same time. It's Dr. Jonathan's first year as principal at a...
rhinotimes.com
State Of Our Community Is Pretty Darn Good For Real This Time
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a State of Our Community Luncheon every year, but this year the business leaders had some truly great successes to celebrate. Past luncheons have always been upbeat, but there was a new mood in the air at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 business related get together after a year of announcements that a new Toyota battery factory and a supersonic jet maker are opening up shop in the area.
Expert explains how to handle back-to-school situations
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many Triad students head back to school August 29. It'll be a year filled with changes, new faces and some awkward moments for everyone. We want to prepare you for anything that comes up. That's why culture and etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer joined 2 Wants to know.
2 The Rescue: Meet Maverick
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maverick is a medium sized dog that is very friendly and gets along well with other dogs. Plus, he loves exercise. He's a five and a half month old retriever, Labrador mix. Maverick is looking for a forever home would be just fine if there were...
triad-city-beat.com
‘It’s not fair’: Family left with questions after Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw killed by GPD
On Aug. 21, Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw was shot and killed by a Greensboro police officer. He was 17 years old. Now, family members are left wondering why Crenshaw was killed after being given little information by the police department. “It’s not fair,” said Nakita Crenshaw, one of Crenshaw’s sisters. “Nobody...
Guilford County EMS workers hailed as heroes
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pair of Guilford County Emergency Service workers are being recognized for jumping into action during separate close calls. There were nine total lives saved last week, and one dynamic duo was responsible for a third of them. Three days out of the week, you can find Guilford County EMT […]
'It focuses on building relationships' | WS/FCS introduces a new way students will be disciplined in school
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools is changing how students are disciplined. The school board revised its Code of Character, Conduct and Support policy. School leaders want to focus beyond the consequences by working with students through restorative practices. "If students are not in school, they are definitely...
'In-school suspension dropped 30 percent!' Southwest High School wins $12,000 school improvement award
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Community leaders announced this year's most improved school in Guilford County Wednesday during the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce's annual State of Our Community Luncheon. The Hubert B. Humphrey, Jr. School Improvement Award recognizes schools for improving student achievement through sound educational practices, community outreach, and...
Guilford County Schools receives national recognition from the Biden-Harris Administration
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is receiving national recognition. The district is one of 15 districts across the country being highlighted by the Biden-Harris administration for the way its American Rescue Plan funds are being used. First lady Jill Biden is encouraging other school districts to follow...
How to whiten your teeth: Ask the dentist
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Having a great smile and white teeth is something many people want. Teeth whitening can be a means to get the mega-watt smile you want. Dr. Shelley Olson, DDS, broke down what to know about using the right whitening products. What patients should know about teeth...
Free Narcan vending machines added to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Narcan vending machines are now available at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center, according to a statement released by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on social media. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, citing CDC overdose data, applied for a grant. The Forsyth Regional Opioid and […]
Greensboro Fire Department earns agency accreditation for sixth time
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is a tribute to former Greensboro Fire Chief, Ray Flowers. The Greensboro Fire Department has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI's voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The fire...
Thomasville vs. Montgomery Central game canceled after 3 players contract 'contagious skin rash'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Montgomery Central won't make the trip to Kushwa Stadium in Thomasville on Friday night. The high school football game at Thomasville was canceled after school officials said three Montgomery Central students contracted a "contagious skin rash similar to poison oak." Montgomery County School said the...
‘Walk by faith, not by sight’: Reidsville baby born with no eyes
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tate Walker’s introduction into the world did not come easy. On Dec. 5, 2021, parents Jahavier and Ryan Walker realized it was time to go to the hospital for the birth of their first child, but Tate’s actual entrance did not come until after he’d been in the birth canal for […]
Greensboro native returns home years later as High Point Animal Hospital Veterinarian
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Some of us share the story of growing up in our hometown, going away to find ourselves through college and jobs, becoming mature adults, and returning back to our childhood neighborhood to settle down. That’s Kathryn Smith’s story. This North Carolina A&T alum is coming...
Kernersville Fire Rescue Department restoring 100-year-old fire truck
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Next November, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department will celebrate 100 years of service in the Town of Kernersville. To help mark the day, the Fire Rescue Department is restoring a special piece of history. Over the last several months, the Department has been working to restore...
Apartment complex to replace former Cone Women and Children’s Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Cone Health Women and Children’s Hospital on Green Valley Road was a site of many firsts for the City of Greensboro. For decades, it was the state’s only women’s hospital. Then in 2020, it became North Carolina’s only COVID-19 treatment center. Developers with Deep River Partners of Greensboro are […]
