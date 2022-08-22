Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Several admin changes made at Fort Smith Public Schools
Though Fort Smith Public Schools shifted some administrative duties and titles and added one new position over the summer, the district has not experienced the disproportionate ratio between administrative, teacher and student growth in the district. A graph posted by the Fort Smith Education Association in June showed that from...
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith sales tax revenue up more than 13% through July
Fort Smith’s sales tax revenue had another strong month with the city’s share of the Sebastian County sales tax totaling $2.089 million up 16.88% compared to July 2021, according to the city’s July sales tax report. Because city administration used 2021’s sales tax revenues in the first...
talkbusiness.net
Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue up 16.75% in August report
Inflation continues to boost sales tax revenue in Northwest Arkansas’ four largest cities, which cumulatively reported a 16.75% gain from a year ago in their August data. The combined revenue reported in August totaled $9.216 million, a monthly record for the region in August. Year-to-date through the August report,...
talkbusiness.net
Lineus Medical in Fayetteville receives 2 patents, publishes canine research
Fayetteville-based healthcare startup Lineus Medical recently announced receiving two more patents on its products and has published research in a veterinary medical journal. The SafeBreak Vascular, a break-away medical device that helps protect peripheral IV lines, received a Japanese Utility Patent. The Bifurcated Venous Access Device (BVAD), a dual-lumen peripheral IV catheter, received a U.S. utility patent.
talkbusiness.net
Crystal Bridges announces fall lecturers, programming tied to ‘We the People’ exhibit
Hillary Clinton, Condoleezza Rice, Yo-Yo Ma are among the featured lecturers coming to Bentonville this fall as part of programming at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Museum officials announced details Wednesday (Aug. 24) about a lineup of public talks plus other live and virtual programs in connection with the exhibition “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy.”
talkbusiness.net
Peacemaker Festival impact reaches $3.746 million; 2023 acts already being booked
Peacemaker Festival organizers are touting a $3.746 million economic impact with its recently concluded 2022 event in downtown Fort Smith, and festival co-founder Trent Goins says one of the two 2023 headliners are already booked. But he ain’t saying who it is. The 2022 festival – held July 29-30...
