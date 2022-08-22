“Particle Ink: Speed of Dark,” Offers Private Viewings, Unique Space for Corporate Events Ink: Speed of Dark,” Offers Private Viewings, Unique Space for Corporate Events

Read full article on original website
vegas24seven.com
The Neon Museum announces next Beyond the Neon Boneyard virtual event about Charles Barnard, creator of iconic Las Vegas signs, Sept. 22 at noon
The Neon Museum announces next Beyond the Neon Boneyard virtual event about Charles Barnard, creator of iconic Las Vegas signs, Sept. 22 at noon. The Neon Museum announced its next Beyond the Neon Boneyard series entitled “Illuminating the Las Vegas Skyline: Charles Barnard” will be held online on Thursday, Sept. 22 at noon.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Valley Water District installing new technology to track “real-time” water use
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a new way to crack down on water usage and water waste in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) is rolling out new technology that keeps a closer eye on how much water people are using in their yards. It’s...
vegas24seven.com
The Underground Speakeasy At The Mob Museum Features Live Music, Limited-Edition Cocktails In September
L to R: The Fitting Room; Clover Club Cocktail at The Underground Speakeasy. (Photo courtesy of The Mob Museum) THE UNDERGROUND SPEAKEASY AT THE MOB MUSEUM FEATURES LIVE. MUSIC, LIMITED-EDITION COCKTAILS AND MORE IN SEPTEMBER. This September, The Underground speakeasy and distillery inside The Mob Museum, the National Museum of...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Cut-backs in trash services coming soon for residential customers, Clark County
Cut-backs in trash services coming soon for residential customers, Clark County. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. For residents in unincorporated Clark County, changes are coming...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Clark County transforming Safari Motel into homeless housing
Clark County transforming Safari Motel into homeless housing. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Clark County is calling it the BETterment program also known as the...
Golden Retrievers rescued from overseas slaughterhouses arrive in Las Vegas
A dozen golden retrievers arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening after being rescued from overseas.
Signing Gaffe Confirms Second Randy’s Donuts Vegas Location as Debut Store Continues to Sell Out Daily
A signing gaffe has revealed the upcoming location earlier than originally planned
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Former workers bid farewell to Henderson casino set to be demolished
Former workers bid farewell to Henderson casino set to be demolished. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Former employees of a Henderson casino reunited one last...
Meet ‘Blake Mead,’ a darkly-topical 80s-style parody
He's kind of cute, a little damp, smells fishy, seems to be tied up at times, and wears cement loafers. Say hello to "Blake Mead," one of the unfortunate characters to come from the mind of digital illustrator Michael Barnard.
Fox5 KVVU
This Las Vegas hotel-casino property is saving millions of gallons of water by making some minor changes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There are a few hotels that are doing more to conserve water to the best of their ability one of them being The Orleans, a Boyd Gaming property. According to data from the Las Vegas Valley Water District, the property is consistently using the least amount of water.
PHOTOS: Construction continues on phase 2 of local homeless resource center
Construction on phase two of a local homeless resource center continues and is expected to be completed in late 2022.
Las Vegas Weekly
After four decades, Las Vegas’ Great Buns Bakery keeps locals coming back
A wildly successful business supplying Las Vegas casinos and restaurants with all their fresh-baked goodies doesn’t need to also operate a retail store and sell those breads, rolls, pastries, pies, bagels and more to regular folks like you and me. But Great Buns Bakery has been doing it for decades and can’t stop, because we keep coming back for more—and because they like to see us.
Fox5 KVVU
PBR Rock Bar to leave its Las Vegas Strip location after 12 years
Miracle Mile Shops on Tuesday afternoon provided the below statement on behalf of Robert Buchanan, vice president and general manager:ding location. PBR Rock Bar & Grill said that after two years of negotiations with the Miracle Mile Shops, they were unable to reach a new deal with the landlord of their space.
Rebranding: 'Bally's' name removed from historic Vegas Strip hotel
The transformation of Bally's hotel-casino to Horseshoe Las Vegas reached a new milestone with the removal of "Bally's" lettering from the outside of the historic resort on the Las Vegas Strip.
vegas24seven.com
National Atomic Testing Museum Announces Rob McCoy as CEO
Rob McCoy, Chief Executive Officer, National Atomic Testing Museum. (Photo Courtesy of National Atomic Testing Museum) NATIONAL ATOMIC TESTING MUSEUM ANNOUNCES ROB MCCOY AS CHIEF. EXECUTIVE OFFICER. The National Atomic Testing Museum (NATM) Board of Trustees announces Rob McCoy as the museum’s new chief executive officer (CEO). A native Las...
news3lv.com
Drone light show lights up Las Vegas sky
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some strange lights were spotted over Henderson. Dont worry, it wasn't a UFO, it was a drone light show. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Golden Knights wrap up road trip as start of the season approaches. This light show was from a new company called...
news3lv.com
PHOTOS: Morning storm moving over Henderson creates beautiful sunrise
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Mother nature put on quite the show Wednesday morning. Check out this incredible video from Sky 3 this morning as a storm moved through Henderson with the sun rising behind it. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Drone light show lights up Las Vegas sky. Some...
Trash services for unincorporated Clark County customers will soon change
For residents in unincorporated Clark County, changes are coming to trash services. Effective Sept. 1, Republic Services' residential customers will see cut-backs in their trash services.
volumesandvoyages.com
How to Spend the Perfect One Day in Vegas
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. So you’ve got one day in Vegas, and you want to know the best way to spend it....
vegas24seven.com
LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL WELCOMES BACK BACARDÍ RUM WITH AN EXCLUSIVE LATIN DANCE PARTY FOR FESTIVAL GOERS, SEPT. 16-18
LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL WELCOMES BACK BACARDÍ RUM WITH AN EXCLUSIVE LATIN DANCE PARTY FOR FESTIVAL GOERS, SEPT. 16-18 CASA BACARDÍ to deliver a tropical dreamland with must-see musicians, salsa dancing, interactive activities, secret performances, and more!. Promising the perfect Latin dance party punctuated by a weekend of excitement,...
